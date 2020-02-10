Roundup: Four players in double figures as Whitehall beats Burghers

Four players scored in double figures as Whitehall beat Warrensburg in Wasaren League play.
WHITEHALL 75, WARRENSBURG 51
League: Adirondack League
Warrensburg
2P 3P FT TP
Dan Cunniffe 2 3 0 13
Steve Schloss 1 0 0 2
Brady Cheney 0 3 0 9
Chippy Mason 1 2 4 12
Thomas O’Sullivan 1 0 0 2
Mike Tyrell 3 1 2 11
Tom Sesselman 0 0 0 0
Max Richards 1 0 0 2
Totals 9 9 6 51
Whitehall
2P 3P FT TP
Dwight Foulks 7 0 1 15
Cash Burgey 6 0 2 14
Jordan Gould 1 0 0 2
Matt Redmond 0 2 4 10
Brandon Bakerian 4 0 1 9
Matt Gould 5 0 5 15
Preston Bakerian 2 0 2 6
Derek Patch 1 0 0 2
Tyler Shattuck 1 0 0 2
Totals 27 2 15 75
Warrensburg 12 12 16 11 — 51
Whitehall 23 16 16 20 — 75
JV: Whitehall won.
TAMARAC 65, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 63
League: Wasaren League
Tamarac
2P 3P FT TP
Poulin 0 4 1 13
Rice 4 0 1 9
Honsinger 1 2 0 8
Ednie 1 0 0 2
Dicarlo 1 0 0 2
Maxon 4 1 3 14
Nemjo 3 0 0 6
Rescott 5 0 1 11
Totals 19 7 6 65
Saratoga Central Catholic
2P 3P FT TP
Bolen 4 0 6 14
Catone 2 4 0 16
Barile 4 0 0 8
Day 5 0 7 17
McCaroll 1 0 4 6
Totals 16 4 17 61
Tamarac 18 22 11 14 — 65
Spa Catholic 18 11 19 15 — 63
JV: Tamarac won.
WILLSBORO 60, BOLTON 41
League: MVAC
Willsboro
2P 3P FT TP
R Arnold 4 3 0 17
N Reithel 1 0 0 2
J Ball 3 0 1 7
J Joslyn 1 0 0 2
B Farney 4 2 0 14
T King 1 0 0 2
H King 2 1 1 8
J Gough 1 0 0 2
S Leibeck 2 0 2 6
Totals 19 6 4 60
Bolton
2P 3P FT TP
Kaden Tennent 1 0 0 2
Jordan Nieves 2 1 2 9
Kevin Neacy 4 2 6 20
Michael Baker 1 0 0 2
Marvin Dobert 3 0 0 6
Kyle Lajeunesse 0 0 2 2
Totals 11 3 10 41
Willsboro 21 11 20 8 — 60
Bolton 7 11 8 15 — 41
Notes: Willsboro used a fast attack to jump out an early lead. Arnold and Farney paced the Warriors, while Kevin Neacy had a game high 20 points for Bolton.