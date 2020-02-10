Roundup: Four players in double figures as Whitehall beats Burghers
agate

Roundup: Four players in double figures as Whitehall beats Burghers

Four players scored in double figures as Whitehall beat Warrensburg in Wasaren League play.

WHITEHALL 75, WARRENSBURG 51

League: Adirondack League

Warrensburg

2P 3P FT TP

Dan Cunniffe 2 3 0 13

Steve Schloss 1 0 0 2

Brady Cheney 0 3 0 9

Chippy Mason 1 2 4 12

Thomas O’Sullivan 1 0 0 2

Mike Tyrell 3 1 2 11

Tom Sesselman 0 0 0 0

Max Richards 1 0 0 2

Totals 9 9 6 51

Whitehall

2P 3P FT TP

Dwight Foulks 7 0 1 15

Cash Burgey 6 0 2 14

Jordan Gould 1 0 0 2

Matt Redmond 0 2 4 10

Brandon Bakerian 4 0 1 9

Matt Gould 5 0 5 15

Preston Bakerian 2 0 2 6

Derek Patch 1 0 0 2

Tyler Shattuck 1 0 0 2

Totals 27 2 15 75

Warrensburg 12 12 16 11 — 51

Whitehall 23 16 16 20 — 75

JV: Whitehall won.

TAMARAC 65, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 63

League: Wasaren League

Tamarac

2P 3P FT TP

Poulin 0 4 1 13

Rice 4 0 1 9

Honsinger 1 2 0 8

Ednie 1 0 0 2

Dicarlo 1 0 0 2

Maxon 4 1 3 14

Nemjo 3 0 0 6

Rescott 5 0 1 11

Totals 19 7 6 65

Saratoga Central Catholic

2P 3P FT TP

Bolen 4 0 6 14

Catone 2 4 0 16

Barile 4 0 0 8

Day 5 0 7 17

McCaroll 1 0 4 6

Totals 16 4 17 61

Tamarac 18 22 11 14 — 65

Spa Catholic 18 11 19 15 — 63

JV: Tamarac won.

WILLSBORO 60, BOLTON 41

League: MVAC

Willsboro

2P 3P FT TP

R Arnold 4 3 0 17

N Reithel 1 0 0 2

J Ball 3 0 1 7

J Joslyn 1 0 0 2

B Farney 4 2 0 14

T King 1 0 0 2

H King 2 1 1 8

J Gough 1 0 0 2

S Leibeck 2 0 2 6

Totals 19 6 4 60

Bolton

2P 3P FT TP

Kaden Tennent 1 0 0 2

Jordan Nieves 2 1 2 9

Kevin Neacy 4 2 6 20

Michael Baker 1 0 0 2

Marvin Dobert 3 0 0 6

Kyle Lajeunesse 0 0 2 2

Totals 11 3 10 41

Willsboro 21 11 20 8 — 60

Bolton 7 11 8 15 — 41

Notes: Willsboro used a fast attack to jump out an early lead. Arnold and Farney paced the Warriors, while Kevin Neacy had a game high 20 points for Bolton.

