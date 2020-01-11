Roundup: Foulks (29 points), Burgey (21) lead Whitehall past Burghers
WHITEHALL 76, WARRENSBURG 43

League: Adirondack League

Whitehall

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Dwight Foulks;9;2;5;29

Cash Burgey;10;0;1;21

Jordan Gould;0;1;1;4

Matt Redmond;1;0;2;4

Brandon Bakerian;2;0;0;4

Matt Goild;5;0;1;11

Preston Bakerian;1;0;1;3

Derek Patch;0;0;0;0

Totals;28;3;11;76

Warrensburg

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Dan Cudniffe;2;1;1;8

Steve Schloss;1;2;2;10

Brady Cheney;0;1;0;3

Thomas O'Sullivan;0;0;0;0

Mike Tyrell;0;0;2;2

Chippy Mason;4;2;6;20

Thomas Sessleman;0;0;0;0

Totals;7;6;11;43

Whitehall;15;24;23;14 — 76

Warrensburg;2;15;13;13 — 43

JV: Whitehall won.

HOOSICK FALLS 62,
HOOSIC VALLEY 43

League: Wasaren League, Friday

Hoosick Falls (1-0, 10-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Kempf Jon;9;1;5;26

Isiah Burnett;1;0;0;2

Kipp Max;3;1;1;10

Williams Tristan;4;1;0;11

Dmitri Rose;2;3;0;13

Totals;19;6;6;62

Hoosic Valley (0-1, 4-3)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Bassett CJ;1;1;0;5

Rafferty Nolan;2;1;0;7

Eddy Tyler;1;0;2;4

Kalbfliesh Andrew;1;0;0;2

Reilly Logan;0;4;5;17

James Robert;1;0;0;2

Nick Santiago;0;2;0;6

Totals;6;8;7;43

Hoosick Falls;16;14;23;9 — 62

Hoosic Valley;6;10;9;18 — 43

JV: Hoosic Valley won.

Notes: Father Mike Lilac defeats son Alex Lilac in the Wasaren League opener.

