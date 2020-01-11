Roundup: Foulks (29 points), Burgey (21) lead Whitehall past Burghers

WHITEHALL 76, WARRENSBURG 43
League: Adirondack League
Whitehall
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Dwight Foulks;9;2;5;29
Cash Burgey;10;0;1;21
Jordan Gould;0;1;1;4
Matt Redmond;1;0;2;4
Brandon Bakerian;2;0;0;4
Matt Goild;5;0;1;11
Preston Bakerian;1;0;1;3
Derek Patch;0;0;0;0
Totals;28;3;11;76
Warrensburg
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Dan Cudniffe;2;1;1;8
Steve Schloss;1;2;2;10
Brady Cheney;0;1;0;3
Thomas O'Sullivan;0;0;0;0
Mike Tyrell;0;0;2;2
Chippy Mason;4;2;6;20
Thomas Sessleman;0;0;0;0
Totals;7;6;11;43
Whitehall;15;24;23;14 — 76
Warrensburg;2;15;13;13 — 43
JV: Whitehall won.
HOOSICK FALLS 62,
HOOSIC VALLEY 43
League: Wasaren League, Friday
Hoosick Falls (1-0, 10-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Kempf Jon;9;1;5;26
Isiah Burnett;1;0;0;2
Kipp Max;3;1;1;10
Williams Tristan;4;1;0;11
Dmitri Rose;2;3;0;13
Totals;19;6;6;62
Hoosic Valley (0-1, 4-3)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Bassett CJ;1;1;0;5
Rafferty Nolan;2;1;0;7
Eddy Tyler;1;0;2;4
Kalbfliesh Andrew;1;0;0;2
Reilly Logan;0;4;5;17
James Robert;1;0;0;2
Nick Santiago;0;2;0;6
Totals;6;8;7;43
Hoosick Falls;16;14;23;9 — 62
Hoosic Valley;6;10;9;18 — 43
JV: Hoosic Valley won.
Notes: Father Mike Lilac defeats son Alex Lilac in the Wasaren League opener.