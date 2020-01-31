Roundup: Fort Edward stuns Argyle; Hadley-Luzerne hands Granville 1st league loss

FORT EDWARD 58, ARGYLE 54
League: Adirondack League
Argyle (7-5, 11-5)
2P 3P FT TP
Peyton Lufkin 7 5 5 34
H. Ingram 2 0 0 4
D. Liddle 0 0 3 3
T. Humiston 3 0 0 6
P. Frost 0 1 0 3
G. Wood 0 0 2 2
C. Jarvis 0 0 2 2
Totals 12 6 12 54
Fort Edward (2-10, 3-13)
2P 3P FT TP
A. Sullivan 1 1 0 5
B. Sullivan 3 0 4 10
B. Tyler 2 3 2 15
W. Denton 5 0 3 13
C. Phillips 1 2 0 8
G Havens 3 0 0 6
J Courtney 0 1 0 3
Totals 15 7 9 60
Argyle 13 13 13 15 — 54
Ft. Edward 16 9 16 17 — 58
Other stats: B. Sullivan (FE) 16 rebounds. A. Sullivan (FE) 10 rebounds, 8 assists. Havens (FE) 10 rebounds.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 68, GRANVILLE 60
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne (10-2, 11-5)
2P 3P FT TP
Fraser 1 0 2 4
Harris 1 1 1 6
McMahon 7 2 9 29
Warner 1 1 0 5
Harder 4 3 7 24
Totals 14 7 19 68
Granville (11-1, 12-4)
2P 3P FT TP
Bourn 3 0 0 6
Nelson 1 0 0 2
Williams 6 4 3 27
Oakman 1 1 3 8
Saddlemire 1 0 0 2
Norton 5 1 0 13
Rice 1 0 0 2
Totals 18 6 6 60
H.-Luzerne 21 7 19 21 — 68
Granville 16 16 9 19 — 60
JV: Hadley won
LAKE GEORGE 51, CORINTH 50
League: Adirondack League
Lake George (10-2, 12-4)
2P 3P FT TP
Hunter Rounds 1 0 0 2
Torin Davies 1 0 0 2
Shane Clarke 1 0 0 2
Juan Garcia 1 4 0 14
Cole Clarke 2 2 1 11
Julius Moffitt 4 4 0 20
Totals 10 10 1 51
Corinth (2-10, 2-14)
2P 3P FT TP
Isaac Melville 2 2 0 10
Colin Watkins 2 4 1 17
Mason Walker 1 4 0 14
Dillon Dumas 3 0 3 9
Totals 8 10 4 50
Lk. George 12 16 11 12 — 51
Corinth 21 4 18 7 — 50
Other stats: S. Clarke (LG) 10 rebounds. C. Clarke (LG) 8 rebounds, 4 assists. Davies (LG) 6 rebounds. Garcia (LG) 4 assists. Dumas (Cor) 9 rebounds. Watkins (Cor) 5 rebounds. Smith (Cor) 5 rebounds. Kilinski (Cor) 4 assists.
FORT ANN 48, HARTFORD 47
League: Adirondack League
Hartford (6-6, 9-7)
2P 3P FT TP
Gavin Darfler 6 2 3 21
Brandon Harrington 0 2 0 6
Raymond Harrington 1 0 0 2
AJ Mitchell 1 1 0 5
JP Lavin 3 0 2 8
Jacob Fish 1 0 0 2
CJ White 0 0 0 0
Alex Holcomb 0 0 0 0
Logan Smith 0 0 0 0
Logan Reynolds 0 1 0 3
Totals 12 6 5 47
Fort Ann (5-7, 5-10)
2P 3P FT TP
Aidan Barnes 0 0 0 0
Jack Dornan 2 1 0 7
Justin Zeh 0 0 0 0
Tyler Steves 1 0 0 2
Ty Loso 1 1 0 5
Dillon Tracy 0 0 0 0
Dylan Frost 8 1 1 20
James Lamotte 0 0 0 0
Patrick Ward 1 0 0 2
Ben Dinwidde 4 1 1 12
Totals 17 4 2 48
Hartford 17 5 20 5 — 47
Fort Ann 10 14 11 13 — 48
Other stats: Dinwiddie (FA) 7 rebounds. Frost (FA) 7 rebounds.
WHITEHALL 73, SALEM 69
League: Adirondack League
Salem (4-7, 5-9)
2P 3P FT TP
Cameron Chilson 3 1 3 12
Blake Baylor 2 0 1 5
Chris Barrett 2 0 0 4
Eli Truehart 2 1 4 11
Charlie Myler 0 0 1 1
Phil Mazzucco 4 0 1 9
Ian Lockhart 0 0 0 0
Aden Terry 8 0 4 20
Brady Nichols 2 1 0 7
Carl George 0 0 0 0
Totals 23 3 14 69
Whitehall (3-9, 5-11)
2P 3P FT TP
Dwight Foulks 5 1 5 18
Landon Stevens 0 0 0 0
Cash Burgey 3 1 2 11
Jordan Gould 0 0 0 0
Matt Redmond 0 6 2 20
Brandon Bakerian 3 0 0 6
Matt Gould 3 0 2 8
Preston Bakerian 2 0 0 4
Derek Patch 0 2 0 6
Totals 16 10 11 73
Salem 9 11 21 28 — 69
Whitehall 26 14 16 17 — 73
NORTH WARREN 71, WARRENSBURG 27
League: Adirondack League
North Warren (10-2, 14-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Anthony Girard 3 3 4 19
Ryan Miller 6 0 0 12
Nate Hopper 3 1 1 10
James Steen 5 0 2 12
Tanner Dunkley 3 0 3 9
Jack Jennings 1 1 0 5
Andrew Beadnell 2 0 0 4
Totals 23 5 10 71
Warrensburg (1-10, 3-11)
2P 3P FT TP
Brady Cheney 0 1 0 3
Thomas O’Sullivan 0 0 2 2
Mike Tyrell 0 1 0 3
Chippy Mason 2 1 1 8
Max Richards 3 1 0 9
Evan LaPell 1 0 0 2
Totals 6 4 3 27
North Warren 18 18 23 12 — 71
Warrensburg 9 1 6 11 — 27
GLENS FALLS 72, SCOTIA 44
League: Foothills Council
Scotia (3-10, 4-11)
2P 3P FT TP
Fratterigo 2 1 0 7
Cremo 1 0 0 2
Almond 0 0 1 1
Carusone 0 1 2 5
Wylie 3 0 1 7
Geniti 1 0 0 2
Fresori 0 0 2 2
Bolrera 1 0 2 4
Cuddeback 1 0 2 4
Cianfarini 4 0 2 10
Totals 13 2 12 44
Glens Falls (10-3, 12-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Noah Girard 2 4 2 18
Aiden Hirsch 0 1 0 3
David Barclay 4 0 1 9
Griffin Woodell 7 0 2 16
Evan Wiggins 3 0 0 6
Nicholas Brown 0 0 2 2
Zach Barrett 1 1 1 6
Nick Danahy 2 0 1 5
Anthony Mangona 0 1 1 4
Tyrone Jackson 0 1 0 3
Totals 19 8 10 72
Scotia 8 8 12 16 — 44
Glens Falls 21 20 14 17 — 72
JV: Scotia won
BROADALBIN-PERTH 56,
QUEENSBURY 39
League: Foothills Council
Broadalbin-Perth (6-5, 7-5)
2P 3P FT TP
D. Calderone 2 0 0 4
A. DiCanterino 0 0 0 0
M. DiCanterino 1 1 1 6
M. Magliocca 1 2 4 12
J. Sassanella 4 0 5 13
R. Visco 2 0 0 4
J. Wert 5 2 1 17
Totals 15 5 11 56
Queensbury (9-4, 10-5)
2P 3P FT TP
M. Gilligan 0 1 0 3
B. Bleibtrey 7 0 3 17
S. Collins 0 1 0 3
N. Johnson 3 2 0 12
M. Conlon 2 0 0 4
A. Edwards 0 0 0 0
J. Rodriguez 0 0 0 0
J. Slattery 0 0 0 0
C. Havern 0 0 0 0
S. Rutherford 0 0 0 0
L. Hayes 0 0 0 0
Totals 12 4 3 39
B-P 10 6 21 19 — 56
Q’bury 8 12 12 7 — 39
JV: Queensbury won
GLOVERSVILLE 75,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 38
League: Foothills Council
Gloversville (12-1, 13-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Dante Bouchard 8 1 4 23
Dooling 0 0 1 1
Hunt 1 0 0 2
Ruggeri 2 1 2 9
Gelman 2 1 0 7
Warner 2 0 0 4
Joey Rowback 4 2 6 20
Jones 1 0 0 2
Glionna 2 1 0 7
Totals 22 6 13 75
South Glens Falls (3-10, 4-11)
2P 3P FT TP
Manicack 2 1 2 9
Viger 1 0 2 4
Rosa 0 0 2 2
VanWagenen 1 0 0 2
Woodard 4 0 0 8
Darrow 2 1 0 7
Prevost 2 0 0 4
Clark 1 0 0 2
Totals 13 2 6 38
Gloversville 16 23 21 15 — 75
South High 9 8 9 12 — 38
GREENWICH 62, CAMBRIDGE 42
League: Wasaren League
Cambridge (3-3, 5-8)
2P 3P FT TP
Kaedin Ogilvie 1 0 0 2
Brad Rowland 0 1 3 6
Brian Hall 0 2 0 6
Soyer Mattson 0 1 0 3
Nick Murphy 1 0 0 2
Jeff Burke 6 0 1 13
Ben Epler 2 2 0 10
Totals 10 6 4 42
Greenwich (3-4, 9-7)
2P 3P FT TP
Alex Curtis 1 5 0 17
Sam Howard 1 4 0 14
Jesse Kuzmich 2 3 7 20
Christian O’Brien 0 2 0 6
Luke Pemrick 1 0 0 2
Jayden Hughes 1 0 0 2
James Ostrowski 0 0 1 1
Totals 6 14 8 62
Cambridge 8 12 12 10 — 42
Greenwich 21 17 11 13 — 62
JV: Greenwich won.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 69,
WATERFORD 64
League: Wasaren League
Waterford (5-2, 13-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Fairclough 1 0 0 2
Punnetta 1 0 0 2
Ponove 4 0 0 8
Kelly 7 1 1 18
Houle 2 0 1 5
Bodah 2 0 1 5
Tolavera 6 3 2 23
Totals 23 4 5 63
Saratoga Catholic (2-4, 8-7)
2P 3P FT TP
Bolen 2 0 2 6
Catone 4 2 6 20
Barile 2 0 2 6
Day 7 0 1 15
McCarroll 2 5 3 22
Totals 17 7 14 69
Waterford 15 23 14 12 — 64
Spa Catholic 20 15 20 14 — 69
JV: Waterford won.
HOOSICK FALLS 66, TAMARAC 56
League: Wasaren League
Tamarac (2-4, 3-13)
2P 3P FT TP
Joey Poulin 2 4 0 16
Zack Rice 4 0 1 9
Taylor Mainello 1 1 0 5
Dan Honsinger 0 2 0 6
Miles Ednie 1 0 0 2
Dalton Maxon 2 0 0 4
Tristan Nemjo 2 0 0 4
Jonah Rescott 5 0 0 10
Totals 17 7 1 56
Hoosick Falls (5-1, 13-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Jon Kempf 8 2 2 24
Max Kipp 5 0 3 13
Tristan Williams 10 0 5 25
Dmitri Rose 1 0 2 4
Totals 24 2 12 66
Tamarac 9 9 17 21 — 56
Hoo. Falls 17 17 16 16 — 66
Other stats: Williams (HoF) 12 rebounds.
JV: Hoosick Falls won
HOOSIC VALLEY 81,
BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 39
League: Wasaren League
Berlin-New Lebanon (0-5, 3-11)
2P 3P FT TP
Shawn Pawlows 2 1 4 11
Malachi Ritter 1 3 0 11
Brandon Rifenburg 1 0 0 2
G. Hemendinger 2 0 0 4
Ben Ruebel 2 0 1 5
Charles Niles 1 1 1 6
Totals 9 5 6 39
Hoosic Valley (2-4, 7-6)
2P 3P FT TP
CJ Bassett 5 1 9 22
Nolan Rafferty 3 2 0 12
Mitchel Jones 0 2 2 8
Gavin Giordano 1 1 4 9
Andrew Kalbfliesh 1 0 0 2
Logan Reilly 7 1 2 19
Jonah Smith 1 0 0 2
Nick Santiago 0 1 0 3
Matt Rowe 1 0 0 2
Ethan Caiazza 1 0 0 2
Totals 20 8 17 81
Berlin-NL 11 8 13 7 — 39
Hoo. Valley 22 14 24 21 — 81
JV: Hoosic Valley won.
KING’S SCHOOL 88,
INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 40
League: Non-league
Indian Lake-Long Lake
2P 3P FT TP
Aiden Atwell 1 0 0 2
Garrett Hutchins 4 1 0 11
Sebastian Starcher 1 0 0 2
Jimy Zumpano 5 0 0 10
Ken Immamura 2 0 0 4
Evan LaPrarie 2 1 0 7
Tyler Wikerson 2 0 0 4
Totals 17 2 0 40
King’s School (12-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Cadence Smith 15 4 3 45
Ethan White 3 0 0 6
Jacob Coltart 1 0 0 2
Logan Bevan 8 1 6 25
Matt Perry 3 0 0 6
Ethan Woodhouse 0 1 1 4
Totals 30 6 10 88
IL-LL 11 7 14 8 — 40
King’s 20 24 21 23 — 88