Roundup: Fort Edward stuns Argyle; Hadley-Luzerne hands Granville 1st league loss
FORT EDWARD 58, ARGYLE 54

League: Adirondack League

Argyle (7-5, 11-5)

2P 3P FT TP

Peyton Lufkin 7 5 5 34

H. Ingram 2 0 0 4

D. Liddle 0 0 3 3

T. Humiston 3 0 0 6

P. Frost 0 1 0 3

G. Wood 0 0 2 2

C. Jarvis 0 0 2 2

Totals 12 6 12 54

Fort Edward (2-10, 3-13)

2P 3P FT TP

A. Sullivan 1 1 0 5

B. Sullivan 3 0 4 10

B. Tyler 2 3 2 15

W. Denton 5 0 3 13

C. Phillips 1 2 0 8

G Havens 3 0 0 6

J Courtney 0 1 0 3

Totals 15 7 9 60

Argyle 13 13 13 15 — 54

Ft. Edward 16 9 16 17 — 58

Other stats: B. Sullivan (FE) 16 rebounds. A. Sullivan (FE) 10 rebounds, 8 assists. Havens (FE) 10 rebounds.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 68, GRANVILLE 60

League: Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne (10-2, 11-5)

2P 3P FT TP

Fraser 1 0 2 4

Harris 1 1 1 6

McMahon 7 2 9 29

Warner 1 1 0 5

Harder 4 3 7 24

Totals 14 7 19 68

Granville (11-1, 12-4)

2P 3P FT TP

Bourn 3 0 0 6

Nelson 1 0 0 2

Williams 6 4 3 27

Oakman 1 1 3 8

Saddlemire 1 0 0 2

Norton 5 1 0 13

Rice 1 0 0 2

Totals 18 6 6 60

H.-Luzerne 21 7 19 21 — 68

Granville 16 16 9 19 — 60

JV: Hadley won

LAKE GEORGE 51, CORINTH 50

League: Adirondack League

Lake George (10-2, 12-4)

2P 3P FT TP

Hunter Rounds 1 0 0 2

Torin Davies 1 0 0 2

Shane Clarke 1 0 0 2

Juan Garcia 1 4 0 14

Cole Clarke 2 2 1 11

Julius Moffitt 4 4 0 20

Totals 10 10 1 51

Corinth (2-10, 2-14)

2P 3P FT TP

Isaac Melville 2 2 0 10

Colin Watkins 2 4 1 17

Mason Walker 1 4 0 14

Dillon Dumas 3 0 3 9

Totals 8 10 4 50

Lk. George 12 16 11 12 — 51

Corinth 21 4 18 7 — 50

Other stats: S. Clarke (LG) 10 rebounds. C. Clarke (LG) 8 rebounds, 4 assists. Davies (LG) 6 rebounds. Garcia (LG) 4 assists. Dumas (Cor) 9 rebounds. Watkins (Cor) 5 rebounds. Smith (Cor) 5 rebounds. Kilinski (Cor) 4 assists.

FORT ANN 48, HARTFORD 47

League: Adirondack League

Hartford (6-6, 9-7)

2P 3P FT TP

Gavin Darfler 6 2 3 21

Brandon Harrington 0 2 0 6

Raymond Harrington 1 0 0 2

AJ Mitchell 1 1 0 5

JP Lavin 3 0 2 8

Jacob Fish 1 0 0 2

CJ White 0 0 0 0

Alex Holcomb 0 0 0 0

Logan Smith 0 0 0 0

Logan Reynolds 0 1 0 3

Totals 12 6 5 47

Fort Ann (5-7, 5-10)

2P 3P FT TP

Aidan Barnes 0 0 0 0

Jack Dornan 2 1 0 7

Justin Zeh 0 0 0 0

Tyler Steves 1 0 0 2

Ty Loso 1 1 0 5

Dillon Tracy 0 0 0 0

Dylan Frost 8 1 1 20

James Lamotte 0 0 0 0

Patrick Ward 1 0 0 2

Ben Dinwidde 4 1 1 12

Totals 17 4 2 48

Hartford 17 5 20 5 — 47

Fort Ann 10 14 11 13 — 48

Other stats: Dinwiddie (FA) 7 rebounds. Frost (FA) 7 rebounds.

WHITEHALL 73, SALEM 69

League: Adirondack League

Salem (4-7, 5-9)

2P 3P FT TP

Cameron Chilson 3 1 3 12

Blake Baylor 2 0 1 5

Chris Barrett 2 0 0 4

Eli Truehart 2 1 4 11

Charlie Myler 0 0 1 1

Phil Mazzucco 4 0 1 9

Ian Lockhart 0 0 0 0

Aden Terry 8 0 4 20

Brady Nichols 2 1 0 7

Carl George 0 0 0 0

Totals 23 3 14 69

Whitehall (3-9, 5-11)

2P 3P FT TP

Dwight Foulks 5 1 5 18

Landon Stevens 0 0 0 0

Cash Burgey 3 1 2 11

Jordan Gould 0 0 0 0

Matt Redmond 0 6 2 20

Brandon Bakerian 3 0 0 6

Matt Gould 3 0 2 8

Preston Bakerian 2 0 0 4

Derek Patch 0 2 0 6

Totals 16 10 11 73

Salem 9 11 21 28 — 69

Whitehall 26 14 16 17 — 73

NORTH WARREN 71, WARRENSBURG 27

League: Adirondack League

North Warren (10-2, 14-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Anthony Girard 3 3 4 19

Ryan Miller 6 0 0 12

Nate Hopper 3 1 1 10

James Steen 5 0 2 12

Tanner Dunkley 3 0 3 9

Jack Jennings 1 1 0 5

Andrew Beadnell 2 0 0 4

Totals 23 5 10 71

Warrensburg (1-10, 3-11)

2P 3P FT TP

Brady Cheney 0 1 0 3

Thomas O’Sullivan 0 0 2 2

Mike Tyrell 0 1 0 3

Chippy Mason 2 1 1 8

Max Richards 3 1 0 9

Evan LaPell 1 0 0 2

Totals 6 4 3 27

North Warren 18 18 23 12 — 71

Warrensburg 9 1 6 11 — 27

GLENS FALLS 72, SCOTIA 44

League: Foothills Council

Scotia (3-10, 4-11)

2P 3P FT TP

Fratterigo 2 1 0 7

Cremo 1 0 0 2

Almond 0 0 1 1

Carusone 0 1 2 5

Wylie 3 0 1 7

Geniti 1 0 0 2

Fresori 0 0 2 2

Bolrera 1 0 2 4

Cuddeback 1 0 2 4

Cianfarini 4 0 2 10

Totals 13 2 12 44

Glens Falls (10-3, 12-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Noah Girard 2 4 2 18

Aiden Hirsch 0 1 0 3

David Barclay 4 0 1 9

Griffin Woodell 7 0 2 16

Evan Wiggins 3 0 0 6

Nicholas Brown 0 0 2 2

Zach Barrett 1 1 1 6

Nick Danahy 2 0 1 5

Anthony Mangona 0 1 1 4

Tyrone Jackson 0 1 0 3

Totals 19 8 10 72

Scotia 8 8 12 16 — 44

Glens Falls 21 20 14 17 — 72

JV: Scotia won

BROADALBIN-PERTH 56,

QUEENSBURY 39

League: Foothills Council

Broadalbin-Perth (6-5, 7-5)

2P 3P FT TP

D. Calderone 2 0 0 4

A. DiCanterino 0 0 0 0

M. DiCanterino 1 1 1 6

M. Magliocca 1 2 4 12

J. Sassanella 4 0 5 13

R. Visco 2 0 0 4

J. Wert 5 2 1 17

Totals 15 5 11 56

Queensbury (9-4, 10-5)

2P 3P FT TP

M. Gilligan 0 1 0 3

B. Bleibtrey 7 0 3 17

S. Collins 0 1 0 3

N. Johnson 3 2 0 12

M. Conlon 2 0 0 4

A. Edwards 0 0 0 0

J. Rodriguez 0 0 0 0

J. Slattery 0 0 0 0

C. Havern 0 0 0 0

S. Rutherford 0 0 0 0

L. Hayes 0 0 0 0

Totals 12 4 3 39

B-P 10 6 21 19 — 56

Q’bury 8 12 12 7 — 39

JV: Queensbury won

GLOVERSVILLE 75,

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 38

League: Foothills Council

Gloversville (12-1, 13-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Dante Bouchard 8 1 4 23

Dooling 0 0 1 1

Hunt 1 0 0 2

Ruggeri 2 1 2 9

Gelman 2 1 0 7

Warner 2 0 0 4

Joey Rowback 4 2 6 20

Jones 1 0 0 2

Glionna 2 1 0 7

Totals 22 6 13 75

South Glens Falls (3-10, 4-11)

2P 3P FT TP

Manicack 2 1 2 9

Viger 1 0 2 4

Rosa 0 0 2 2

VanWagenen 1 0 0 2

Woodard 4 0 0 8

Darrow 2 1 0 7

Prevost 2 0 0 4

Clark 1 0 0 2

Totals 13 2 6 38

Gloversville 16 23 21 15 — 75

South High 9 8 9 12 — 38

GREENWICH 62, CAMBRIDGE 42

League: Wasaren League

Cambridge (3-3, 5-8)

2P 3P FT TP

Kaedin Ogilvie 1 0 0 2

Brad Rowland 0 1 3 6

Brian Hall 0 2 0 6

Soyer Mattson 0 1 0 3

Nick Murphy 1 0 0 2

Jeff Burke 6 0 1 13

Ben Epler 2 2 0 10

Totals 10 6 4 42

Greenwich (3-4, 9-7)

2P 3P FT TP

Alex Curtis 1 5 0 17

Sam Howard 1 4 0 14

Jesse Kuzmich 2 3 7 20

Christian O’Brien 0 2 0 6

Luke Pemrick 1 0 0 2

Jayden Hughes 1 0 0 2

James Ostrowski 0 0 1 1

Totals 6 14 8 62

Cambridge 8 12 12 10 — 42

Greenwich 21 17 11 13 — 62

JV: Greenwich won.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 69,

WATERFORD 64

League: Wasaren League

Waterford (5-2, 13-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Fairclough 1 0 0 2

Punnetta 1 0 0 2

Ponove 4 0 0 8

Kelly 7 1 1 18

Houle 2 0 1 5

Bodah 2 0 1 5

Tolavera 6 3 2 23

Totals 23 4 5 63

Saratoga Catholic (2-4, 8-7)

2P 3P FT TP

Bolen 2 0 2 6

Catone 4 2 6 20

Barile 2 0 2 6

Day 7 0 1 15

McCarroll 2 5 3 22

Totals 17 7 14 69

Waterford 15 23 14 12 — 64

Spa Catholic 20 15 20 14 — 69

JV: Waterford won.

HOOSICK FALLS 66, TAMARAC 56

League: Wasaren League

Tamarac (2-4, 3-13)

2P 3P FT TP

Joey Poulin 2 4 0 16

Zack Rice 4 0 1 9

Taylor Mainello 1 1 0 5

Dan Honsinger 0 2 0 6

Miles Ednie 1 0 0 2

Dalton Maxon 2 0 0 4

Tristan Nemjo 2 0 0 4

Jonah Rescott 5 0 0 10

Totals 17 7 1 56

Hoosick Falls (5-1, 13-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Jon Kempf 8 2 2 24

Max Kipp 5 0 3 13

Tristan Williams 10 0 5 25

Dmitri Rose 1 0 2 4

Totals 24 2 12 66

Tamarac 9 9 17 21 — 56

Hoo. Falls 17 17 16 16 — 66

Other stats: Williams (HoF) 12 rebounds.

JV: Hoosick Falls won

HOOSIC VALLEY 81,

BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 39

League: Wasaren League

Berlin-New Lebanon (0-5, 3-11)

2P 3P FT TP

Shawn Pawlows 2 1 4 11

Malachi Ritter 1 3 0 11

Brandon Rifenburg 1 0 0 2

G. Hemendinger 2 0 0 4

Ben Ruebel 2 0 1 5

Charles Niles 1 1 1 6

Totals 9 5 6 39

Hoosic Valley (2-4, 7-6)

2P 3P FT TP

CJ Bassett 5 1 9 22

Nolan Rafferty 3 2 0 12

Mitchel Jones 0 2 2 8

Gavin Giordano 1 1 4 9

Andrew Kalbfliesh 1 0 0 2

Logan Reilly 7 1 2 19

Jonah Smith 1 0 0 2

Nick Santiago 0 1 0 3

Matt Rowe 1 0 0 2

Ethan Caiazza 1 0 0 2

Totals 20 8 17 81

Berlin-NL 11 8 13 7 — 39

Hoo. Valley 22 14 24 21 — 81

JV: Hoosic Valley won.

KING’S SCHOOL 88,

INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 40

League: Non-league

Indian Lake-Long Lake

2P 3P FT TP

Aiden Atwell 1 0 0 2

Garrett Hutchins 4 1 0 11

Sebastian Starcher 1 0 0 2

Jimy Zumpano 5 0 0 10

Ken Immamura 2 0 0 4

Evan LaPrarie 2 1 0 7

Tyler Wikerson 2 0 0 4

Totals 17 2 0 40

King’s School (12-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Cadence Smith 15 4 3 45

Ethan White 3 0 0 6

Jacob Coltart 1 0 0 2

Logan Bevan 8 1 6 25

Matt Perry 3 0 0 6

Ethan Woodhouse 0 1 1 4

Totals 30 6 10 88

IL-LL 11 7 14 8 — 40

King’s 20 24 21 23 — 88

