ROUNDUP: Fort Edward, South High, Granville, Argyle post wins

Notes: The Tigers used a balanced attack to beat Bishop Maginn, led by sophomore Peyton Smith's 15-point, 13-rebound effort, 13 points from senior Jack Hogan, 12 points from Ben Swartz and 11 points and 11 rebounds from junior Evan Kwasniewski. The Tigers held Maginn star Ja'Nyve Smith, who came in averaging 21 ppg, to 10 points. The Tigers wrap up their shortened season at 7-2.