ROUNDUP: Fort Edward, South High, Granville, Argyle post wins

FORT EDWARD 52, WHITEHALL 48
League: Washington County league
Whitehall
;2P;3P;FT;TP
M Gould;4;0;3;11
B Bakerian;8;0;1;17
T Brooks;0;0;0;0
E Eggleston;0;0;2;2
C Burgey;3;0;6;12
L Stevens;1;0;1;3
J Whiting;0;1;0;3
Totals;16;1;13;48
Fort Edward
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Mike Taylor;1;0;0;2
D Boucher;0;0;0;0
B Sullivan;2;2;0;10
B Tyler;5;2;2;18
N Dukett;0;0;2;2
E Belden;0;0;0;0
B Hunt;0;0;0;0
B Kamburelis;1;0;0;2
Mike Taylor;0;0;0;0
S Rivers;2;0;0;4
K Kamburelis;0;0;0;0
B Boucher;0;0;0;0
B Hurlburt;0;0;0;0
A Sullivan;3;2;2;14
A Fish;0;0;0;0
Totals;14;6;6;52
Whitehall;14;8;14;12 — 48
Fort Edward;7;18;14;13 — 52
SOUTH HIGH 62, STILLWATER 52
League: Saratoga County league
Stillwater
;2P;3P;FT;TP
McNeil;2;0;1;5
Zecca;1;0;2;4
Paffen;3;0;1;7
Baker;4;0;2;10
Dyer;0;0;1;1
Wicheln;0;1;0;3
L Lilac;3;0;6;12
McDought;1;0;1;3
Dunn;2;1;0;7
Totals;16;2;14;52
South Glens Falls
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Aday;3;1;0;9
Carpenter;0;0;1;1
Darrow;3;1;0;9
Hogan;1;0;0;2
M Lilac;2;0;0;4
Marcil;0;0;1;1
Stimpson;0;1;2;5
VanWagenen;4;0;2;10
Woodard;6;0;9;21
Totals;19;3;15;62
Stillwater;6;14;15;17 — 52
South High;22;11;8;21 — 62
GRANVILLE 74, SALEM 60
League: Non-league
Granville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Kaedin Saddlemire;2;0;0;4
Caleb Nelson;7;0;1;15
Josh Nelson;4;0;4;12
Alex Warrington;3;0;1;7
Cody Nelson;0;0;0;0
Myles Pauquette;1;0;0;2
Josh Oak;7;5;2;31
Connor Farrell;0;0;0;0
Nate Rathbun;0;0;1;1
Christian Stevens;0;0;0;0
Byrce Norton;0;0;0;0
Ryan Kunen;1;0;0;2
Totals;25;5;9;74
Salem
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Connor Chilson;9;1;1;22
Blake Baylor;2;3;5;18
Ethan Hicklabd;0;0;0;0
Altwon Webster;1;1;1;6
Patrick Stone;0;0;0;0
Josh Harrington;0;0;0;0
Z Miller;2;1;0;7
Ligan Morris;1;1;0;5
Nate Twitchell;1;0;0;2
Totals;16;7;7;60
Granville;17;22;22;13 — 74
Salem;16;14;11;19 — 60
Other stats: Oakman (Gra) 11 rebounds. Caleb Nelson (Gra) 7 rebounds. Josh Nelson (Gra) 7 rebounds, 5 assists.
Notes: Seniors Blake Baylor and Logan Morris played a great last game.
ARGYLE 72, HARTFORD 60
League: Washington County league
Hartford
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Fish;4;0;2;10
Harrington;4;1;3;14
Lavin;7;0;2;16
Baker;0;2;0;6
Stewart;0;1;0;3
Boucher;0;0;0;0
Fiske;2;0;0;4
Durkee;0;0;0;0
Smith;2;1;0;7
Totals;19;5;7;60
Argyle
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Ingram;1;3;6;17
Lohret;2;1;0;7
Liddle;1;1;1;6
Humiston;6;2;2;20
Dennis;0;1;0;3
Montello;6;0;1;13
McWhorter;3;0;0;6
Totals;19;8;10;72
Hartford;11;15;13;21 — 60
Argyle;19;12;26;15 — 72
Other stats: Liddle (Arg) 9 rebounds, 5 assists. Mcwhorter (Arg) 11 rebounds. Montello (Arg) 8 rebounds. Humiston (Arg) 11 assists.
GREENWICH 59, CAMBRIDGE 37
League: Non-league
Cambridge
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jeff Burke;5;0;0;10
Owen Foyle;3;0;6;12
Owen Hall;0;1;0;3
Jackson Thomas;0;1;0;3
Isaac Toleman;0;1;1;4
Dillon Hughes;1;0;1;3
Isaac Wilkins;1;0;0;2
Totals;10;3;8;37
Greenwich
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jesse Kuzmich;3;1;2;11
Jayden Hughes;1;0;0;2
Gavin Blair;2;0;0;4
Jacob Ziehm;3;3;3;18
Andrew Conlin;5;0;0;10
Matthew Conlin;0;0;1;1
Aidan McPhail;1;0;1;3
Robert Barnes;0;0;1;1
Bradley Brophy;0;1;0;3
Joe Skiff;3;0;0;6
Totals;18;5;8;59
Cambridge;7;4;12;14 — 37
Greenwich;11;15;24;9 — 59
HUDSON FALLS 55, BISHOP MAGINN 44
League: Non-league
Bishop Maginn (6-4)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Ja'Nyve Smith;4;0;2;10
Nick Joseph;1;0;0;2
Shawn Martinez;2;0;1;5
Saion Willingham;2;0;0;4
Jayden Williams;5;0;3;13
Massiha Galloway;2;0;0;4
Jaimeir Coleman;0;2;0;6
Totals;16;2;6;44
Hudson Falls (7-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Ben Swartz;2;1;5;12
Noah Williamson;0;0;0;0
Andrew Hogan;0;0;0;0
Joe LaPan;0;0;0;0
Isaac Kwasniewski;0;0;0;0
Stephen Currier;1;0;2;4
Jack Hogan;5;0;3;13
Ethan Boucher;0;0;0;0
Evan Kwasniewski;5;0;1;11
Peyton Smith;6;0;3;15
Totals;19;1;14;55
Bishop Maginn;8;18;11;7 — 44
Hudson Falls;18;16;15;6 — 55
Other stats: Smith (HuF) 13 rebounds. E. Kwasniewski (HuF) 11 rebounds.
JV: Hudson Falls, 56-48
Notes: The Tigers used a balanced attack to beat Bishop Maginn, led by sophomore Peyton Smith's 15-point, 13-rebound effort, 13 points from senior Jack Hogan, 12 points from Ben Swartz and 11 points and 11 rebounds from junior Evan Kwasniewski. The Tigers held Maginn star Ja'Nyve Smith, who came in averaging 21 ppg, to 10 points. The Tigers wrap up their shortened season at 7-2.
SPA CATHOLIC 61, GALWAY 54
League: Saratoga County league
Saratoga Central Catholic (8-9)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Anthony Barile;0;1;0;3
Robbie Bolen;6;1;6;21
Hayden Day;7;0;8;22
Will Emery;0;0;0;0
Will Fizer;0;1;0;3
Cam Khoury;0;1;0;3
Aiden Lambert;1;1;0;5
Danny Mantia;1;0;2;4
Matt Murphy;0;0;0;0
Zack Stoup;0;0;0;0
Totals;15;5;16;61
Galway
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Smith;2;0;0;4
Shader;2;5;2;21
Flint;3;0;1;7
Pleasants;1;0;0;2
Villano;4;0;0;8
Broudreau;6;0;0;12
Totals;18;5;3;54
Spa Catholic;12;16;17;16 — 61
Galway;13;12;16;13 — 54
Other stats: Day (SCC) 6 rebounds. Bolen (SCC) 5 assists.
JV: Spa Catholic won.
Notes: The Spa Catholic Saints, playing their fifth game in six days, were able to make 8 of 9 free throws down the stretch to pull out a close one at Galway. Hayden Day made 33 consecutive free throws to end the season.
WATERFORD 80, CORINTH 33
League: Non-league
Waterford
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Dominick Pontore;4;0;2;10
Derick Pontore;2;0;0;4
Howard Phelan;1;1;0;5
TJ Kelley;8;4;5;33
Jake Houle;5;1;2;15
Gavin Bodah;1;1;5;10
Lucas Cassin;0;0;1;1
Werkneh Hayes;1;0;0;2