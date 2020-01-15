Roundup: Fort Ann edges Whitehall; Lake George, Granville earn victories

Ty Loso and Dylan Frost each scored 22 points to lead Fort Ann past Whitehall in Adirondack League boys basketball action Wednesday night. Also, Luke Pelchar scored 30 points to outduel Peyton Lufkin (26 points) as Lake George topped Argyle.
FORT ANN 68, WHITEHALL 65
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann
2P 3P FT TP
Aiden Barnes 1 2 0 8
Justin Zeh 0 0 0 0
Tyler Steves 1 1 0 5
Ty Loso 4 3 5 22
Dillon Tracy 0 0 0 0
James Lamotte 0 0 0 0
Dylan Frost 6 0 10 22
Patrick Ward 1 0 1 3
Ben Dinwiddie 4 0 0 8
Totals 17 6 16 68
Whitehall
2P 3P FT TP
Dwight Foulks 7 2 7 27
Cash Burgey 2 1 0 7
Jordan Gould 1 0 0 2
Matt Redmond 1 5 0 17
Brandon Bakerian 1 0 0 2
Matt Gould 3 0 0 6
Preston Bakerian 2 0 0 4
Derek Patch 0 0 0 0
Totals 17 8 7 65
Fort Ann 15 22 16 15 — 68
Whitehall 23 15 5 22 — 65
JV: Whitehall won.
LAKE GEORGE 71, ARGYLE 62
League: Adirondack League
Argyle
2P 3P FT TP
Peyton Lufkin 4 5 3 26
Derek Liddle 4 3 0 17
Hunter Ingram 2 1 0 7
Gabe Wood 0 0 1 1
Tyler Humiston 2 1 0 7
Jared Montello 2 0 0 4
Totals 14 10 4 62
Lake George
2P 3P FT TP
Cameron Orr 4 2 4 18
Luke Pelchar 15 0 0 30
Juan Garcia 0 1 0 3
Cole Clarke 7 0 2 16
Julius Moffitt 0 1 1 4
Totals 26 4 7 71
Argyle 21 19 13 9 — 62
Lake George 15 15 20 21 — 71
Other stats: Ingram (Arg) 11 rebounds. Liddle (Arg) 5 rebounds. Lufkin (Arg) 4 rebounds, 4 assists. Humiston (Arg) 3 assists. Pelchar (LG) 13 rebounds. C Clarke (LG) 9 rebounds, 3 assists. Orr (LG) 6 rebounds. Garcia (LG) 4 assists.
JV: Lake George won.
GRANVILLE 48, HARTFORD 41
League: Adirondack League
Granville
2P 3P FT TP
Bourn 0 0 0 0
Nelson 5 0 3 13
Tucker 0 0 0 0
Williams 4 1 3 14
Oakman 2 0 5 9
Norton 1 0 0 2
Rice 3 0 0 6
Saddlemirer 2 0 0 4
Totals 17 1 11 48
Hartford (3-5, 5-6)
2P 3P FT TP
Ray Harrington 2 2 0 10
Brandon Harringtoin 0 1 0 3
Gavon Darfler 7 0 2 16
Aaron Mitchell 1 0 1 3
JP Lavin 3 0 1 7
Jacob Fish 1 0 0 2
Alex Holcomb 0 0 0 0
Totals 14 3 4 41
Granville 14 5 9 20 — 48
Hartford 9 7 14 11 — 41
Other stats: Darfler (Hart) 8 rebounds. Lavin (Hart) 7 rebounds. B. Harrington (Hart) 4 assists.
JV: Granville won
Notes: Granville capitalized on a few untimely Hartford 4th quarter turnovers to reclaim the lead and pull out a hard fought win. Both squads displayed a tremendous defensive effort, as buckets most of the night were hard to come by.
NORTH WARREN 87, CORINTH 42
League: Adirondack League
Corinth
2P 3P FT TP
Mason Brownell 1 0 0 2
Isaac Melville 1 1 1 6
Colin Watkins 0 1 0 3
Dillon Dumas 1 1 4 9
Trent Kilinski 3 0 0 6
Connor Smith 3 0 2 8
Mason Walker 1 2 0 8
Totals 10 5 7 42
North Warren
2P 3P FT TP
Anthony Girard 8 3 3 28
Ryan Miller 3 2 3 15
Wyatt Gereau 1 0 0 2
Nate Hopper 5 1 0 13
Tanner Dunkley 4 0 7 15
James Steen 2 0 1 5
Jack Jennings 1 0 0 2
Mario Willette 0 0 1 1
Ryan Hill 3 0 0 6
Totals 27 6 15 87
Corinth 6 12 12 12 — 42
North Warren 10 28 27 22 — 87
Other stats: Dunkley (NW) 16 rebounds. Girard (NW) 6 rebounds, 4 assists. Hopper (NW) 6 rebounds. Bradley (NW) 2 assists. Steen (NW) 2 assists.
JV: North Warren won
HADLEY-LUZERNE 70, SALEM 61
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne
2P 3P FT TP
Caedon Wilson 0 0 0 0
Johnny Fraser 4 2 1 15
Chad Harris 0 0 0 0
Danny McMahon 6 3 5 26
Isaiah Smead 0 0 0 0
Andrew Warner 2 2 2 12
Joe Cieslik 0 0 0 0
Eli Waterhouse 0 0 0 0
Joey Amendola 0 0 0 0
Danny Harter 4 1 4 15
Zack Caldwell 1 0 0 2
Totals 17 8 12 70
Salem (4-9)
2P 3P FT TP
Connor Chilson 1 1 0 5
Blake Baylor 0 0 0 0
Eli Truehart 3 1 0 9
Charlie Myler 3 0 0 6
Phil Mazzucco 0 0 1 1
Ian Lockhart 2 0 1 5
Aden Terry 5 0 4 14
Brady Nichols 2 0 1 5
Carl George 4 0 0 8
Chris Barrett Jr. 1 1 3 8
Totals 21 3 10 61
H.-Luzerne 18 23 9 20 — 70
Salem 11 8 19 23 — 61
JV: Hadley-Luzerne won
NEWCOMB 44, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 42
League: MVAC
Johnsburg-Minerva
2P 3P FT TP
Caleb Hughey 6 3 0 21
Anthony Gale 5 1 0 13
Ryan Morris 0 2 0 6
Jon Lorensen 0 0 0 0
Devon Millington 1 0 0 2
Rodney Wolfe 0 0 0 0
Chris Persons 0 0 0 0
Totals 12 6 0 42
Newcomb
2P 3P FT TP
Zahary Phelps 1 0 2 4
Elliott Vaughn 0 0 0 0
Connor Davie 1 0 0 2
Alvaro SantaFe 0 1 0 3
Ethan Armstrong 8 0 6 22
Jordan Colon 2 0 1 5
Lam Tran 0 0 2 2
Mason Allen 2 0 0 4
Totals 14 1 11 42
J’burg-Minerva 11 6 12 13 — 42
Newcomb 6 17 10 11 — 44
CROWN POINT 50, BOLTON 21
League: MVAC
Crown Point
2P 3P FT TP
Cody Crammond 4 1 1 12
Cameron Harrington 6 0 0 12
Dylan Sours 1 0 1 3
Ross Thomas 3 0 0 6
Noah Spaulding 1 2 5 13
Tyler Wranesky 1 0 0 2
Holden Palmer 1 0 0 2
Totals 17 3 7 50
Bolton (2-5, 2-7)
2P 3P FT TP
Jordan Nieves 0 0 1 1
Kevin Neacy 1 1 3 8
Michael Baker 1 0 1 3
Kyle Lajeunesse 3 0 0 6
Jayden Mignot 0 1 0 3
Totals 5 2 5 21
Crown Pt. 6 19 16 9 — 50
Bolton 2 5 6 8 — 21
Notes: Crown Point used a strong defensive effort to run out to a big lead.
KINGS SCHOOL 60, LOUDONVILLE CHRISTIAN 53
League: Non-league
Kings School (10-1)
2P 3P FT TP
C. Laporte-Smith 11 2 3 31
Jacob Fischer 1 0 0 2
David LaFavre 3 0 2 8
Logan Bevan 5 0 3 13
Josh Ellis 2 0 0 4
Bobby Ploss 1 0 0 2
Totals 23 2 8 60
Loudonville Christian
2P 3P FT TP
Patrick Manella 4 1 1 12
Cameron Siman 4 0 0 8
Matthew Mayre 2 0 2 6
Elijah Woods 4 0 0 8
Dillan Foland 2 1 0 7
Matthew Scott 4 0 4 12
Totals 20 2 7 53
Kings School 18 14 13 15 — 60
L. Christian 14 12 17 10 — 53
Notes: Cadence Laporte-Smith reached the 1,000 career points mark in the 1st quarter. He reached it playing in only his 35th game.