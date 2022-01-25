 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP: Evans leads North Warren past Fort Ann

North Warren's Sean Evans scored 24 points Tuesday night to lead the Cougars to a 69-48 Adirondack League boys basketball victory over Fort Ann. Jack Dornan led the Cardinals with 20 points.

Also Tuesday, Queensbury came up short in a 62-53 loss to Scotia, despite 16 points from Trey Bailey. Ryan Blanchard added 13 points and Ethan Starr had 12 for the Spartans. Griffin Fratterrigo led Scotia with 22 points.

NORTH WARREN 69, FORT ANN 48

League: Adirondack League

North Warren

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Tommy Conway;1;2;0;8

Sean Evans;5;4;2;24

Zack Hopper;2;2;0;10

Andrew Beadnell;2;0;1;5

Angelo Willette;3;0;3;9

Derrick Tyrell;4;1;0;11

Wyatt Jennings;1;0;0;2

Totals;18;9;6;69

Fort Ann

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jackson Paige;1;0;0;2

Ryan Blondin;3;0;0;6

Dylan Brown;2;0;3;7

Callon Sutliff;1;0;2;4

Cullen Jackson;2;1;2;9

Jack Dornan;6;0;8;20

Totals;15;1;15;48

North Warren;23;13;11;22 — 69

Fort Ann;8;10;10;20 — 48

Other stats: Dornan (FA) 17 rebounds.

SCOTIA 62, QUEENSBURY 53

League: Foothills Council

Scotia

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Griffin Fratterrigo;6;2;4;22

Carson Vien;0;1;3;6

Andrew Wilson;0;0;0;0

Nicholas Battaglia;0;0;0;0

Ben Kline;10;0;1;21

Daegan Connors;1;0;0;2

Aaron Corker;3;1;2;11

Totals;20;4;10;62

Queensbury

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Aidan Bleibtrey;2;0;2;6

Ryan Blanchard;5;1;0;13

Ryan Havern;3;0;0;6

Trey Bailey;5;1;3;16

Gage Berube;0;0;0;0

Ethan Starr;4;1;1;12

Koda Jones;0;0;0;0

Adrian Caron;0;0;0;0

Mike Kilgallon;0;0;0;0

Totals;19;3;6;53

Scotia;16;12;17;17 — 62

Queensbury;8;10;13;22 — 53

Other stats: Vein (Sco) 4 rebounds. Fraterrigo (Sco) 3 assists. Havern (Q) 7 rebounds. Starr (Q) 7 rebounds. Bailey (Q) 6 rebounds. Bleibtrey (Q) 4 assists.

JV: Scotia won

