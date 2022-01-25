ROUNDUP: Evans leads North Warren past Fort Ann

North Warren's Sean Evans scored 24 points Tuesday night to lead the Cougars to a 69-48 Adirondack League boys basketball victory over Fort Ann. Jack Dornan led the Cardinals with 20 points.

Also Tuesday, Queensbury came up short in a 62-53 loss to Scotia, despite 16 points from Trey Bailey. Ryan Blanchard added 13 points and Ethan Starr had 12 for the Spartans. Griffin Fratterrigo led Scotia with 22 points.