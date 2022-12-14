ROUNDUP: Evans, Cougars nip Whitehall

Sean Evans scored a game-high 24 points as North Warren beat Whitehall 69-67 on Wednesday, making the Cougars 3-0 in Adirondack League boys basketball.

Derrick Tyrell contributed 17 points and eight rebounds for North Warren (4-1 overall). Semaj Cuyler had nine points, Elijah Horge had eight points and five rebounds and Angelo Willette added seven points and four rebounds. Evans recorded four rebounds, five assists and four blocks.

Cash Burgey led the way for Whitehall with a 20-point game. Latrell Evans had 11 points and Trestan Toole added nine.

ARGYLE 64, HARTFORD 62: Hunter Ingram poured in 30 points and Brandon Saunders added 22 as the Scots improved to 2-1 in the Adirondack League, 2-3 overall.

Argyle won the game with a 40-26 surge in the second half.

Raymond Harrington scored 20 points and Austin Wells contributed 18 for Hartford (2-1, 2-2). Nathan Fiske had a 10-point game and Drake Stewart added six points.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 56, LAKE GEORGE 39: Josh Ellis scored 18 points as the Eagles came away with a road victory.

Hadley-Luzerne jumped ahead with an 18-5 second quarter. Matt Harder finished with 12 points and five steals, Caeden Wilson had 11 points and Alex Mattison recorded nine points and 10 rebounds.

Fort Lake George, Jack Welch (21 points), Luke Sheldon (six points, six rebounds, three assists) and Aiden Osborne (seven rebounds) were the stat leaders.

GRANVILLE 85, FORT EDWARD 37: Caleb Nelson turned in a 36-point effort as the Golden Horde rolled to victory.

Cody Nelson (12 points), Nate Williams (nine), William Jennings (eight), Alex Torres (six) and Trey Senevey (six) also made an impact as the Horde improved to 2-0 in the league, 2-1 overall. Granville was up 27-4 after the first quarter.

For Fort Edward (1-2, 1-4), Calvin Boucher had 17 points, Dan Boucher finished with seven and Gabe Glass added six.

BOLTON 63, KEENE 57: The Eagles outscored Keene 18-9 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

Jaxon Egloff had a 26-point game for the winners, including five 3-pointers. Jace Hubert added 18 points and Sullivan Eager finished with 15. Lukas Becker and Tyler Trowbridge combined for 28 rebounds.

Hubert hit two key free throws late in the game and Bolton improved to 1-1 in the league, 2-4 overall.

Peter Robjent netted 19 points and Asa Sprague added 13 for Keene.