Roundup: Ellis, Foley lead H-L to win; Warriors, Bulldogs, Tigers prevail

Josh Ellis scored 15 points and Josh Foley added 14 as Hadley-Luzerne picked up a Warren County league victory over Bolton on Friday night.
Lake George and South Glens Falls also got into the win column.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 63, BOLTON 17
League: Warren County league
Hadley-Luzerne
2P 3P FT TP
Evan Kader 3 0 0 6
Noah Springer 0 0 0 0
Caden Wilson 3 0 0 6
Matthew Harder 2 0 0 4
Colin Berg 0 0 0 0
Joseph Cieslik 1 0 0 2
Josh Foley 4 2 0 14
Josh Ellis 7 0 1 15
Sean Frasier 1 0 0 2
Zachary Caldwell 3 0 2 8
Alex Mattison 2 0 2 6
Totals 26 2 5 63
Bolton
2P 3P FT TP
Kaden Tennent 0 1 0 3
Jordan Nieves 0 0 0 0
Andrew Johnson 0 0 0 0
Marvin Dobert 0 1 0 3
Emmett Clesceri 0 0 0 0
Addison Kelley 1 0 0 2
Chris Becker 0 0 0 0
Tyler Trowbridge 3 1 0 9
Lucas Becker 0 0 0 0
Totals 4 3 0 17
Had.-Luzerne 21 18 22 2 — 63
Bolton 5 3 5 4 — 17
Notes: Ellis and Foley played strong games for Hadley-Luzerne. Ellis controlled the boards and finished with a double-double.
LAKE GEORGE 84, WARRENSBURG 40
League: Warren County league
Warrensburg
2P 3P FT TP
Dan Cunniffe 2 4 0 16
Steve Schloss 0 1 0 3
Chippy Mason 0 1 3 6
Evan LaPell 3 0 2 8
Tom Osullivan 1 0 2 4
Totals 6 6 7 37
Lake George
2P 3P FT TP
Cameron Orr 0 5 0 15
Luke Pelchar 11 0 4 26
Cole Clarke 4 1 1 12
Julius Moffitt 0 2 0 6
Devin Smith 4 0 0 8
Jordan Edwards 3 0 0 6
Ryan Becker 2 0 0 4
Isaac Herrick 1 0 0 2
JJ Salmon 1 0 0 2
Ethan Gereau 0 1 0 3
Totals 26 9 5 84
Warrensburg 6 16 8 10 — 40
Lake George 26 20 19 19 — 84
Other stats: Mason (War) 7 rebounds. O. Sullivan (War) 5 rebounds. Cheney (War) 4 rebounds. Smith (LG) 10 rebounds. Pelchar (LG) 6 rebounds. Clarke (LG) 6 rebounds, 9 assists. Orr (LG) 3 assists. Moffitt (LG) 3 assists.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 55, CORINTH 25
League: Saratoga County league
South Glens Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Jacob Aday 0 1 0 3
Jake Carpenter 0 1 0 3
Cameron Darrow 2 0 0 4
Orion DeLisle 3 0 1 7
Myles Hogan 1 1 1 6
Maximillian Lilac 2 0 0 4
Sean Melvin 1 0 0 2
Thomas Prevost 2 0 0 4
Brandon Stimpson 0 3 0 9
Allen VanWagenen 1 0 0 2
Cameron Woodard 4 0 3 11
Totals 16 6 5 55
Corinth
2P 3P FT TP
Nick Sorbera 0 1 0 3
Alex Wiseman 1 0 0 2
Gabe Allen 4 0 1 9
Zach Guilder 1 0 2 4
Dillon Dumas 0 0 5 5
David White 1 0 0 2
Totals 7 1 8 25
South High 8 14 17 16 — 55
Corinth 11 1 6 7 — 25
Other stats: Allen (Cor) 11 rebounds. Dumas (Cor) 10 rebounds.
HUDSON FALLS 55, HOOSICK FALLS 37
League: Non-league
Hoosick Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Smith 1 1 0 5
Sparks 6 0 0 12
Hager 1 0 0 2
Colegrove 3 1 0 9
Jones 1 0 0 2
Thayne 2 1 0 7
Totals 14 3 0 37
Hudson Falls (3-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Ben Swartz 3 2 2 14
Stephen Currier 0 2 0 6
Jack Hogan 3 0 0 6
Evan Kwasniewski 5 0 4 14