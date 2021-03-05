 Skip to main content
Roundup: Ellis, Foley lead H-L to win; Warriors, Bulldogs, Tigers prevail
agate
BOYS BASKETBALL

Josh Ellis scored 15 points and Josh Foley added 14 as Hadley-Luzerne picked up a Warren County league victory over Bolton on Friday night.

Lake George and South Glens Falls also got into the win column.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 63, BOLTON 17

League: Warren County league

Hadley-Luzerne

2P 3P FT TP

Evan Kader 3 0 0 6

Noah Springer 0 0 0 0

Caden Wilson 3 0 0 6

Matthew Harder 2 0 0 4

Colin Berg 0 0 0 0

Joseph Cieslik 1 0 0 2

Josh Foley 4 2 0 14

Josh Ellis 7 0 1 15

Sean Frasier 1 0 0 2

Zachary Caldwell 3 0 2 8

Alex Mattison 2 0 2 6

Totals 26 2 5 63

Bolton

2P 3P FT TP

Kaden Tennent 0 1 0 3

Jordan Nieves 0 0 0 0

Andrew Johnson 0 0 0 0

Marvin Dobert 0 1 0 3

Emmett Clesceri 0 0 0 0

Addison Kelley 1 0 0 2

Chris Becker 0 0 0 0

Tyler Trowbridge 3 1 0 9

Lucas Becker 0 0 0 0

Totals 4 3 0 17

Had.-Luzerne 21 18 22 2 — 63

Bolton 5 3 5 4 — 17

Notes: Ellis and Foley played strong games for Hadley-Luzerne. Ellis controlled the boards and finished with a double-double.

LAKE GEORGE 84, WARRENSBURG 40

League: Warren County league

Warrensburg

2P 3P FT TP

Dan Cunniffe 2 4 0 16

Steve Schloss 0 1 0 3

Chippy Mason 0 1 3 6

Evan LaPell 3 0 2 8

Tom Osullivan 1 0 2 4

Totals 6 6 7 37

Lake George

2P 3P FT TP

Cameron Orr 0 5 0 15

Luke Pelchar 11 0 4 26

Cole Clarke 4 1 1 12

Julius Moffitt 0 2 0 6

Devin Smith 4 0 0 8

Jordan Edwards 3 0 0 6

Ryan Becker 2 0 0 4

Isaac Herrick 1 0 0 2

JJ Salmon 1 0 0 2

Ethan Gereau 0 1 0 3

Totals 26 9 5 84

Warrensburg 6 16 8 10 — 40

Lake George 26 20 19 19 — 84

Other stats: Mason (War) 7 rebounds. O. Sullivan (War) 5 rebounds. Cheney (War) 4 rebounds. Smith (LG) 10 rebounds. Pelchar (LG) 6 rebounds. Clarke (LG) 6 rebounds, 9 assists. Orr (LG) 3 assists. Moffitt (LG) 3 assists.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 55, CORINTH 25

League: Saratoga County league

South Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Jacob Aday 0 1 0 3

Jake Carpenter 0 1 0 3

Cameron Darrow 2 0 0 4

Orion DeLisle 3 0 1 7

Myles Hogan 1 1 1 6

Maximillian Lilac 2 0 0 4

Sean Melvin 1 0 0 2

Thomas Prevost 2 0 0 4

Brandon Stimpson 0 3 0 9

Allen VanWagenen 1 0 0 2

Cameron Woodard 4 0 3 11

Totals 16 6 5 55

Corinth

2P 3P FT TP

Nick Sorbera 0 1 0 3

Alex Wiseman 1 0 0 2

Gabe Allen 4 0 1 9

Zach Guilder 1 0 2 4

Dillon Dumas 0 0 5 5

David White 1 0 0 2

Totals 7 1 8 25

South High 8 14 17 16 — 55

Corinth 11 1 6 7 — 25

Other stats: Allen (Cor) 11 rebounds. Dumas (Cor) 10 rebounds.

HUDSON FALLS 55, HOOSICK FALLS 37

League: Non-league

Hoosick Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Smith 1 1 0 5

Sparks 6 0 0 12

Hager 1 0 0 2

Colegrove 3 1 0 9

Jones 1 0 0 2

Thayne 2 1 0 7

Totals 14 3 0 37

Hudson Falls (3-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Ben Swartz 3 2 2 14

Stephen Currier 0 2 0 6

Jack Hogan 3 0 0 6

Evan Kwasniewski 5 0 4 14

Peyton Smith 5 1 2 15

Noah Williamson 0 0 0 0

Andrew Hogan 0 0 0 0

Isaac Kwasniewski 0 0 0 0

Ethan Boucher 0 0 0 0

Totals 16 5 8 55

Hoosick Falls 15 6 7 9 — 37

Hudson Falls 12 16 13 14 — 55

Other stats: Smith (HuF) 16 rebounds, 6 assists. Currier (HuF) 4 assists.

JV: Hudson Falls won.

