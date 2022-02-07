ROUNDUP: Eagles edge Golden Horde; Railroaders, Burghers also win

HADLEY-LUZERNE 60,

GRANVILLE 59

League: Adirondack League

Granville (9-5, 10-7)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Harrington Logan;1;1;1;6

Matt Barlow;0;0;0;0

Alex Warrington;4;0;0;8

Cody Nelson;2;1;1;8

Caleb Nelson;8;4;3;31

Connor Farrell;0;0;0;0

Nate Rathbun;1;0;0;2

Alex Torres;2;0;0;4

Totals;18;6;5;59

Hadley-Luzerne

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Caedan Wilson;3;1;1;10

Matt Harder;2;2;1;11

Liam Hughes;0;0;0;0

Josh Foley;0;0;2;2

Josh Ellis;6;0;4;16

Ryan Lott-Diamond;2;0;3;7

Alex Mattison;4;2;0;14

Zack Caldwell;0;0;0;0

Totals;17;5;11;60

Granville;7;17;23;12 — 59

Hadley-Luzerne;28;12;11;9 — 60

JV: Granville won.

Notes: The Eagles jumped out to a 28-7 lead in the first quarter then held off Granville in the second half to post the win.

WHITEHALL 47, SALEM 44

League: Adirondack League

Whitehall (8-6, 11-7)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Landon Stevens;1;0;0;2

Jake Whiting;1;1;1;6

Cash Burgey;3;0;1;7

Brandon Backerian;3;0;3;9

Ethan Eggleston;1;0;1;3

Anthony Jones;0;0;1;1

Tyler Brooks;1;0;1;3

Latrell Evans;5;2;0;16

Totals;15;3;8;47

Salem

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Connor Chilson;1;2;8;16

Zachariah Miller;2;0;0;4

Zach Johnson;2;0;3;7

Altwon Webster;3;0;6;12

Patrick Stone;1;1;0;5

Totals;9;3;17;44

Whitehall;11;14;9;13 — 47

Salem;9;11;7;17 — 44

Other stats: Bakerian (White) 6 rebounds. Miller (Sal) 5 rebounds. Chilson (Sal) 5 rebounds.

Notes: In a close game from the opening tip-off, the Railroaders held off a resilient Salem team. Whitehall was lead by Latrell Evans with 16 points. Brandon Bakerian added nine points and six rebounds. Connor Chilson had 16 points and 5 rebounds for Salem. Altwon Webster added 12 for the Generals.

WARRENSBURG 57,

NORTH WARREN 46

League: Adirondack League

Warrensburg (9-5, 11-5)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Dan Cunniffe;0;2;2;8

Steve Schloss;1;3;8;19

Brady Cheney;2;0;1;5

Evan Lapell;7;2;3;23

Tyler Powers;1;0;0;2

Totals;11;7;14;57

North Warren (9-3, 9-7)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Tommy Conway;1;2;0;8

Sean Evans;1;2;3;11

Zach Hopper;1;2;0;8

Angelo Willette;0;0;1;1

Cooper Morehouse;6;0;0;12

Andrew Beadnell;2;1;1;8

Totals;11;7;5;48

Warrensburg;16;14;9;18 — 57

North Warren;5;9;16;16 — 46

Notes: The Burghers, who have already clinched first place in the Adirondack League's Division 2, improved to 9-5 in league play. The result leaves Argyle (11-2) alone in first place in Division 3 ahead of North Warren (9-3).

LAKE GEORGE 83, CORINTH 25

League: Adirondack League

Corinth

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Zach Guilder;5;0;0;10

Kaden Wright;1;1;0;5

Alex Wiseman;1;0;0;2

Avery Wood;1;0;0;2

Cameron Wiseman;2;0;0;4

Charles Cheney;1;0;0;2

Totals;11;1;0;25

Lake George (13-1, 15-3)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Cameron Orr;7;2;1;21

Dan Barber;5;0;0;10

Julius Moffitt;2;2;0;10

Anthony Poulous;0;1;0;3

Luke Sheldon;4;0;2;10

Ryan Becker;10;0;1;21

Jack Welch;0;0;1;1

Josh Unser;2;0;0;4

Aiden Osborne;1;0;0;2

Devlyn Monroe;0;0;1;1

Totals;31;5;6;83

Corinth;4;6;6;9 — 25

Lake George;22;24;22;15 — 83

Other stats: Guilder (Cor) 5 rebounds. Brownell (Cor) 4 rebounds. White (Cor) 3 rebounds. Sheldon (LG) 9 rebounds. Orr (LG) 6 rebounds, 6 assists. Moffitt (LG) 5 rebounds, 9 assists. Hohman (LG) 2 assists.

JV: Lake George won.

Notes: Division 1 champ Lake George upped its league-best record to 13-1.

SCHUYLERVILLE 74, JOHNSTOWN 52

League: Foothills Council

Johnstown

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Braden Jones;3;0;2;8

Bryce Mureness;0;4;0;12

Elijah Jones;0;0;1;1

Steve VanNostrand;4;3;5;22

Ryan Hoyt;3;0;0;6

Matt Wheelis;1;0;1;3

Totals;11;7;9;52

Schuylerville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Nick Abruscato;1;0;0;2

Otto Bolduc;1;1;2;7

Lukas Sherman;7;0;1;15

Ryan Dow;1;3;0;11

Carson Patrick;1;2;0;8

Owen Sherman;3;5;2;23

Jack Gullick;3;0;2;8

Totals;17;11;7;74

Johnstown;13;14;14;11 — 52

Schuylerville;27;15;17;15 — 74

HOOSICK FALLS 42,

MT. ANTHONY, Vt. 40

League: Non-league

Hoosick Falls (5-7, 10-8)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Connor Jones;1;0;4;6

Dylan Baker;2;1;4;11

Jake Sparks;4;2;1;15

Tucker Thayne;4;0;2;10

Totals;11;3;11;42

Mt.Anthony, Vt.

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Carter Thompson;4;2;4;18

Finn McRae;1;0;0;2

Braeden Billert;2;0;0;4

Aaron Whitman;2;1;0;7

Josh Worthington;0;2;0;6

Austin Belville;1;0;1;3

Totals;10;5;5;40

Hoosick Falls;11;9;11;11 — 42

Mt. Anthony;16;7;4;13 — 40

Other stats: J.Sparks (HoF) 9 rebounds.

JV: Hoosick Falls won.

Notes: Junior Jake Sparks grabbed an offensive rebound and put in a layup with 3 seconds left to lift the Panthers to a win over cross-border rival Mt.Anthony. It was win No. 399 for Coach Mike Lilac Jr.

