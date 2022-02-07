ROUNDUP: Eagles edge Golden Horde; Railroaders, Burghers also win

HADLEY-LUZERNE 60,
GRANVILLE 59
League: Adirondack League
Granville (9-5, 10-7)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Harrington Logan;1;1;1;6
Matt Barlow;0;0;0;0
Alex Warrington;4;0;0;8
Cody Nelson;2;1;1;8
Caleb Nelson;8;4;3;31
Connor Farrell;0;0;0;0
Nate Rathbun;1;0;0;2
Alex Torres;2;0;0;4
Totals;18;6;5;59
Hadley-Luzerne
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Caedan Wilson;3;1;1;10
Matt Harder;2;2;1;11
Liam Hughes;0;0;0;0
Josh Foley;0;0;2;2
Josh Ellis;6;0;4;16
Ryan Lott-Diamond;2;0;3;7
Alex Mattison;4;2;0;14
Zack Caldwell;0;0;0;0
Totals;17;5;11;60
Granville;7;17;23;12 — 59
Hadley-Luzerne;28;12;11;9 — 60
JV: Granville won.
Notes: The Eagles jumped out to a 28-7 lead in the first quarter then held off Granville in the second half to post the win.
WHITEHALL 47, SALEM 44
League: Adirondack League
Whitehall (8-6, 11-7)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Landon Stevens;1;0;0;2
Jake Whiting;1;1;1;6
Cash Burgey;3;0;1;7
Brandon Backerian;3;0;3;9
Ethan Eggleston;1;0;1;3
Anthony Jones;0;0;1;1
Tyler Brooks;1;0;1;3
Latrell Evans;5;2;0;16
Totals;15;3;8;47
Salem
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Connor Chilson;1;2;8;16
Zachariah Miller;2;0;0;4
Zach Johnson;2;0;3;7
Altwon Webster;3;0;6;12
Patrick Stone;1;1;0;5
Totals;9;3;17;44
Whitehall;11;14;9;13 — 47
Salem;9;11;7;17 — 44
Other stats: Bakerian (White) 6 rebounds. Miller (Sal) 5 rebounds. Chilson (Sal) 5 rebounds.
Notes: In a close game from the opening tip-off, the Railroaders held off a resilient Salem team. Whitehall was lead by Latrell Evans with 16 points. Brandon Bakerian added nine points and six rebounds. Connor Chilson had 16 points and 5 rebounds for Salem. Altwon Webster added 12 for the Generals.
WARRENSBURG 57,
NORTH WARREN 46
League: Adirondack League
Warrensburg (9-5, 11-5)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Dan Cunniffe;0;2;2;8
Steve Schloss;1;3;8;19
Brady Cheney;2;0;1;5
Evan Lapell;7;2;3;23
Tyler Powers;1;0;0;2
Totals;11;7;14;57
North Warren (9-3, 9-7)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Tommy Conway;1;2;0;8
Sean Evans;1;2;3;11
Zach Hopper;1;2;0;8
Angelo Willette;0;0;1;1
Cooper Morehouse;6;0;0;12
Andrew Beadnell;2;1;1;8
Totals;11;7;5;48
Warrensburg;16;14;9;18 — 57
North Warren;5;9;16;16 — 46
Notes: The Burghers, who have already clinched first place in the Adirondack League's Division 2, improved to 9-5 in league play. The result leaves Argyle (11-2) alone in first place in Division 3 ahead of North Warren (9-3).
LAKE GEORGE 83, CORINTH 25
League: Adirondack League
Corinth
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Zach Guilder;5;0;0;10
Kaden Wright;1;1;0;5
Alex Wiseman;1;0;0;2
Avery Wood;1;0;0;2
Cameron Wiseman;2;0;0;4
Charles Cheney;1;0;0;2
Totals;11;1;0;25
Lake George (13-1, 15-3)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Cameron Orr;7;2;1;21
Dan Barber;5;0;0;10
Julius Moffitt;2;2;0;10
Anthony Poulous;0;1;0;3
Luke Sheldon;4;0;2;10
Ryan Becker;10;0;1;21
Jack Welch;0;0;1;1
Josh Unser;2;0;0;4
Aiden Osborne;1;0;0;2
Devlyn Monroe;0;0;1;1
Totals;31;5;6;83
Corinth;4;6;6;9 — 25
Lake George;22;24;22;15 — 83
Other stats: Guilder (Cor) 5 rebounds. Brownell (Cor) 4 rebounds. White (Cor) 3 rebounds. Sheldon (LG) 9 rebounds. Orr (LG) 6 rebounds, 6 assists. Moffitt (LG) 5 rebounds, 9 assists. Hohman (LG) 2 assists.
JV: Lake George won.
Notes: Division 1 champ Lake George upped its league-best record to 13-1.
SCHUYLERVILLE 74, JOHNSTOWN 52
League: Foothills Council
Johnstown
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Braden Jones;3;0;2;8
Bryce Mureness;0;4;0;12
Elijah Jones;0;0;1;1
Steve VanNostrand;4;3;5;22
Ryan Hoyt;3;0;0;6
Matt Wheelis;1;0;1;3
Totals;11;7;9;52
Schuylerville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Nick Abruscato;1;0;0;2
Otto Bolduc;1;1;2;7
Lukas Sherman;7;0;1;15
Ryan Dow;1;3;0;11
Carson Patrick;1;2;0;8
Owen Sherman;3;5;2;23
Jack Gullick;3;0;2;8
Totals;17;11;7;74
Johnstown;13;14;14;11 — 52
Schuylerville;27;15;17;15 — 74
HOOSICK FALLS 42,
MT. ANTHONY, Vt. 40
League: Non-league
Hoosick Falls (5-7, 10-8)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Connor Jones;1;0;4;6
Dylan Baker;2;1;4;11
Jake Sparks;4;2;1;15
Tucker Thayne;4;0;2;10
Totals;11;3;11;42
Mt.Anthony, Vt.
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Carter Thompson;4;2;4;18
Finn McRae;1;0;0;2
Braeden Billert;2;0;0;4
Aaron Whitman;2;1;0;7
Josh Worthington;0;2;0;6
Austin Belville;1;0;1;3
Totals;10;5;5;40
Hoosick Falls;11;9;11;11 — 42
Mt. Anthony;16;7;4;13 — 40
Other stats: J.Sparks (HoF) 9 rebounds.
JV: Hoosick Falls won.
Notes: Junior Jake Sparks grabbed an offensive rebound and put in a layup with 3 seconds left to lift the Panthers to a win over cross-border rival Mt.Anthony. It was win No. 399 for Coach Mike Lilac Jr.