ROUNDUP: Driscoll, Bennett, Woodell lead G.F. to victory

GLENS FALLS 69, LAKE GEORGE 33

Glens Falls Holiday Tournament

Lake George

2P 3P FT TP

Aidan Osborne 1 0 0 2

Luke Sheldon 2 0 0 4

Julius Moffitt 2 2 0 10

Ryan Becker 1 0 0 2

Isaac Herrick 2 1 0 7

Cameron Orr 1 1 1 6

Dan Barber 0 0 2 2

Totals 9 4 3 33

Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Trey Patton 1 0 0 2

Vincent Westfall 0 0 0 0

Hudson McTiernan 0 0 0 0

Griffin Woodell 8 0 1 17

Aiden Harrington 2 0 0 4

Peyton McClenning 0 1 0 3

Kellen Driscoll 4 4 0 20

Jefferson Brand 0 0 2 2

Cole Bennett 7 0 4 18

Parker Frost 0 1 0 3

Totals 22 6 7 69

Lake George 0 14 13 6 — 33

Glens Falls 18 18 17 16 — 69

JV: Glens Falls won.

WARRENSBURG 70,

JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 15

George Khoury Christmas Tournament

Johnsburg-Minerva

2P 3P FT TP

Yanden Cleveland 1 0 0 2

Brayden Poirer 0 0 1 1

Angelo Galle 1 0 0 2

Andrew Prosser 1 0 0 2

Noah Moffit 1 0 0 2

Rodney Wolfe 3 0 0 6

Totals 7 0 1 15

Warrensburg

2P 3P FT TP

Stevie Schloss 7 3 5 28

Evan LaPell 9 0 1 19

Dan Cunniffe 4 2 1 15

Bryn Jones 1 0 0 2

Landon Olden 1 0 0 2

Tyler Powers 2 0 0 4

Owen Jones 0 0 0 0

Totals 24 5 7 70

J’burg-Minerva 8 0 2 5 — 15

Warrensburg 26 12 20 12 — 70

Other stats: LaPell (W) 16 rebounds. Schloss (W) 10 rebounds, 6 assists. Olden (W) 6 rebounds. Cunniffe (W) 7 assists.

Notes: Stevie Schloss and Evan LaPell each had double doubles to help Warrensburg advance to the championship in the George Khoury Christmas Invitational. The Burghers will play Loudonville Christian, which beat The Kings School in the other first-round matchup.

GRANVILLE 74, CAMBRIDGE 34

League: Non-league

Cambridge

2P 3P FT TP

Alex Clark 0 0 0 0

Mason MacDougall 1 0 1 3

Dillon Hughes 0 0 0 0

Jackson Thomas 1 3 2 13

Logan Kessler 0 0 0 0

Brandon Bouplon 0 1 0 3

Andrew Clark 2 0 2 6

Isaac Toleman 0 1 0 3

Isaac Wilkins 1 0 0 2

Jeb Gulley 2 0 0 4

Totals 7 5 5 34

Granville (3-1, 4-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Logan Harrington 0 1 3 6

Matt Barlow 1 3 3 14

Alex Warrington 4 0 0 8

Cody Nelson 5 2 1 17

Bryton Rich 0 1 0 3

Caleb Nelson 3 3 0 15

Connor Farrell 3 0 0 6

Nate Rathbun 0 0 0 0

Christian Stevens 1 0 0 2

Alex Torres 0 0 1 1

Avery Flory 0 0 0 0

Trevor McKnight 1 0 0 2

Totals 18 10 8 74

Cambridge 10 9 8 7 — 34

Granville 14 17 27 16 — 74

JV: Granville won.

HOOSICK FALLS 72, GALWAY 44

Glens Falls Holiday Tournament

Galway

2P 3P FT TP

Loveglass 2 0 0 4

Clark 2 0 0 4

Zach Kenyon 1 3 0 11

Villano 2 0 0 4

O’Neil 1 0 0 2

Ryan Pudney 3 2 0 12

Divillus 0 1 0 3

Ryan 2 0 0 4

Totals 13 6 0 44

Hoosick Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Miles Smith 3 0 4 10

Connor Jones 4 0 0 8

Dylan Baker 3 0 0 6

Jake Sparks 6 0 3 15

Andrew Sparks 2 0 0 4

Josh Lolegrove 2 0 0 4

Jack Cavanaugh 6 0 0 12

Mat Kempf 0 3 0 9

Tucker Thayne 2 0 0 4

Totals 28 3 7 72

Galway 13 7 4 20 — 44

Hoosick Falls 13 20 22 17 — 72

BISHOP MCGINN 59,

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 56

Catholic School Classic

Bishop McGinn

2P 3P FT TP

Javion Long 4 0 0 8

Thomas Martin 1 1 0 5

Shawn Martinez 6 0 3 15

Zak Archie 1 1 3 8

Quanire Greene 4 0 4 12

Nick O’Keefe 0 1 0 3

Jaquare Jones 4 0 0 8

Totals 20 3 10 59

Saratoga Catholic (2-3, 4-5)

2P 3P FT TP

Robby Bolen 7 2 0 20

Mark Hmura 3 4 0 18

Danny Mantia 0 1 0 3

Aidan Crowther 2 0 0 4

Justin Duscher 2 1 0 7

Cam Khoury 0 0 0 0

Will Emery 0 0 0 0

Ryan Condry 2 0 0 4

Matt Murphy 0 0 0 0

Aidan Dunne 0 0 0 0

Totals 16 8 0 56

Bishop McGinn 13 17 17 12 — 59

Spa Catholic 16 14 14 12 — 56

Other stats: Bolan (SCC) 5 rebounds, 4 assists. Mantia (SCC) 5 assists.

Notes: Trailing by one (57-56) in the final seconds, the Saints missed a chance to upset the Griffens in The Catholic School Classic. After a Saints miss, Zac Archie hit two free throws for the final score. All-Tournament selections, Robby Bolen with 20 and Mark Hmura scored 18.

AVERILL PARK 38, QUEENSBURY 37

Site: Shawn Walsh Tournament

Averill Park

2P 3P FT TP

Nicholas Galuski 1 1 4 9

Ethan Nardeau 2 0 1 5

Brady Mazzeo 2 0 1 5

Don Colfeux 0 3 0 9

Nick Carbone 1 0 2 4

Andy McCart 0 2 0 6

Totals 6 6 8 38

Queensbury

2P 3P FT TP

Aidan Bleibtrey 3 2 1 13

Ryan Havern 0 0 1 1

Trevon Bailey 7 0 4 18

Deondre Guignard 1 0 1 3

Gage Berube 0 0 0 0

Ryan Blanchard 0 0 2 2

Totals 11 2 9 37

Averill Park 10 11 4 13 — 38

Queensbury 11 15 4 7 — 37

CROWN POINT 61, WHITEHALL 54

League: Non-league, Monday

Crown Point

2P 3P FT TP

Trevor Harris 5 4 1 23

Noah Spaulding 4 1 7 18

Anthony Greenan 3 2 2 14

Reese Pertak 1 0 1 3

Cameron Waldorf 0 0 2 2

Alex Stone 0 0 1 1

Ryan Woods 0 0 0 0

Totals 13 7 14 61

Whitehall

2P 3P FT TP

Brandon Bakenan 6 0 1 13

Cash Burgey 5 0 0 10

Isaih Stevens 3 0 3 9

Latrell Evans 3 0 2 8

Landon Stevens 1 1 1 6

Jake Whiting 2 0 0 4

Ethan Eggleston 0 0 2 2

Tyler Brooks 1 0 0 2

Totals 21 1 9 54

Crown Point 12 8 19 22 — 61

Whitehall 12 12 18 12 — 54

Other stats: Harris (CP) 8 rebounds. Spaulding (CP) 8 rebounds, 4 assists. Pertak (CP) 6 rebounds, 2 assists. Stone (CP) 2 assists.

Notes: Crown Point rallied from a four-point halftime deficit and was down by as many as 8 in the third quarter in the comeback win over Whitehall. Strong second half scoring from Noah Spaulding (13 points, 12 in the 3rd), Trevor Harris (12 points, 8 in the 4th), and Anthony Greenan (12 points, 9 in the 4th) led the charge. Alex Stone played a great defensive game, holding Cash Burgey to 10 points. Cameron Waldorf hit two clutch free throws late to seal the victory for Crown Point.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0