 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: Dow, Sherman, Rutland lead Schuylerville
0 comments
agate

ROUNDUP: Dow, Sherman, Rutland lead Schuylerville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SCHUYLERVILLE 50, SOUTH HIGH 44

League: Saratoga County league

South Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Aday 0 1 0 3

Carpenter 0 1 0 3

Darrow 1 0 0 2

Delisle 1 0 0 2

Lilac 1 2 0 8

Moriil 2 0 1 5

Pervost 1 0 0 2

Woodard 9 0 1 19

Totals 15 4 2 44

Schuylerville

2P 3P FT TP

Lukas Sherman 1 0 0 2

Ryan Dow 6 0 3 15

Owen Sherman 3 1 7 16

Sam McGarrahan 1 0 0 2

Cayden Rutland 2 3 2 15

Totals 13 4 12 50

South High 7 11 16 10 — 44

Schuylerville 9 8 12 21 — 50

JV: Schuylerville won.

NORTH WARREN 70,

HADLEY-LUZERNE 46

League: Warren County league

North Warren

2P 3P FT TP

Anthony Girard 9 1 3 24

Jack Jennings 3 1 0 9

Andrew Beadnell 2 0 0 4

Cooper Morehouse 0 1 0 3

Tanner Dunkley 6 0 2 14

Thomas Conway 1 0 0 2

Sean Evans 4 1 1 12

Carter Kelley 1 0 0 2

Totals 26 4 6 70

Hadley-Luzerne

2P 3P FT TP

Caeden Wilson 4 0 0 8

Matt Harder 2 0 0 4

Colin Berg 1 1 0 5

Joe Cieslik 0 0 0 0

Josh Foley 5 0 1 11

Josh Ellis 6 0 1 13

Zach Caldwell 1 0 2 4

Alex Mattison 0 0 1 1

Totals 19 1 5 46

North Warren 24 14 17 15 — 70

Hadley-Luzerne 10 11 8 17 — 46

WARRENSBURG 92, BOLTON 13

League: Warren County league

Warrensburg

2P 3P FT TP

Dan Cunniffe 2 2 1 11

Steve Schloss 2 3 0 13

Brady Cheney 5 1 0 13

Caden Allen 2 3 0 13

Chippy Mason 1 0 0 2

Evan LaPell 12 1 1 28

Thomas O’Sullivan 3 0 0 6

Tyler Powers 3 0 0 6

Tanner Monroe 0 0 0 0

Totals 30 10 2 92

Bolton

2P 3P FT TP

Kaden Tennent 0 1 0 3

Jordan Nieves 0 0 2 2

Andrew Johnson 0 0 0 0

Marvin Dobert 0 1 0 3

Emmett Clesceri 0 0 0 0

Addison Kelley 0 0 0 0

Chris Becker 0 0 0 0

Tyler Trowbridge 2 0 1 5

Lucas Becker 0 0 0 0

Totals 2 2 3 13

Warrensburg 32 20 25 15 — 92

Bolton 5 3 0 5 — 13

GALWAY 62, CORINTH 39

League: Saratoga County league

Galway

2P 3P FT TP

Brandon Shader 1 4 4 18

Josh Lovelass 3 0 0 6

Henry Flink 2 2 0 10

Myles Pleasant 1 2 0 8

Zach Kenyon 0 1 2 5

Thomas Villano 1 0 3 5

Brandon Bourdeau 5 0 0 10

Totals 13 9 9 62

Corinth

2P 3P FT TP

Nick Sorbera 0 2 0 6

Alex Wiseman 2 0 2 6

Gabe Allen 5 0 0 10

Zach Guilder 1 1 0 5

Dillon Dumas 2 0 4 8

Codi Kathan 0 1 0 3

Cameron Wiseman 0 0 1 1

Totals 10 4 7 39

Galway 15 11 12 24 — 62

Corinth 19 5 8 7 — 39

Other stats: Allen (Cor) 10 rebounds. Dumas (Cor) 10 rebounds. Wiseman A (Cor) 8 rebounds.

JV: Galway won.

WATERFORD 47, SPA CATHOLIC 33

League: Saratoga County league

Saratoga Central Catholic (5-9)

2P 3P FT TP

Anthony Barile 1 0 1 3

Robbie Bolen 4 0 0 8

Hayden Day 7 0 0 14

Will Fizer 0 0 0 0

Cam Khoury 0 1 0 3

Aiden Lambert 1 1 0 5

Danny Mantia 0 0 0 0

Totals 13 2 1 33

Waterford

2P 3P FT TP

Dan Portare 3 0 0 6

Derek Portare 0 0 0 0

TJ Kelley 9 1 3 24

Jake Houle 5 0 0 10

Geno Bodah 3 0 1 7

Totals 20 1 4 47

Spa Catholic 6 9 12 6 — 33

Waterford 13 12 6 16 — 47

Other stats: Day (SCC) 10 rebounds, 3 assists.

ARGYLE 56, WHITEHALL 43

League: Washington County league, Monday

Whitehall

2P 3P FT TP

Whiting 2 0 0 4

Bergey 0 0 2 2

Steves 0 2 1 7

Eggleston 2 0 1 5

Bakerian 6 0 2 14

Martindale 0 0 2 2

Matt Gould 4 0 1 9

Totals 14 2 9 43

Argyle

2P 3P FT TP

Ingram 3 2 4 16

Lohret 0 0 1 1

Liddle 1 0 0 2

Humiston 6 2 1 19

Montello 1 0 3 5

Saunders 1 3 0 11

Mcwhorter 1 0 0 2

Totals 13 7 9 56

Whitehall 11 9 10 13 — 43

Argyle 18 18 3 17 — 56

Other stats: Ingram (Arg) 4 rebounds, 3 assists. Humiston (Arg) 4 rebounds, 4 assists. Liddle (Arg) 4 assists.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News