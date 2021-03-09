ROUNDUP: Dow, Sherman, Rutland lead Schuylerville

SCHUYLERVILLE 50, SOUTH HIGH 44
League: Saratoga County league
South Glens Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Aday 0 1 0 3
Carpenter 0 1 0 3
Darrow 1 0 0 2
Delisle 1 0 0 2
Lilac 1 2 0 8
Moriil 2 0 1 5
Pervost 1 0 0 2
Woodard 9 0 1 19
Totals 15 4 2 44
Schuylerville
2P 3P FT TP
Lukas Sherman 1 0 0 2
Ryan Dow 6 0 3 15
Owen Sherman 3 1 7 16
Sam McGarrahan 1 0 0 2
Cayden Rutland 2 3 2 15
Totals 13 4 12 50
South High 7 11 16 10 — 44
Schuylerville 9 8 12 21 — 50
JV: Schuylerville won.
NORTH WARREN 70,
HADLEY-LUZERNE 46
League: Warren County league
North Warren
2P 3P FT TP
Anthony Girard 9 1 3 24
Jack Jennings 3 1 0 9
Andrew Beadnell 2 0 0 4
Cooper Morehouse 0 1 0 3
Tanner Dunkley 6 0 2 14
Thomas Conway 1 0 0 2
Sean Evans 4 1 1 12
Carter Kelley 1 0 0 2
Totals 26 4 6 70
Hadley-Luzerne
2P 3P FT TP
Caeden Wilson 4 0 0 8
Matt Harder 2 0 0 4
Colin Berg 1 1 0 5
Joe Cieslik 0 0 0 0
Josh Foley 5 0 1 11
Josh Ellis 6 0 1 13
Zach Caldwell 1 0 2 4
Alex Mattison 0 0 1 1
Totals 19 1 5 46
North Warren 24 14 17 15 — 70
Hadley-Luzerne 10 11 8 17 — 46
WARRENSBURG 92, BOLTON 13
League: Warren County league
Warrensburg
2P 3P FT TP
Dan Cunniffe 2 2 1 11
Steve Schloss 2 3 0 13
Brady Cheney 5 1 0 13
Caden Allen 2 3 0 13
Chippy Mason 1 0 0 2
Evan LaPell 12 1 1 28
Thomas O’Sullivan 3 0 0 6
Tyler Powers 3 0 0 6
Tanner Monroe 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 10 2 92
Bolton
2P 3P FT TP
Kaden Tennent 0 1 0 3
Jordan Nieves 0 0 2 2
Andrew Johnson 0 0 0 0
Marvin Dobert 0 1 0 3
Emmett Clesceri 0 0 0 0
Addison Kelley 0 0 0 0
Chris Becker 0 0 0 0
Tyler Trowbridge 2 0 1 5
Lucas Becker 0 0 0 0
Totals 2 2 3 13
Warrensburg 32 20 25 15 — 92
Bolton 5 3 0 5 — 13
GALWAY 62, CORINTH 39
League: Saratoga County league
Galway
2P 3P FT TP
Brandon Shader 1 4 4 18
Josh Lovelass 3 0 0 6
Henry Flink 2 2 0 10
Myles Pleasant 1 2 0 8
Zach Kenyon 0 1 2 5
Thomas Villano 1 0 3 5
Brandon Bourdeau 5 0 0 10
Totals 13 9 9 62
Corinth
2P 3P FT TP
Nick Sorbera 0 2 0 6
Alex Wiseman 2 0 2 6
Gabe Allen 5 0 0 10
Zach Guilder 1 1 0 5
Dillon Dumas 2 0 4 8
Codi Kathan 0 1 0 3
Cameron Wiseman 0 0 1 1
Totals 10 4 7 39
Galway 15 11 12 24 — 62
Corinth 19 5 8 7 — 39
Other stats: Allen (Cor) 10 rebounds. Dumas (Cor) 10 rebounds. Wiseman A (Cor) 8 rebounds.
JV: Galway won.
WATERFORD 47, SPA CATHOLIC 33
League: Saratoga County league
Saratoga Central Catholic (5-9)
2P 3P FT TP
Anthony Barile 1 0 1 3
Robbie Bolen 4 0 0 8
Hayden Day 7 0 0 14
Will Fizer 0 0 0 0
Cam Khoury 0 1 0 3
Aiden Lambert 1 1 0 5
Danny Mantia 0 0 0 0
Totals 13 2 1 33
Waterford
2P 3P FT TP
Dan Portare 3 0 0 6
Derek Portare 0 0 0 0
TJ Kelley 9 1 3 24
Jake Houle 5 0 0 10
Geno Bodah 3 0 1 7
Totals 20 1 4 47
Spa Catholic 6 9 12 6 — 33
Waterford 13 12 6 16 — 47
Other stats: Day (SCC) 10 rebounds, 3 assists.
ARGYLE 56, WHITEHALL 43
League: Washington County league, Monday
Whitehall
2P 3P FT TP
Whiting 2 0 0 4
Bergey 0 0 2 2
Steves 0 2 1 7
Eggleston 2 0 1 5
Bakerian 6 0 2 14
Martindale 0 0 2 2
Matt Gould 4 0 1 9
Totals 14 2 9 43
Argyle
2P 3P FT TP
Ingram 3 2 4 16
Lohret 0 0 1 1
Liddle 1 0 0 2
Humiston 6 2 1 19
Montello 1 0 3 5
Saunders 1 3 0 11
Mcwhorter 1 0 0 2
Totals 13 7 9 56
Whitehall 11 9 10 13 — 43
Argyle 18 18 3 17 — 56
Other stats: Ingram (Arg) 4 rebounds, 3 assists. Humiston (Arg) 4 rebounds, 4 assists. Liddle (Arg) 4 assists.