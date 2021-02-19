ROUNDUP: Dow, Sherman lead Schuylerville

Ryan Dow scored 18 points and Owen Sherman added 14 as Schuylerville defeated Corinth in Friday night boys basketball. Spa Catholic, Hadley-Luzerne and Glens Falls also posted wins.
SCHUYLERVILLE 58, CORINTH 30
League: Saratoga County league
Schuylerville
2P 3P FT TP
Nick Abruscato 2 0 0 4
Lukas Sherman 0 1 1 4
Ryan Dow 4 1 7 18
Carson Patrick 2 1 1 8
Owen Sherman 3 2 2 14
Sam McGarrahan 2 0 0 4
Zach Bowen 1 0 0 2
Stephen Rowinski 1 0 2 4
Totals 15 5 13 58
Corinth
2P 3P FT TP
Nick Sorbera 1 0 0 2
Alex Wiseman 1 0 0 2
Gabe Allen 3 0 5 11
Zach Guilder 3 1 2 11
Dillon Dumas 1 0 2 4
Totals 9 1 9 30
Schuylerville 12 19 17 10 — 58
Corinth 10 7 8 5 — 30
Other stats: Dumas (Cor) 6 rebounds. Allen (Cor) 6 rebounds.
SPA CATHOLIC 50, SOUTH HIGH 43
League: Saratoga County league
Saratoga Central Catholic (2-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Anthony Barile 5 1 4 17
Robbie Bolen 4 3 7 24
Cameron Khoury 1 0 2 4
Aiden Lambert 0 0 0 0
Danny Mantia 0 0 0 0
Matt Murphy 0 0 0 0
Hayden Day 2 0 1 5
Totals 12 4 14 50
South Glens Falls (1-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Alay 1 0 0 2
Carpenter 0 0 0 0
Darrow 3 1 0 9
DeLisle 2 0 0 4
Lilac 1 0 0 2
March 0 0 1 1
VanWagoner 4 1 0 11
Woodward 7 0 0 14
Totals 18 2 1 43
Saratoga Catholic 5 15 12 18 — 50
South Glens Falls 9 7 15 12 — 43
Other stats: Day (SCC) 11 rebounds. Lambert (SCC) 8 rebounds. Khoury (SCC) 5 assists.
JV: South High won.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 53, BOLTON 13
League: Warren County league
Bolton (0-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Keden Tennent 0 0 0 0
Jordan Nieves 0 0 0 0
Marvin Dobert 1 2 0 8
Addison Kelley 0 0 0 0
Chris Bekcer 1 0 0 2
Tyler Trowbridge 0 1 0 3
Totals 2 3 0 13
Hadley-Luzerne (2-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Evan Kader 3 0 0 6
Noah Springer 1 0 0 2
Caeden Wilson 2 0 2 6
Matthew Harder 2 0 0 4
Josh Foley 3 2 0 12
Josh Ellis 3 0 0 6
John Smith 1 2 0 8
Sean Fraser 1 1 0 5
Zack Caldwell 0 0 4 4
Totals 16 5 6 53
Bolton 0 0 10 3 — 13
Hadley-Luzerne 22 8 8 15 — 53
GLENS FALLS 81, WARRENSBURG 42
League: Warren County League
Warrensburg
2P 3P FT TP
Cunniffie 1 3 10 21
Schloss 0 2 2 8
Mason 1 1 3 8
Lapell 1 0 1 3
Monroe 0 0 2 2
Totals 3 6 18 42
Glens Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Sampson 1 0 0 2
Brand 0 0 0 0
Hirsch 3 0 0 6
Woodell 5 0 1 11
Wiggins 3 1 2 11
Girard 6 2 0 18
Barrett 0 1 2 5
Nadler 2 1 1 8
Bennett 4 0 5 13
Mangona 2 1 0 7
Totals 26 6 11 81
Warrensburg 14 5 6 17 — 42
Glens Falls 20 16 23 22 — 81