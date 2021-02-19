 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Dow, Sherman lead Schuylerville
agate

ROUNDUP: Dow, Sherman lead Schuylerville

Ryan Dow scored 18 points and Owen Sherman added 14 as Schuylerville defeated Corinth in Friday night boys basketball. Spa Catholic, Hadley-Luzerne and Glens Falls also posted wins.

SCHUYLERVILLE 58, CORINTH 30

League: Saratoga County league

Schuylerville

2P 3P FT TP

Nick Abruscato 2 0 0 4

Lukas Sherman 0 1 1 4

Ryan Dow 4 1 7 18

Carson Patrick 2 1 1 8

Owen Sherman 3 2 2 14

Sam McGarrahan 2 0 0 4

Zach Bowen 1 0 0 2

Stephen Rowinski 1 0 2 4

Totals 15 5 13 58

Corinth

2P 3P FT TP

Nick Sorbera 1 0 0 2

Alex Wiseman 1 0 0 2

Gabe Allen 3 0 5 11

Zach Guilder 3 1 2 11

Dillon Dumas 1 0 2 4

Totals 9 1 9 30

Schuylerville 12 19 17 10 — 58

Corinth 10 7 8 5 — 30

Other stats: Dumas (Cor) 6 rebounds. Allen (Cor) 6 rebounds.

SPA CATHOLIC 50, SOUTH HIGH 43

League: Saratoga County league

Saratoga Central Catholic (2-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Anthony Barile 5 1 4 17

Robbie Bolen 4 3 7 24

Cameron Khoury 1 0 2 4

Aiden Lambert 0 0 0 0

Danny Mantia 0 0 0 0

Matt Murphy 0 0 0 0

Hayden Day 2 0 1 5

Totals 12 4 14 50

South Glens Falls (1-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Alay 1 0 0 2

Carpenter 0 0 0 0

Darrow 3 1 0 9

DeLisle 2 0 0 4

Lilac 1 0 0 2

March 0 0 1 1

VanWagoner 4 1 0 11

Woodward 7 0 0 14

Totals 18 2 1 43

Saratoga Catholic 5 15 12 18 — 50

South Glens Falls 9 7 15 12 — 43

Other stats: Day (SCC) 11 rebounds. Lambert (SCC) 8 rebounds. Khoury (SCC) 5 assists.

JV: South High won.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 53, BOLTON 13

League: Warren County league

Bolton (0-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Keden Tennent 0 0 0 0

Jordan Nieves 0 0 0 0

Marvin Dobert 1 2 0 8

Addison Kelley 0 0 0 0

Chris Bekcer 1 0 0 2

Tyler Trowbridge 0 1 0 3

Totals 2 3 0 13

Hadley-Luzerne (2-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Evan Kader 3 0 0 6

Noah Springer 1 0 0 2

Caeden Wilson 2 0 2 6

Matthew Harder 2 0 0 4

Josh Foley 3 2 0 12

Josh Ellis 3 0 0 6

John Smith 1 2 0 8

Sean Fraser 1 1 0 5

Zack Caldwell 0 0 4 4

Totals 16 5 6 53

Bolton 0 0 10 3 — 13

Hadley-Luzerne 22 8 8 15 — 53

GLENS FALLS 81, WARRENSBURG 42

League: Warren County League

Warrensburg

2P 3P FT TP

Cunniffie 1 3 10 21

Schloss 0 2 2 8

Mason 1 1 3 8

Lapell 1 0 1 3

Monroe 0 0 2 2

Totals 3 6 18 42

Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Sampson 1 0 0 2

Brand 0 0 0 0

Hirsch 3 0 0 6

Woodell 5 0 1 11

Wiggins 3 1 2 11

Girard 6 2 0 18

Barrett 0 1 2 5

Nadler 2 1 1 8

Bennett 4 0 5 13

Mangona 2 1 0 7

Totals 26 6 11 81

Warrensburg 14 5 6 17 — 42

Glens Falls 20 16 23 22 — 81

