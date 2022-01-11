ROUNDUP: Dow, Sherman lead Horses to victory

Ryan Dow scored 19 points and Luke Sherman added 18 as Schuylerville beat Queensbury 58-41 on Tuesday. The Black Horses pulled away with an 18-8 fourth quarter.

Also in the Foothills Council, Broadalbin-Perth staged a fourth-quarter comeback to defeat South Glens Falls, 48-47.

Julius Moffitt had a 33-point night as Lake George defeated Salem in the Adirondack League, 64-37. Connor Chilson scored 21 for Salem.

Josh Foley and Zach Caldwell scored 14 points apiece as Hadley-Luzerne bested Fort Edward, 63-39. Cash Burgey netted 31 points in Whitehall's win over Corinth.

SCHUYLERVILLE 58, QUEENSBURY 41

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Aiden Bleibtrey;1;2;1;9

Ryan Haven;1;0;0;2

Trey Bailey;1;0;0;2

Mike Kilgallon;1;0;0;2

Deondre Guinard;6;0;0;12

Ryan Blanchard;5;0;0;10

Coda Jones;1;0;0;2

Ethan Starr;1;0;0;2

Totals;17;2;1;41

Schuylerville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Otto Bolduc;0;0;4;4

Lukas Sherman;4;1;7;18

Ryan Dow;9;0;1;19

Carson Patrick;2;1;0;7

Owen Sherman;3;0;3;9

Anthony Luzadis;0;0;1;1

Totals;18;2;16;58

Queensbury;8;13;12;8 — 41

Schuylerville;12;12;16;18 — 58

JV: Queensbury won.

BROADALBIN-PERTH 48,

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 47

League: Foothills Council

Broadalbin-Perth

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Magliocca;1;0;0;2

Savoe;2;0;0;4

M DiCaterino;4;4;4;24

Hotaling;2;0;0;4

Rogers;4;1;1;12

DeJohn;1;0;0;2

Totals;14;5;5;48

South Glens Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Stimpson;3;3;1;16

Carpenter;1;0;0;2

DeLisle;5;0;1;11

Lilac;3;2;1;13

Marcil;2;0;1;5

Totals;14;5;4;47

Broad.-Perth;8;16;14;10 — 48

South High;15;11;17;4 — 47

LAKE GEORGE 64, SALEM 37

League: Adirondack League

Lake George

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Cameron Orr;5;3;0;19

Dan Barber;1;0;0;2

Julius Moffitt;4;7;4;33

Ryan Becker;1;1;0;5

Issac Herrick;1;0;1;3

Josh Unser;1;0;0;2

Totals;13;11;5;64

Salem

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Connor Chilson;9;1;0;21

Zachariah Miller;3;0;0;6

Josh Harrington;1;1;0;5

Altwon Webster;2;0;1;5

Totals;15;2;1;37

Lake George;27;4;18;15 — 64

Salem;8;8;10;11 — 37

Other stats: Barber (LG) 8 rebounds. Becker (LG) 7 rebounds. Moffitt (LG) 4 assists. Chilson (Sal) 10 rebounds, 2 assists. Miller (Sal) 9 rebounds.

Notes: Julius Moffitt (33) and Cameron Orr (19) combined for 52 points to lead Lake George to the win. Dan Barber had 8 rebounds for Lake George. Connor Chilson had a double-double for Salem scoring 21 points and grabbing 10 boards.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 63,

FORT EDWARD 39

League: Adirondack League

Fort Edward

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Bartholemeux;1;0;0;2

Sullivan;3;2;0;12

Tyler;4;2;0;14

KamBurells;1;3;0;11

Catone;0;0;0;0

Glass;0;0;0;0

Totals;9;7;0;39

Hadley-Luzerne

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jack Waterhouse;0;0;0;0

Caeden Wilson;1;0;5;7

Matt Harder;2;1;0;7

Liam Hughes;1;0;1;3

Josh Foley;4;2;0;14

Sean Foley;0;0;0;0

Ryan Lott-Diamond;2;0;2;6

Alex Mattison;3;2;0;12

Zach Caldwell;5;1;1;14

Totals;18;6;9;63

Fort Edward;5;8;12;14 — 39

Hadley-Luzerne;17;20;13;13 — 63

JV: Hadley-Luzerne won.

WHITEHALL 71, CORINTH 19

League: Adirondack League

Corinth

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Justin Winslow;0;0;0;0

Kaden Wright;2;0;2;6

Charles Cheney;0;0;0;0

Mason Brownell;1;0;0;2

Alex Wiseman;2;0;1;5

Zach Guilder;2;0;0;4

Gavin Wickham;1;0;0;2

Cameron Wiseman;0;0;0;0

Seth Tedesco;0;0;0;0

David White;0;0;0;0

Totals;8;0;3;19

Whitehall (5-2, 6-3)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Landon Stevens;0;1;0;3

Jake Whiting;2;0;0;4

Cash Burgey;12;1;4;31

Brandon Bakerian;1;1;0;5

Ethan Eggleston;1;0;0;2

Tyler Brooks;1;1;0;5

Anthony Jones;2;0;1;5

Tristan Foote;0;1;0;3

Latrell Evans;3;1;4;13

Totals;22;6;9;71

Corinth;5;7;5;2 — 19

Whitehall;19;14;23;15 — 71

JV: Corinth won.

