ROUNDUP: Dow, Sherman lead Horses to victory

Ryan Dow scored 19 points and Luke Sherman added 18 as Schuylerville beat Queensbury 58-41 on Tuesday. The Black Horses pulled away with an 18-8 fourth quarter.
Also in the Foothills Council, Broadalbin-Perth staged a fourth-quarter comeback to defeat South Glens Falls, 48-47.
Julius Moffitt had a 33-point night as Lake George defeated Salem in the Adirondack League, 64-37. Connor Chilson scored 21 for Salem.
Josh Foley and Zach Caldwell scored 14 points apiece as Hadley-Luzerne bested Fort Edward, 63-39. Cash Burgey netted 31 points in Whitehall's win over Corinth.
SCHUYLERVILLE 58, QUEENSBURY 41
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Aiden Bleibtrey;1;2;1;9
Ryan Haven;1;0;0;2
Trey Bailey;1;0;0;2
Mike Kilgallon;1;0;0;2
Deondre Guinard;6;0;0;12
Ryan Blanchard;5;0;0;10
Coda Jones;1;0;0;2
Ethan Starr;1;0;0;2
Totals;17;2;1;41
Schuylerville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Otto Bolduc;0;0;4;4
Lukas Sherman;4;1;7;18
Ryan Dow;9;0;1;19
Carson Patrick;2;1;0;7
Owen Sherman;3;0;3;9
Anthony Luzadis;0;0;1;1
Totals;18;2;16;58
Queensbury;8;13;12;8 — 41
Schuylerville;12;12;16;18 — 58
JV: Queensbury won.
BROADALBIN-PERTH 48,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 47
League: Foothills Council
Broadalbin-Perth
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Magliocca;1;0;0;2
Savoe;2;0;0;4
M DiCaterino;4;4;4;24
Hotaling;2;0;0;4
Rogers;4;1;1;12
DeJohn;1;0;0;2
Totals;14;5;5;48
South Glens Falls
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Stimpson;3;3;1;16
Carpenter;1;0;0;2
DeLisle;5;0;1;11
Lilac;3;2;1;13
Marcil;2;0;1;5
Totals;14;5;4;47
Broad.-Perth;8;16;14;10 — 48
South High;15;11;17;4 — 47
LAKE GEORGE 64, SALEM 37
League: Adirondack League
Lake George
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Cameron Orr;5;3;0;19
Dan Barber;1;0;0;2
Julius Moffitt;4;7;4;33
Ryan Becker;1;1;0;5
Issac Herrick;1;0;1;3
Josh Unser;1;0;0;2
Totals;13;11;5;64
Salem
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Connor Chilson;9;1;0;21
Zachariah Miller;3;0;0;6
Josh Harrington;1;1;0;5
Altwon Webster;2;0;1;5
Totals;15;2;1;37
Lake George;27;4;18;15 — 64
Salem;8;8;10;11 — 37
Other stats: Barber (LG) 8 rebounds. Becker (LG) 7 rebounds. Moffitt (LG) 4 assists. Chilson (Sal) 10 rebounds, 2 assists. Miller (Sal) 9 rebounds.
Notes: Julius Moffitt (33) and Cameron Orr (19) combined for 52 points to lead Lake George to the win. Dan Barber had 8 rebounds for Lake George. Connor Chilson had a double-double for Salem scoring 21 points and grabbing 10 boards.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 63,
FORT EDWARD 39
League: Adirondack League
Fort Edward
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Bartholemeux;1;0;0;2
Sullivan;3;2;0;12
Tyler;4;2;0;14
KamBurells;1;3;0;11
Catone;0;0;0;0
Glass;0;0;0;0
Totals;9;7;0;39
Hadley-Luzerne
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jack Waterhouse;0;0;0;0
Caeden Wilson;1;0;5;7
Matt Harder;2;1;0;7
Liam Hughes;1;0;1;3
Josh Foley;4;2;0;14
Sean Foley;0;0;0;0
Ryan Lott-Diamond;2;0;2;6
Alex Mattison;3;2;0;12
Zach Caldwell;5;1;1;14
Totals;18;6;9;63
Fort Edward;5;8;12;14 — 39
Hadley-Luzerne;17;20;13;13 — 63
JV: Hadley-Luzerne won.
WHITEHALL 71, CORINTH 19
League: Adirondack League
Corinth
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Justin Winslow;0;0;0;0
Kaden Wright;2;0;2;6
Charles Cheney;0;0;0;0
Mason Brownell;1;0;0;2
Alex Wiseman;2;0;1;5
Zach Guilder;2;0;0;4
Gavin Wickham;1;0;0;2
Cameron Wiseman;0;0;0;0
Seth Tedesco;0;0;0;0
David White;0;0;0;0
Totals;8;0;3;19
Whitehall (5-2, 6-3)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Landon Stevens;0;1;0;3
Jake Whiting;2;0;0;4
Cash Burgey;12;1;4;31
Brandon Bakerian;1;1;0;5
Ethan Eggleston;1;0;0;2
Tyler Brooks;1;1;0;5
Anthony Jones;2;0;1;5
Tristan Foote;0;1;0;3
Latrell Evans;3;1;4;13
Totals;22;6;9;71
Corinth;5;7;5;2 — 19
Whitehall;19;14;23;15 — 71
JV: Corinth won.
