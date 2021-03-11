ROUNDUP: Day scores 24 points as Spa Catholic beats Valley

SPA CATHOLIC 53, HOOSIC VALLEY 52
League: Non-league
Hoosic Valley
2P 3P FT TP
Rafferty 0 2 0 6
Eddy 0 1 0 3
Carner 0 0 0 0
Reilly 7 1 4 21
Eckler 5 1 3 16
Finkle 2 0 0 4
Rowe 1 0 0 2
Totals 15 5 7 52
Saratoga Central Catholic (6-9)
2P 3P FT TP
Anthony Barile 1 0 0 2
Robbie Bolen 5 2 1 17
Hayden Day 8 0 8 24
Will Fizer 0 1 2 5
Cam Khoury 1 0 0 2
Aiden Lambert 0 0 0 0
Danny Mantia 1 0 1 3
Totals 16 3 12 53
Hoosic Valley 14 15 14 9 — 52
Spa Catholic 12 19 13 9 — 53
Other stats: Day (SCC) 7 rebounds. Mantia (SCC) 4 assists.
JV: Hoosic Valley won.
Notes: Hayden Day scored six of his game-high 24 in the fourth quarter and the Saints made 5 of 6 free throws down the stretch to hang on against Hoosic Valley.
GREEN TECH 57, HUDSON FALLS 53
League: Non-league
Green Tech
2P 3P FT TP
Javon Long 0 0 0 0
Jasai King 1 0 0 2
Nazier Carter 3 1 1 10
Dayshawn Walton 5 1 8 21
Zhaji Williams 1 0 0 2
Ukai Smith 0 0 0 0
Isaiah Sotomayor 1 1 1 6
Nazier Turner 4 0 0 8
Trey 1 2 0 8
Ant Mcray 0 0 0 0
Zymeir Walton 0 0 0 0
Totals 16 5 10 57
Hudson Falls (5-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Ben Swartz 2 4 1 17
Noah Williamson 1 0 0 2
Andrew Hogan 0 0 0 0
Joe LaPan 0 0 0 0
Isaac Kwasniewski 0 0 0 0
Stephen Currier 0 0 0 0
Jack Hogan 4 1 0 11
Ethan Boucher 0 0 0 0
Evan Kwasniewski 2 0 3 7
Peyton Smith 5 2 0 16
Totals 14 7 4 53
Green Tech 18 8 18 13 — 57
Hudson Falls 7 9 22 15 — 53
Notes: Green Tech got off to a 12-0 start on hot shooting from the perimeter. Hudson Falls battled back, Led by a strong all-around game from Peyton Smith and strong outside shooting from Ben Swartz. Hudson Falls got within four points with 2 minutes left. Isaiah Sotomayor hit a 3-pointer to push the Green Tech lead to 7. Hudson Falls wasn’t able to get closer than 4 points as Green Tech went 5 for 6 at the free-throw line down the stretch.
TAMARAC 76, GREENWICH 39
League: Non-league
Tamarac
2P 3P FT TP
Patrick Mainello 7 0 4 18
Joey Poulin 2 0 2 6
Zachary Rice 2 1 1 8
Taylor Mainello 0 0 2 2
Danny Loya 0 1 0 3
Jack Casey 3 0 3 9
Aidan McDonough 1 0 1 3
James Blake 10 1 2 25
Shay Kerwin 1 0 0 2
Totals 26 3 15 76
Greenwich
2P 3P FT TP
Jesse Kuzmich 1 2 6 14
Jayden Hughes 2 0 2 6
Gavin Blair 1 0 1 3
Jacob Ziehm 3 0 3 9
Andrew Conlin 1 0 1 3
Matthew Conlin 1 0 0 2
Robert Barnes 1 0 0 2
Totals 10 2 13 39
Tamarac 18 22 22 14 — 76
Greenwich 8 5 16 10 — 39