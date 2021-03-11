 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: Day scores 24 points as Spa Catholic beats Valley
0 comments
agate

ROUNDUP: Day scores 24 points as Spa Catholic beats Valley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPA CATHOLIC 53, HOOSIC VALLEY 52

League: Non-league

Hoosic Valley

2P 3P FT TP

Rafferty 0 2 0 6

Eddy 0 1 0 3

Carner 0 0 0 0

Reilly 7 1 4 21

Eckler 5 1 3 16

Finkle 2 0 0 4

Rowe 1 0 0 2

Totals 15 5 7 52

Saratoga Central Catholic (6-9)

2P 3P FT TP

Hayden Day, Saratoga Catholic

Hayden Day

Anthony Barile 1 0 0 2

Robbie Bolen 5 2 1 17

Hayden Day 8 0 8 24

Will Fizer 0 1 2 5

Cam Khoury 1 0 0 2

Aiden Lambert 0 0 0 0

Danny Mantia 1 0 1 3

Totals 16 3 12 53

Hoosic Valley 14 15 14 9 — 52

Spa Catholic 12 19 13 9 — 53

Other stats: Day (SCC) 7 rebounds. Mantia (SCC) 4 assists.

JV: Hoosic Valley won.

Notes: Hayden Day scored six of his game-high 24 in the fourth quarter and the Saints made 5 of 6 free throws down the stretch to hang on against Hoosic Valley.

GREEN TECH 57, HUDSON FALLS 53

League: Non-league

Green Tech

2P 3P FT TP

Javon Long 0 0 0 0

Jasai King 1 0 0 2

Nazier Carter 3 1 1 10

Dayshawn Walton 5 1 8 21

Zhaji Williams 1 0 0 2

Ukai Smith 0 0 0 0

Isaiah Sotomayor 1 1 1 6

Nazier Turner 4 0 0 8

Trey 1 2 0 8

Ant Mcray 0 0 0 0

Zymeir Walton 0 0 0 0

Totals 16 5 10 57

Hudson Falls (5-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Ben Swartz 2 4 1 17

Noah Williamson 1 0 0 2

Andrew Hogan 0 0 0 0

Joe LaPan 0 0 0 0

Isaac Kwasniewski 0 0 0 0

Stephen Currier 0 0 0 0

Jack Hogan 4 1 0 11

Ethan Boucher 0 0 0 0

Evan Kwasniewski 2 0 3 7

Peyton Smith 5 2 0 16

Totals 14 7 4 53

Green Tech 18 8 18 13 — 57

Hudson Falls 7 9 22 15 — 53

Notes: Green Tech got off to a 12-0 start on hot shooting from the perimeter. Hudson Falls battled back, Led by a strong all-around game from Peyton Smith and strong outside shooting from Ben Swartz. Hudson Falls got within four points with 2 minutes left. Isaiah Sotomayor hit a 3-pointer to push the Green Tech lead to 7. Hudson Falls wasn’t able to get closer than 4 points as Green Tech went 5 for 6 at the free-throw line down the stretch.

TAMARAC 76, GREENWICH 39

League: Non-league

Tamarac

2P 3P FT TP

Patrick Mainello 7 0 4 18

Joey Poulin 2 0 2 6

Zachary Rice 2 1 1 8

Taylor Mainello 0 0 2 2

Danny Loya 0 1 0 3

Jack Casey 3 0 3 9

Aidan McDonough 1 0 1 3

James Blake 10 1 2 25

Shay Kerwin 1 0 0 2

Totals 26 3 15 76

Greenwich

2P 3P FT TP

Jesse Kuzmich 1 2 6 14

Jayden Hughes 2 0 2 6

Gavin Blair 1 0 1 3

Jacob Ziehm 3 0 3 9

Andrew Conlin 1 0 1 3

Matthew Conlin 1 0 0 2

Robert Barnes 1 0 0 2

Totals 10 2 13 39

Tamarac 18 22 22 14 — 76

Greenwich 8 5 16 10 — 39

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News