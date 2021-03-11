ROUNDUP: Day scores 24 points as Spa Catholic beats Valley

Notes: Green Tech got off to a 12-0 start on hot shooting from the perimeter. Hudson Falls battled back, Led by a strong all-around game from Peyton Smith and strong outside shooting from Ben Swartz. Hudson Falls got within four points with 2 minutes left. Isaiah Sotomayor hit a 3-pointer to push the Green Tech lead to 7. Hudson Falls wasn’t able to get closer than 4 points as Green Tech went 5 for 6 at the free-throw line down the stretch.