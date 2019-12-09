{{featured_button_text}}

HARTFORD 74, HEATLY 31

League: Non-league

Heatly (0-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Sedgwick 2 0 0 4

Segerdorf 0 1 4 7

Sedgwick 0 1 2 5

Boodraw 2 1 0 7

Delgado 0 1 2 5

Humphrey 0 1 0 3

Totals 4 5 8 31

Hartford (1-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Brandon Harrington 5 2 0 16

Raymond Harrington 1 2 0 8

Gavon Darfler 7 0 5 19

Aaron Mitchell 2 0 0 4

JP Lavin 4 0 1 9

Jacob Fish 4 0 0 8

Charles White 1 1 0 5

Logan Smith 1 1 0 5

Logan Reynolds 0 0 0 0

Alex Holcomb 0 0 0 0

Totals 25 6 6 74

Heatly 3 10 10 8 — 31

Hartford 27 12 22 13 — 74

Other stats: Fish (Hart) 7 rebounds. B. Harrington (Hart) 6 rebounds. Darfler (Hart) 4 assists. R. Harrington (Hart) 4 assists.

HOOSICK FALLS 85,

BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 47

League: Wasaren League

Berlin-New Lebanon (0-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Roman Kane 1 0 1 3

Brandon Rifenburg 2 0 0 4

Malachi Ritter 0 7 0 21

Connor Votra 0 0 4 4

Shawn Pawlows 3 1 1 10

Kasey Billert 1 0 0 2

Malik Plouffe 0 1 0 3

Totals 7 9 6 47

Hoosick Falls (3-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Zach Cahill 3 1 0 9

Sam Wickenden 0 0 2 2

Jon Kempf 10 1 6 29

Nick Houghton 0 0 0 0

Isiah Burnett 3 0 1 7

Max Kipp 2 0 0 4

Tristan Williams 11 0 5 27

Dmitri Rose 2 1 0 7

Totals 31 3 14 85

Berlin-NL 10 12 16 9 — 47

Hoosick Falls 30 22 15 18 — 85

Other stats: Williams (HoF) 14 rebounds. Burnett (HoF) 8 assists.

JV: Hoosick Falls won

CROWN POINT 49, BOLTON 31

League: MVAC

Bolton

2P 3P FT TP

Kevin Neacy 5 1 6 19

Michael Baker 3 0 0 6

Kyle LeJeunesse 2 0 1 5

Marvin Deobert 0 0 1 1

Kaden Tennet 0 0 0 0

Jordan Nieves 0 0 0 0

Emmett Clesceri 0 0 0 0

Nathan Cooper 0 0 0 0

Ryan LeJeunesse 0 0 0 0

Jayden Mignot 0 0 0 0

Totals 10 1 8 31

Crown Point

2P 3P FT TP

Cody Crammond 2 4 4 20

Noah Spaulding 0 3 3 12

Ross Thomas 2 0 3 7

Cameron Harrington 2 0 0 4

Tristan Carey 2 0 0 4

Tyler Wranosky 1 0 0 2

Dylan Sours 0 0 0 0

Thomas Woods 0 0 0 0

Gavin Sours 0 0 0 0

Anthony Greenan 0 0 0 0

Noah Fleury 0 0 0 0

Totals 9 7 10 49

Bolton 3 10 12 6 — 31

Crown Point 13 10 12 14 — 49

Other stats: Cramond (CP) 13 rebounds. Spaulding (CP) 6 rebounds. D. Sours (CP) 4 rebounds. Crammond (CP) 4 assists.

Notes: Crown Point overcame poor shooting but played solid defense to win its season opener. Bolton’s Kevin Neacy paced the Eagles with 19 points despite being the defensive focus for Crown Point.

