Roundup: Cunniffe scores 20 as Burghers win; Smith leads Kings School
From the Monday's Prep Recap: Basketball, bowling and wrestling series
Dan Cunniffe finished with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists as Warrensburg beat Heatly. Also, the Kings School beat Bolton, led by Cadence Smith's 28 points.

WARRENSBURG 52, HEATLY 25

League: Non-league

Warrensburg (2-4)

2P 3P FT TP

Dan Cunniffe 8 1 1 20

Steve Schloss 1 3 1 12

Chippy Mason 1 1 0 5

Thomas O’Sullivan 2 0 1 5

Mike Tyrell 1 1 3 8

Max Richards 1 0 0 2

Totals 14 6 6 52

Heatly

2P 3P FT TP

Aiden Diaz 1 1 0 5

Marcus Delgado 0 0 1 1

Anthony Carl 1 0 0 2

Jacob Sedwick 1 2 0 8

Clayton Sagendorf 1 1 4 9

Totals 4 4 5 25

Warrensburg 8 18 19 7 — 52

Heatly 5 4 12 4 — 25

Other stats: Tyrell (War) 12 rebounds. Schloss (War) 6 rebounds, 5 assists. Cunniffe (War) 6 rebounds, 5 assists.

KINGS SCHOOL 67, BOLTON 51

League: MVAC

Kings School

2P 3P FT TP

Cadence Smith 13 0 2 28

Jacob Fischer 1 1 0 5

Ethan White 0 0 0 0

David Lafaver 1 0 2 4

Logan Bevar 5 4 0 22

Matt Perry 2 0 0 4

Josh Ellis 1 0 0 2

Bobby Plass 1 0 0 2

Totals 24 5 4 67

Bolton (0-2, 0-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Kaden Tennent 0 0 0 0

Jordan Nieves 0 1 0 3

Regan Robertson 0 0 0 0

Emmett Clesceri 0 0 0 0

Kevin Neacy 8 0 5 21

Michael Baker 2 0 0 4

Marvin Dobert 1 0 0 2

Kyle Lajeunesse 9 0 1 19

Jayden Mignot 1 0 0 2

Totals 21 1 6 51

Kings School 17 6 18 26 — 67

Bolton 8 19 12 12 — 51

Other stats: Smith (Kings) 6 assists. Lajeunesse (Bol) 14 rebounds. Baker (Bol) 6 rebounds.

NORTHVILLE 59, SALEM 48

League: Non-league

Northville

2P 3P FT TP

Jacob Frank 1 0 4 6

Garrett Shepard 0 0 2 2

Dan VanNorstrand 1 2 2 10

Jason Ellsworth 7 0 12 26

Wyatt Siri 6 0 3 15

Totals 15 2 23 59

Salem

2P 3P FT TP

Connor Chilson 3 1 0 9

Blake Baylor 2 0 0 4

Eli Truehart 2 1 1 8

Phil Mazzucco 2 0 1 5

Ian Lockhart 5 0 0 10

Aden Terry 5 0 0 10

Brady Nichols 0 0 2 2

Totals 19 2 4 48

Northville 13 17 11 18 — 59

Salem 11 9 5 23 — 48

Other stats: Ellsworth (Northville) 13 rebounds. Frank (Northville) 4 assists. Lockhart (Sal) 10 rebounds.

JV: Salem won.

