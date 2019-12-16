Roundup: Cunniffe scores 20 as Burghers win; Smith leads Kings School

Dan Cunniffe finished with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists as Warrensburg beat Heatly. Also, the Kings School beat Bolton, led by Cadence Smith's 28 points.
WARRENSBURG 52, HEATLY 25
League: Non-league
Warrensburg (2-4)
2P 3P FT TP
Dan Cunniffe 8 1 1 20
Steve Schloss 1 3 1 12
Chippy Mason 1 1 0 5
Thomas O’Sullivan 2 0 1 5
Mike Tyrell 1 1 3 8
Max Richards 1 0 0 2
Totals 14 6 6 52
Heatly
2P 3P FT TP
Aiden Diaz 1 1 0 5
Marcus Delgado 0 0 1 1
Anthony Carl 1 0 0 2
Jacob Sedwick 1 2 0 8
Clayton Sagendorf 1 1 4 9
Totals 4 4 5 25
Warrensburg 8 18 19 7 — 52
Heatly 5 4 12 4 — 25
Other stats: Tyrell (War) 12 rebounds. Schloss (War) 6 rebounds, 5 assists. Cunniffe (War) 6 rebounds, 5 assists.
KINGS SCHOOL 67, BOLTON 51
League: MVAC
Kings School
2P 3P FT TP
Cadence Smith 13 0 2 28
Jacob Fischer 1 1 0 5
Ethan White 0 0 0 0
David Lafaver 1 0 2 4
Logan Bevar 5 4 0 22
Matt Perry 2 0 0 4
Josh Ellis 1 0 0 2
Bobby Plass 1 0 0 2
Totals 24 5 4 67
Bolton (0-2, 0-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Kaden Tennent 0 0 0 0
Jordan Nieves 0 1 0 3
Regan Robertson 0 0 0 0
Emmett Clesceri 0 0 0 0
Kevin Neacy 8 0 5 21
Michael Baker 2 0 0 4
Marvin Dobert 1 0 0 2
Kyle Lajeunesse 9 0 1 19
Jayden Mignot 1 0 0 2
Totals 21 1 6 51
Kings School 17 6 18 26 — 67
Bolton 8 19 12 12 — 51
Other stats: Smith (Kings) 6 assists. Lajeunesse (Bol) 14 rebounds. Baker (Bol) 6 rebounds.
NORTHVILLE 59, SALEM 48
League: Non-league
Northville
2P 3P FT TP
Jacob Frank 1 0 4 6
Garrett Shepard 0 0 2 2
Dan VanNorstrand 1 2 2 10
Jason Ellsworth 7 0 12 26
Wyatt Siri 6 0 3 15
Totals 15 2 23 59
Salem
2P 3P FT TP
Connor Chilson 3 1 0 9
Blake Baylor 2 0 0 4
Eli Truehart 2 1 1 8
Phil Mazzucco 2 0 1 5
Ian Lockhart 5 0 0 10
Aden Terry 5 0 0 10
Brady Nichols 0 0 2 2
Totals 19 2 4 48
Northville 13 17 11 18 — 59
Salem 11 9 5 23 — 48
Other stats: Ellsworth (Northville) 13 rebounds. Frank (Northville) 4 assists. Lockhart (Sal) 10 rebounds.
JV: Salem won.