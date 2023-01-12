ROUNDUP: Cougars post win over H-L

Semaj Cuyler finished with 21 points and Sean Evans contributed 20 more as North Warren defeated Hadley-Luzerne 60-37 in Adirondack League boys basketball on Wednesday night.

Cooper Morehouse had eight points and Derrick Tyrell added six for North Warren, which led by one point at halftime but pulled away with a 26-7 third quarter.

Josh Ellis (nine points), Danny Deuel (nine) and Caeden Wilson (six) led the way for Hadley-Luzerne (6-2 league, 7-4 overall).

TAMARAC 70, HOOSICK FALLS 50: The 6-0 Bengals got 23 points, 10 rebounds and five assists from Joey Poulin in a victory over 4-2 Hoosick Falls

Mikey D’Agostino finished with 17 points and seven assists and James Blake II had 11 points. Jake Sparks led Hoosick Falls with a 15-point performance.

HOOSIC VALLEY 91, MT. ANTHONY 56: Isaiah Eckler had a 36-point game, including six 3-pointers, as the Valley won a non-leaguer on Wednesday. Gabe Coffin scored 16 points and Chris Jones had 12.

Carter Thompson scored 30 for MAU.