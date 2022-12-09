ROUNDUP: Corinth prevails in OT vs. Cards

Alex Wiseman got an offensive rebound and made a layup at the buzzer in overtime to seal Corinth’s 47-45 Adirondack League boys basketball victory over Fort Ann on Friday.

Wiseman’s layup with 18 seconds left in regulation had tied the game at 41-41, and Corinth missed a shot at the buzzer to bring on overtime.

Zach Guilder led Corinth with a 13-point effort. Wiseman finished with 10, Kaden Wright had seven and Braydin Stone added six.

Dylan Brown led the way for Fort Ann with 17 points. Garrett Brown and Callon Sutliff each had 10 while Jackson Paige added seven.

WARRENSBURG 52, WHITEHALL 43: Steve Schloss scored 21 points as the Burghers defeated the Railroaders.

Evan Lapell recorded a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds for the victors. Brady Cheney had 12 rebounds and a strong defensive game. Tyler Powers had six points and 11 rebounds. Brady Cheney contributed seven points.

A 26-12 first-half effort gave the Burghers a big lift.

Cash Burgey led the way for Whitehall with a 17-point effort. Latrell Evans added seven points.

HARTFORD 72, FORT EDWARD 35: The Tanagers moved to 2-0 in Adirondack League play with a decisive win over the Flying Forts.

Raymond Harrington scored 26 points for Hartford. Nate Fiske also hit double digits with 13. Austin Well had nine points and Drake Stewart added eight.

Calvin Boucher led the Forts (1-1, 1-3) with 13 points. Zach Bartholomew scored seven points and Beau Boucher contributed six.

ARGYLE 84, SALEM 41: Hunter Ingram scored 20 and Brandon Saunders added 19 as the Scots improved to 1-1 in Adirondack League play.

Cole Schilling and Brad Koopman each contributed 14 points. Zack Riley scored six points.

NEWCOMB 66, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 29: Logan Bush scored 23 points and Marcus Armstrong added 18 as Newcomb opened with a win.

Newcomb took the lead with a 15-2 second quarter and pulled away in the second half with seven 3-pointers.

Camden Lamphear (12), Gavin Fifield (seven) and Eric Bush (six) joined in on the scoring.

Rodney Wolfe was top scorer for J-M with 15 points. He also had 12 rebounds and three blocks.Nate Vanderwarker had another eight rebounds for Johnsburg-Minerva..

CROWN POINT 47, BOLTON 44: Bolton rallied with a 17-10 fourth quarter, but fell short against Crown Point.

Trevor Harris led the way for the 2-0 winners with a 23-point effort. Jaxon Egloff scored 19 points, Sullivan Eager netted 10 and Jace Hubert added eight for Bolton, which fell to 1-3.