 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: Corinth falls to Galway in boys basketball
0 comments
agate

ROUNDUP: Corinth falls to Galway in boys basketball

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Brandon Shader scored 22 points as Galway defeated Corinth in the Saratoga County league.

GALWAY 57, CORINTH 26

League: Saratoga County league

Corinth

2P 3P FT TP

Nic Sorbera 0 4 0 12

Gabe Allen 1 0 0 2

Zach Guilder 1 0 0 2

Dillon Dumas 3 0 4 10

Totals 5 4 4 26

Galway

2P 3P FT TP

Rowan Smith 2 0 0 4

Brandon Shader 5 4 0 22

Josh Lovelass 1 0 0 2

Henry Flink 5 1 0 13

Brian Alden 1 0 0 2

Myles Pleasant 0 1 2 5

Zach Kenyon 1 0 0 2

Thomas Villano 1 0 1 3

Brandon Bourdeau 2 0 0 4

Totals 18 6 3 57

Corinth 3 12 5 6 — 26

Galway 15 14 9 19 — 57

Other stats: Dumas (Cor) 9 rebounds.

WATERFORD 57, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 48

League: Saratoga County league

Waterford (1-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Paniore 3 0 1 7

Soden 0 0 0 0

Phelan 0 0 0 0

T.J. Kelley 7 2 2 22

Howle 9 0 2 20

Boden 3 0 0 6

Cassin 1 0 0 2

Totals 23 2 5 57

Saratoga Catholic (1-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Anthony Barile 2 1 0 7

Robbie Bolen 5 2 4 20

Hayden Day 4 1 1 12

Will Fizer 0 2 0 6

Cam Khoury 0 1 0 3

Aiden Lambert 0 0 0 0

Danny Mantia 0 0 0 0

Totals 11 7 5 48

Waterford 10 15 23 9 — 57

Spa Catholic 12 18 12 6 — 48

Other stats: Day (SCC) 9 rebounds. Barile (SCC) 5 assists.

Notes: TJ Kelley scored 9 of his game high 22 in decisive third quarter.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News