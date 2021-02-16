ROUNDUP: Corinth falls to Galway in boys basketball

Brandon Shader scored 22 points as Galway defeated Corinth in the Saratoga County league.
GALWAY 57, CORINTH 26
League: Saratoga County league
Corinth
2P 3P FT TP
Nic Sorbera 0 4 0 12
Gabe Allen 1 0 0 2
Zach Guilder 1 0 0 2
Dillon Dumas 3 0 4 10
Totals 5 4 4 26
Galway
2P 3P FT TP
Rowan Smith 2 0 0 4
Brandon Shader 5 4 0 22
Josh Lovelass 1 0 0 2
Henry Flink 5 1 0 13
Brian Alden 1 0 0 2
Myles Pleasant 0 1 2 5
Zach Kenyon 1 0 0 2
Thomas Villano 1 0 1 3
Brandon Bourdeau 2 0 0 4
Totals 18 6 3 57
Corinth 3 12 5 6 — 26
Galway 15 14 9 19 — 57
Other stats: Dumas (Cor) 9 rebounds.
WATERFORD 57, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 48
League: Saratoga County league
Waterford (1-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Paniore 3 0 1 7
Soden 0 0 0 0
Phelan 0 0 0 0
T.J. Kelley 7 2 2 22
Howle 9 0 2 20
Boden 3 0 0 6
Cassin 1 0 0 2
Totals 23 2 5 57
Saratoga Catholic (1-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Anthony Barile 2 1 0 7
Robbie Bolen 5 2 4 20
Hayden Day 4 1 1 12
Will Fizer 0 2 0 6
Cam Khoury 0 1 0 3