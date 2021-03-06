 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roundup: Chilson, Baylor lift Salem past Whitehall
0 comments
agate

Roundup: Chilson, Baylor lift Salem past Whitehall

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SALEM 53, WHITEHALL 42

League: Washington County league

Whitehall

2P 3P FT TP

Matt Gould 1 0 1 3

Jordan Gould 2 2 0 10

Brandon Backeran 3 0 2 8

Cash Burgey 6 0 0 12

Landon Stevens 0 2 0 6

Jake Whiting 0 1 0 3

Totals 12 5 3 42

Salem (3-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Connor Chilson 6 1 3 18

Blake Baylor 2 4 2 18

Altwon Webster 0 0 2 2

Patrick Stone 1 0 0 2

Zachariah Miller 3 1 1 10

Logan Morris 0 1 1 4

Totals 12 7 9 54

Whitehall 5 15 13 9 — 42

Salem 9 12 13 19 — 53

Other stats: M. Gould (White) 6 rebounds. Burgey (White) 4 assists. Miller (Sal) 12 rebounds, 4 assists.

Notes: Connor Chilson and Blake Baylor each scored 18 points to lead Salem. Zachariah Miller had another double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Cash Burgey had a nice all-around game for Whitehall, dropping in 12 points. Jordan Gould added 10 points.

SCHUYLERVILLE 61, SPA CATHOLIC 53

League: Saratoga County league

Schuylerville (8-4)

2P 3P FT TP

L. Sherman 2 0 3 7

Dow 6 0 4 16

Sherman 4 1 5 16

McGarrow 2 0 0 4

Rutland 5 2 2 18

Totals 19 3 14 61

Saratoga Central Catholic (4-7)

2P 3P FT TP

Anthony Barile 3 4 0 18

Robbie Bolen 0 1 2 5

Hayden Day 12 0 0 24

Cam Khoury 0 1 0 3

Aiden Lambert 0 1 0 3

Danny Mantia 0 0 0 0

Will Fizer 0 0 0 0

Totals 15 7 2 53

Schuylerville 12 14 13 8 14 — 61

Saratoga Catholic 9 8 17 13 6 — 53

Other stats: Day (SCC) 11 rebounds. Bolen (SCC) 4 assists.

JV: Schuylerville won.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 90, CORINTH 34

League: Saratoga County league

Corinth

2P 3P FT TP

Sorbera 0 1 0 3

Allen 3 1 1 10

Guilder 2 0 0 4

Dumas 3 0 5 11

Hollenback 1 0 0 2

White 1 0 2 4

Totals 10 2 8 34

South Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Aday 1 0 0 2

Carpenter 6 1 2 17

Darrow 1 1 0 5

DeLisle 2 0 2 6

Lilac 1 3 0 11

Marcil 3 0 0 6

Melin 2 0 1 5

Prevost 1 0 0 2

Stimpson 1 0 4 6

VanWagenen 6 1 4 19

Woodard 4 1 0 11

Totals 28 7 13 90

Corinth 11 7 11 5 — 34

South High 27 23 23 17 — 90

HARTFORD 70, FORT EDWARD 42

League: Washington County league

Hartford

2P 3P FT TP

J. Fish 2 0 2 6

R. Harrington 4 6 0 26

JP Lavin 8 0 0 16

C. Baker 1 4 1 15

D. Stewart 0 2 0 6

CJ White 0 0 1 1

Totals 15 12 4 70

Fort Edward

2P 3P FT TP

M. Taylor 2 0 0 4

B. Sullivan 4 2 1 15

N. Dukett 2 0 0 4

B. Hunt 1 0 0 2

B. Kamburelis 1 3 0 11

A. Fish 2 0 0 4

S. Rivers 1 0 0 2

Totals 13 5 1 42

Hartford 16 20 13 21 — 70

Fort Edward 11 10 19 2 — 42

ARGYLE 72, GRANVILLE 64

League: Non-league

Granville

2P 3P FT TP

Saddlemire 1 0 4 6

Caleb Nelsen 2 0 0 4

Josh Nelsen 2 0 2 6

Cody Nelsen 0 1 0 3

Warrington 1 0 2 4

Pauquette 2 0 0 4

Oakman 4 5 8 31

Norton 3 0 0 6

Totals 15 6 16 64

Argyle

2P 3P FT TP

Ingram 3 3 2 17

Liddle 8 4 4 32

Humiston 4 1 3 14

Dennis 1 0 0 2

Montello 2 0 0 4

McWhorter 1 0 1 3

Totals 19 8 10 72

Granville 16 17 13 18 — 64

Argyle 16 19 20 17 — 72

Other stats: McWhorter (Arg) 10 rebounds. Montello (Arg) 14 rebounds. Humiston (Arg) 6 rebounds, 12 assists. Liddle (Arg) 4 assists.

JV: None.

HUDSON FALLS 60, GREENWICH 51

League: Non-league

Hudson Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Ben Swartz 3 2 4 16

Andrew Hogan 1 0 0 2

Jack Hogan 3 0 2 8

Evan Kwasniewski 4 0 4 12

Peyton Smith 7 0 8 22

Totals 18 2 18 60

Greenwich

2P 3P FT TP

Jesse Kuzmich 3 7 0 27

Jayden Hughes 1 1 1 6

Jacob Ziehm 1 1 0 5

Andrew Conlin 2 1 0 7

Aidan McPhail 0 2 0 6

Totals 7 12 1 51

Hudson Falls 10 13 14 23 — 60

Greenwich 8 11 12 20 — 51

GLENS FALLS 79, NORTH WARREN 50

League: Warren County league

Glens Falls (5-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Aalijah Simpson 2 1 0 7

Jackson Brand 3 0 1 7

Aiden Hirsch 1 0 0 2

Griffin Woodell 5 0 0 10

Even Wiggins 1 0 3 5

Noah Girard 6 2 4 22

Zach Barrett 3 0 0 6

Cooper Nadler 1 2 1 9

Cole Bennett 2 0 1 5

Anthony Mangona 1 0 0 2

Totals 25 5 10 75

North Warren (4-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Anthony Girard 3 1 12 21

Thomas Conway 0 1 0 3

Jack Jennings 1 0 4 6

Andrew Beadnell 3 0 0 6

Tanner Dunkley 3 0 1 7

Sean Evans 0 3 1 10

Totals 10 5 18 53

Glens Falls 14 21 26 18 — 79

North Warren 10 9 18 13 — 50

JV: None

Notes: Noah Girard played an all-around solid game, scoring 22 points and adding eight assists. Griffen Woodell also hit double figures with 12 points and 8 rebounds. the Glens Falls defense was led by Woodell, Aalijah Samoson and Jackson Brand.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News