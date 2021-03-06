Roundup: Chilson, Baylor lift Salem past Whitehall

SALEM 53, WHITEHALL 42
League: Washington County league
Whitehall
2P 3P FT TP
Matt Gould 1 0 1 3
Jordan Gould 2 2 0 10
Brandon Backeran 3 0 2 8
Cash Burgey 6 0 0 12
Landon Stevens 0 2 0 6
Jake Whiting 0 1 0 3
Totals 12 5 3 42
Salem (3-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Connor Chilson 6 1 3 18
Blake Baylor 2 4 2 18
Altwon Webster 0 0 2 2
Patrick Stone 1 0 0 2
Zachariah Miller 3 1 1 10
Logan Morris 0 1 1 4
Totals 12 7 9 54
Whitehall 5 15 13 9 — 42
Salem 9 12 13 19 — 53
Other stats: M. Gould (White) 6 rebounds. Burgey (White) 4 assists. Miller (Sal) 12 rebounds, 4 assists.
Notes: Connor Chilson and Blake Baylor each scored 18 points to lead Salem. Zachariah Miller had another double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Cash Burgey had a nice all-around game for Whitehall, dropping in 12 points. Jordan Gould added 10 points.
SCHUYLERVILLE 61, SPA CATHOLIC 53
League: Saratoga County league
Schuylerville (8-4)
2P 3P FT TP
L. Sherman 2 0 3 7
Dow 6 0 4 16
Sherman 4 1 5 16
McGarrow 2 0 0 4
Rutland 5 2 2 18
Totals 19 3 14 61
Saratoga Central Catholic (4-7)
2P 3P FT TP
Anthony Barile 3 4 0 18
Robbie Bolen 0 1 2 5
Hayden Day 12 0 0 24
Cam Khoury 0 1 0 3
Aiden Lambert 0 1 0 3
Danny Mantia 0 0 0 0
Will Fizer 0 0 0 0
Totals 15 7 2 53
Schuylerville 12 14 13 8 14 — 61
Saratoga Catholic 9 8 17 13 6 — 53
Other stats: Day (SCC) 11 rebounds. Bolen (SCC) 4 assists.
JV: Schuylerville won.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 90, CORINTH 34
League: Saratoga County league
Corinth
2P 3P FT TP
Sorbera 0 1 0 3
Allen 3 1 1 10
Guilder 2 0 0 4
Dumas 3 0 5 11
Hollenback 1 0 0 2
White 1 0 2 4
Totals 10 2 8 34
South Glens Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Aday 1 0 0 2
Carpenter 6 1 2 17
Darrow 1 1 0 5
DeLisle 2 0 2 6
Lilac 1 3 0 11
Marcil 3 0 0 6
Melin 2 0 1 5
Prevost 1 0 0 2
Stimpson 1 0 4 6
VanWagenen 6 1 4 19
Woodard 4 1 0 11
Totals 28 7 13 90
Corinth 11 7 11 5 — 34
South High 27 23 23 17 — 90
HARTFORD 70, FORT EDWARD 42
League: Washington County league
Hartford
2P 3P FT TP
J. Fish 2 0 2 6
R. Harrington 4 6 0 26
JP Lavin 8 0 0 16
C. Baker 1 4 1 15
D. Stewart 0 2 0 6
CJ White 0 0 1 1
Totals 15 12 4 70
Fort Edward
2P 3P FT TP
M. Taylor 2 0 0 4
B. Sullivan 4 2 1 15
N. Dukett 2 0 0 4
B. Hunt 1 0 0 2
B. Kamburelis 1 3 0 11
A. Fish 2 0 0 4
S. Rivers 1 0 0 2
Totals 13 5 1 42
Hartford 16 20 13 21 — 70
Fort Edward 11 10 19 2 — 42
ARGYLE 72, GRANVILLE 64
League: Non-league
Granville
2P 3P FT TP
Saddlemire 1 0 4 6
Caleb Nelsen 2 0 0 4
Josh Nelsen 2 0 2 6
Cody Nelsen 0 1 0 3
Warrington 1 0 2 4
Pauquette 2 0 0 4
Oakman 4 5 8 31
Norton 3 0 0 6
Totals 15 6 16 64
Argyle
2P 3P FT TP
Ingram 3 3 2 17
Liddle 8 4 4 32
Humiston 4 1 3 14
Dennis 1 0 0 2
Montello 2 0 0 4
McWhorter 1 0 1 3
Totals 19 8 10 72
Granville 16 17 13 18 — 64
Argyle 16 19 20 17 — 72
Other stats: McWhorter (Arg) 10 rebounds. Montello (Arg) 14 rebounds. Humiston (Arg) 6 rebounds, 12 assists. Liddle (Arg) 4 assists.
JV: None.
HUDSON FALLS 60, GREENWICH 51
League: Non-league
Hudson Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Ben Swartz 3 2 4 16
Andrew Hogan 1 0 0 2
Jack Hogan 3 0 2 8
Evan Kwasniewski 4 0 4 12
Peyton Smith 7 0 8 22
Totals 18 2 18 60
Greenwich
2P 3P FT TP
Jesse Kuzmich 3 7 0 27
Jayden Hughes 1 1 1 6
Jacob Ziehm 1 1 0 5
Andrew Conlin 2 1 0 7
Aidan McPhail 0 2 0 6
Totals 7 12 1 51
Hudson Falls 10 13 14 23 — 60
Greenwich 8 11 12 20 — 51
GLENS FALLS 79, NORTH WARREN 50
League: Warren County league
Glens Falls (5-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Aalijah Simpson 2 1 0 7
Jackson Brand 3 0 1 7
Aiden Hirsch 1 0 0 2
Griffin Woodell 5 0 0 10
Even Wiggins 1 0 3 5
Noah Girard 6 2 4 22
Zach Barrett 3 0 0 6
Cooper Nadler 1 2 1 9
Cole Bennett 2 0 1 5
Anthony Mangona 1 0 0 2
Totals 25 5 10 75
North Warren (4-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Anthony Girard 3 1 12 21
Thomas Conway 0 1 0 3
Jack Jennings 1 0 4 6
Andrew Beadnell 3 0 0 6
Tanner Dunkley 3 0 1 7
Sean Evans 0 3 1 10
Totals 10 5 18 53
Glens Falls 14 21 26 18 — 79
North Warren 10 9 18 13 — 50
JV: None
Notes: Noah Girard played an all-around solid game, scoring 22 points and adding eight assists. Griffen Woodell also hit double figures with 12 points and 8 rebounds. the Glens Falls defense was led by Woodell, Aalijah Samoson and Jackson Brand.