Roundup: Catone, Day lead Spa Catholic

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 65, CANAJOHARIE 54
League: Non-league
Saratoga Central Catholic (2-4, 9-7)
2P 3P FT TP
Bolen 3 0 2 8
Catone 6 1 4 19
Barile 1 2 1 9
Day 7 1 2 19
McCarroll 3 0 0 6
Condry 1 0 0 2
Amendola 0 0 2 2
Totals 21 4 11 65
Canajoharie
2P 3P FT TP
Farley 1 0 2 4
Hyney 5 1 2 15
Tamsett 2 0 4 8
Nowalk 3 0 0 6
Johnson 6 0 6 18
Porter 1 0 0 2
Totals 18 1 14 53
Spa Catholic 11 16 17 21 — 65
Canajoharie 15 13 12 14 — 54
JV: Canajoharie won.
NORTHVILLE 43, FORT ANN 35
League: Non-league
Fort Ann (5-7, 5-11)
2P 3P FT TP
Aidan Barnes 0 0 0 0
Jack Dornan 0 1 0 3
Justin Zeh 0 1 0 3
Tyler Steves 3 0 0 6
Ty Loso 0 2 0 6
Dillon Tracy 0 0 0 0
Dylan Frost 2 0 3 7
James Lamotte 0 0 0 0
Patrick Ward 1 0 0 2
Ben Dinwidde 1 2 0 8
Totals 7 6 3 35
Northville
2P 3P FT TP
Levi Morgan 1 0 0 2
Jacob Frank 2 2 0 10
Jason Ellsworth 9 0 3 21
Wyatt Sira 5 0 0 10
Totals 17 2 3 43
Fort Ann 7 13 6 9 — 35
Northville 13 12 10 8 — 43
Notes: Sunmark Shootout held at the Cool Insuring Arena.