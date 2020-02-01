Roundup: Catone, Day lead Spa Catholic
0 comments
agate

Roundup: Catone, Day lead Spa Catholic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 65, CANAJOHARIE 54

League: Non-league

Saratoga Central Catholic (2-4, 9-7)

2P 3P FT TP

Bolen 3 0 2 8

Catone 6 1 4 19

Barile 1 2 1 9

Day 7 1 2 19

McCarroll 3 0 0 6

Condry 1 0 0 2

Amendola 0 0 2 2

Totals 21 4 11 65

Canajoharie

2P 3P FT TP

Farley 1 0 2 4

Hyney 5 1 2 15

Tamsett 2 0 4 8

Nowalk 3 0 0 6

Johnson 6 0 6 18

Porter 1 0 0 2

Totals 18 1 14 53

Spa Catholic 11 16 17 21 — 65

Canajoharie 15 13 12 14 — 54

JV: Canajoharie won.

NORTHVILLE 43, FORT ANN 35

League: Non-league

Fort Ann (5-7, 5-11)

2P 3P FT TP

Aidan Barnes 0 0 0 0

Jack Dornan 0 1 0 3

Justin Zeh 0 1 0 3

Tyler Steves 3 0 0 6

Ty Loso 0 2 0 6

Dillon Tracy 0 0 0 0

Dylan Frost 2 0 3 7

James Lamotte 0 0 0 0

Patrick Ward 1 0 0 2

Ben Dinwidde 1 2 0 8

Totals 7 6 3 35

Northville

2P 3P FT TP

Levi Morgan 1 0 0 2

Jacob Frank 2 2 0 10

Jason Ellsworth 9 0 3 21

Wyatt Sira 5 0 0 10

Totals 17 2 3 43

Fort Ann 7 13 6 9 — 35

Northville 13 12 10 8 — 43

Notes: Sunmark Shootout held at the Cool Insuring Arena.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News