ROUNDUP: Cards, Hartford move on to quarterfinals

Jack Dornan finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds as Fort Ann defeated Salem 68-50 on Wednesday to earn a trip to the Class D quarterfinals. After a close three quarters, the Cardinals pulled away in the final eight minutes.

Ray Harrington's 30-point game led the way as Hartford beat Fort Edward in another Class D game. Ash Sullivan scored 34 points in defeat for Fort Edward.

South High's season ended with a 53-44 loss in a Class A opening-round game against Scotia. Queensbury's season also ended with a narrow 62-57 loss to Lansingburgh.

FORT ANN 68, SALEM 50

Class D Opening Round

Salem

2P 3P FT TP

Connor Chilson 4 2 5 19

Zach Miller 4 0 1 9

Nate Twitchell 1 0 0 2

Altwon Webster 1 1 4 9

Josh Harrington 1 3 0 11

Totals 11 6 10 50

Fort Ann (9-12)

2P 3P FT TP

Jackson Paige 3 0 3 9

Dylan Brown 3 2 4 16

Callon Sutliff 2 0 0 4

Cullen Jackson 2 0 4 8

Jack Dornan 7 3 5 28

Javier Hernandez 1 0 1 3

Riley Stranahan 0 0 0 0

Garrett Brown 0 0 0 0

Totals 18 5 17 68

Salem 14 14 16 6 — 50

Fort Ann 15 14 14 25 — 68

Other stats: Dornan (FA) 12 rebounds. Brown (FA) 8 assists.

Notes: With the victory, Fort Ann coach Kevin Nassivera picks up his 199th career varsity win.

Up next: The Cardinals move on to face second-seeded Northville in the quarterfinals on Sunday at Stillwater (3:30 p.m.).

HARTFORD 72, FORT EDWARD 57

Class D Opening Round

Fort Edward

2P 3P FT TP

Zack Bartholomew 3 0 1 7

Ash Sullivan 7 4 8 34

Cal Boucher 0 0 0 0

Dan Boucher 0 0 0 0

Bryce Tyler 0 1 0 3

Spence Smith 0 0 0 0

Bradley Kamburellis 3 1 0 9

Damien Catone 0 0 0 0

Gabe Glass 1 0 2 4

Totals 14 6 11 57

Hartford (11-10)

2P 3P FT TP

Raymond Harrington 7 4 4 30

Drake Stewart 2 0 0 4

Cody Baker 1 0 0 2

Logan Reynolds 1 0 0 2

Jimmy Lavin 9 0 1 19

Austin Wells 3 0 3 9

Caleb Boucher 1 0 0 2

Nate Fiske 2 0 0 4

Seth Sharpe 0 0 0 0

Jeff Panoushek 0 0 0 0

Tyler Jones 0 0 0 0

Totals 26 4 8 72

Fort Edward 14 8 13 22 — 57

Hartford 16 19 18 19 — 72

Other stats: Lavin (Hart) 16 rebounds. Wells (Hart) 8 rebounds. Boucher (Hart) 3 assists. Fiske (Hart) 3 assists.

Notes: Ray Harrington and Jimmy Lavin combined for 49 of Hartford’s 72 points, with Harrington going for 30 points and garnering 8 steals and Lavin pulling down 16 rebounds. Austin Wells had a solid outing for Hartford with nine points and eight rebounds.

Up next: Hartford, the sixth seed, advances to play No. 3 North Warren in the quarterfinals on Sunday at Stillwater (1:30 p.m.).

SCOTIA 53, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 44

Class A Opening Round

South Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Brandon Stimpson 1 0 0 2

Jake Carpenter 2 3 2 15

Max Lilac 3 5 0 21

Trey Marcil 0 1 1 4

Orion DeLisle 1 0 0 2

Totals 7 9 3 44

Scotia

2P 3P FT TP

Griffin Fratterigo 1 0 4 6

Aaron Corker 8 0 1 17

Ben Kline 6 0 1 13

Carson Vein 0 4 2 14

Andrew Wilson 0 1 0 3

Totals 15 5 8 53

South High 12 15 5 12 — 44

Scotia 16 9 14 14 — 53

High School Playoff Schedule The updated high school sports playoff schedule for the next two weeks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0