Roundup: Cambridge, QHS, Cougars win tourney matchups; Lufkin scores 45 in Argyle win

CAMBRIDGE 46, CORINTH 36
Spa Catholic Christmas Tournament
Cambridge
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Bradley Rowland;0;0;3;3
Brian Hall;4;2;2;16
Chris Schnieder;2;0;0;4
Nick Murphy;2;0;2;6
Ben Epler;2;4;1;17
Totals;10;6;8;46
Corinth
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Gabe Allen;2;0;1;5
Issac Melville;0;2;1;7
Colin Watkins;1;1;0;5
Dillon Dumas;1;0;9;11
Trent Kilinski;2;0;0;4
Connor Smith;2;0;0;4
Totals;8;3;11;36
Cambridge;11;11;11;13 — 46
Corinth;9;5;6;16 — 36
JV: Cambridge won.
ARGYLE 93, TICONDEROGA 50
Argyle Holiday Tournament, First Round
Ticonderoga
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Tierney;0;1;1;4
Ott;2;0;0;4
Terrence Benedict;5;1;1;14
Molina;4;0;0;8
Monty Benedict;3;0;0;6
Huestis;4;0;6;14
Totals;18;2;8;50
Argyle
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Lufkin;10;7;4;45
Ingram;4;1;3;14
Liddle;2;4;1;17
Humiston;1;0;0;2
Frost;0;2;0;6
Dennis;0;0;0;0
Wood;1;1;0;5
Montello;0;0;0;0
Jarvis;0;0;0;0
McWhorter;2;0;0;4
Totals;20;15;8;93
Ticonderoga;10;18;9;13 — 50
Argyle;14;38;25;16 — 93
NORTH WARREN 83,
CROWN POINT 51
Argyle Christmas Tournment
North Warren (4-0, 7-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Anthony Girard;14;1;1;32
Ryan Miller;3;1;2;11
Nate Hopper;1;1;0;5
Wyatt Gereau;1;0;0;2
Tanner Dunkley;6;0;2;14
James Steen;3;0;1;7
Mario Willette;2;0;0;4
Jack Jennings;1;1;0;5
Dante Buttino;0;1;0;3
Lucas Dunkley;0;0;0;0
Totals;31;5;6;83
Crown Point (4-0, 5-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Cody Crammond;1;4;1;15
Cameron Harrington;1;0;2;4
Dylan Sours;3;0;0;6
Noah Spaulding;2;3;4;17
Tristan Carey;3;0;2;8
Gavin Sours;0;0;1;1
Totals;10;7;10;51
North Warren;18;17;36;12 — 83
Crown Point;9;15;11;16 — 51
Other stats: Tanner Dunkley (NW) 13 rebounds, 3 steals. Hopper (NW) 6 rebounds, 3 assists. Anthony Girard (NW) 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 6 steals. Ryan Miller (NW) 6 assists, 5 steals. Jack Jennings (NW) 3 steals, 1 rebound. James Steen (NW) 2 rebounds, 2 assists. Wyatt Gereau (NW) 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals.
QUEENSBURY 73, SAUGERTIES 38
Shawn Walsh Memorial, 2nd Round
Queensbury (5-1, 6-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Matt Gilligan;0;0;0;0
Bryce Bleibtrey;10;2;0;26
Sean Collins;3;1;2;11
Nate Johnson;3;0;0;6
Matt Conlon;4;0;1;9
Asa Edwards;1;0;1;3
Jason Rodriguez;0;0;2;2
Nate Van Anden;1;0;0;2
Trevon Bailey;2;0;0;4
Shane Rutherford;1;0;2;4
Connor Havern;2;0;0;4
Darren Camp;1;0;0;2
Lance Hayes;0;0;0;0
Joe Slattery;0;0;0;0
Totals;28;3;8;73
Saugerties
;2P;3P;FT;TP
You have free articles remaining.
J Brown;3;0;0;6
E Conrad;2;0;0;4
C Lindhorst;1;1;0;5
A Moders;1;0;1;3
D Norton;1;0;0;2
D Weishaupt;3;1;0;9
A Rogers;1;0;0;2
G Copeman;1;0;0;2
D Gellina;2;0;1;5
J Hartrum;0;0;0;0
C Leahy;0;0;0;0
Totals;15;2;2;38
Queensbury;22;22;17;12 — 73
Saugerties;12;6;14;6 — 38
Notes: Bryce Bleibtrey was named to the All-Tournament team for Queensbury.
POULTNEY 51, WHITEHALL 47
Whitehall Holiday Tournament, Consolation
Poultney (Vt.)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Levi Allen;7;1;10;27
Tom` Dunbar;0;0;0;0
Caden Capman;0;0;0;0
Jesse Combs;3;0;0;6
Marcus Lewis;0;0;0;0
Silas Haviland;0;3;0;9
Chris Ray;1;0;0;2
Ryan Alt;0;0;0;0
Heith Mason;2;0;3;7
Jacob McMahon;0;0;0;0
Totals;13;4;13;51
Whitehall
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Dwight Foulks;4;2;1;15
Cash Burgey;3;0;0;6
Jordan Gould;0;0;0;0
Dillion Brown;0;0;0;0
Matt Redmond;0;3;1;10
Brandon Bakerian;1;0;0;2
Matt Gould;5;0;0;10
Preston Bakerian;2;0;0;4
Totals;15;5;2;47
Poultney;11;14;8;18 — 51
Whitehall;10;8;20;9 — 47
BISHOP MAGIN 90,
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 69
Saratoga Catholic Christmas Tournament, opening round
Bishop Magin
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Smith;11;1;1;26
Joseph;1;0;0;2
Martinez;4;0;0;8
Green;6;0;2;14
William;8;0;1;17
Milkens;1;0;0;2
McMullen;0;3;0;9
Gallown;6;0;0;12
Totals;37;4;4;90
Saratoga Catholic (3-3)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Bolen;0;1;3;6
Catone;0;3;4;13
Barile;4;2;3;17
Day;5;0;1;11
McCarroll;3;1;6;15
Lambert;0;2;0;6
Ares;1;0;0;2
Totals;13;9;17;70
Bishop Magin;23;28;20;19 — 90
Spa Catholic;18;18;17;16 — 69
BURR AND BURTON (Vt.) 70,
HADLEY-LUZERNE 38
Granville Christmas Tournament
Burr and Burton
;2P;3P;FT;TP
B Burns;1;0;0;2
D Joseph;2;0;2;6
S Wood;0;1;0;3
T Baker;4;0;0;8
M Matthews;1;1;1;6
M Kapustai;1;3;0;11
D Wade;2;0;0;4
D Deritaia;1;3;0;11
M Carra;1;0;0;2
R Deflice;3;0;0;6
W Morrill;1;0;0;2
A Guru;3;1;0;9
Totals;20;9;3;70
Hadley-Luzerne
;2P;3P;FT;TP
C Wilson;1;0;0;2
J Fraser;1;1;1;6
C Harris;0;1;0;3
D McMahon;3;0;5;11
I Smead;1;0;0;2
D Harder;2;0;1;5
Z Caldwell;3;0;1;7
Totals;11;2;8;36
Burr and Burton;16;22;13;19 — 70
Hadley-Luzerne;10;8;7;13 — 38
Other stats: Deflice (BB) 2 rebounds. Baker (BB) 2 assists. Harris (HL) 9 rebounds.