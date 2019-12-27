Roundup: Cambridge, QHS, Cougars win tourney matchups; Lufkin scores 45 in Argyle win
CAMBRIDGE 46, CORINTH 36

 Spa Catholic Christmas Tournament

Cambridge

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Bradley Rowland;0;0;3;3

Brian Hall;4;2;2;16

Chris Schnieder;2;0;0;4

Nick Murphy;2;0;2;6

Ben Epler;2;4;1;17

Totals;10;6;8;46

Corinth

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Gabe Allen;2;0;1;5

Issac Melville;0;2;1;7

Colin Watkins;1;1;0;5

Dillon Dumas;1;0;9;11

Trent Kilinski;2;0;0;4

Connor Smith;2;0;0;4

Totals;8;3;11;36

Cambridge;11;11;11;13 — 46

Corinth;9;5;6;16 — 36

JV: Cambridge won.

ARGYLE 93, TICONDEROGA 50

Argyle Holiday Tournament, First Round

Ticonderoga

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Tierney;0;1;1;4

Ott;2;0;0;4

Terrence Benedict;5;1;1;14

Molina;4;0;0;8

Monty Benedict;3;0;0;6

Huestis;4;0;6;14

Totals;18;2;8;50

Argyle

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Lufkin;10;7;4;45

Ingram;4;1;3;14

Liddle;2;4;1;17

Humiston;1;0;0;2

Frost;0;2;0;6

Dennis;0;0;0;0

Wood;1;1;0;5

Montello;0;0;0;0

Jarvis;0;0;0;0

McWhorter;2;0;0;4

Totals;20;15;8;93

Ticonderoga;10;18;9;13 — 50

Argyle;14;38;25;16 — 93

NORTH WARREN 83,
CROWN POINT 51

Argyle Christmas Tournment

North Warren (4-0, 7-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Anthony Girard;14;1;1;32

Ryan Miller;3;1;2;11

Nate Hopper;1;1;0;5

Wyatt Gereau;1;0;0;2

Tanner Dunkley;6;0;2;14

James Steen;3;0;1;7

Mario Willette;2;0;0;4

Jack Jennings;1;1;0;5

Dante Buttino;0;1;0;3

Lucas Dunkley;0;0;0;0

Totals;31;5;6;83

Crown Point (4-0, 5-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Cody Crammond;1;4;1;15

Cameron Harrington;1;0;2;4

Dylan Sours;3;0;0;6

Noah Spaulding;2;3;4;17

Tristan Carey;3;0;2;8

Gavin Sours;0;0;1;1

Totals;10;7;10;51

North Warren;18;17;36;12 — 83

Crown Point;9;15;11;16 — 51

Other stats: Tanner Dunkley (NW) 13 rebounds, 3 steals. Hopper (NW) 6 rebounds, 3 assists. Anthony Girard (NW) 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 6 steals. Ryan Miller (NW) 6 assists, 5 steals. Jack Jennings (NW) 3 steals, 1 rebound. James Steen (NW) 2 rebounds, 2 assists. Wyatt Gereau (NW) 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals.

QUEENSBURY 73, SAUGERTIES 38

Shawn Walsh Memorial, 2nd Round

Queensbury (5-1, 6-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Matt Gilligan;0;0;0;0

Bryce Bleibtrey;10;2;0;26

Sean Collins;3;1;2;11

Nate Johnson;3;0;0;6

Matt Conlon;4;0;1;9

Asa Edwards;1;0;1;3

Jason Rodriguez;0;0;2;2

Nate Van Anden;1;0;0;2

Trevon Bailey;2;0;0;4

Shane Rutherford;1;0;2;4

Connor Havern;2;0;0;4

Darren Camp;1;0;0;2

Lance Hayes;0;0;0;0

Joe Slattery;0;0;0;0

Totals;28;3;8;73

Saugerties

;2P;3P;FT;TP

J Brown;3;0;0;6

E Conrad;2;0;0;4

C Lindhorst;1;1;0;5

A Moders;1;0;1;3

D Norton;1;0;0;2

D Weishaupt;3;1;0;9

A Rogers;1;0;0;2

G Copeman;1;0;0;2

D Gellina;2;0;1;5

J Hartrum;0;0;0;0

C Leahy;0;0;0;0

Totals;15;2;2;38

Queensbury;22;22;17;12 — 73

Saugerties;12;6;14;6 — 38

Notes: Bryce Bleibtrey was named to the All-Tournament team for Queensbury.

POULTNEY 51, WHITEHALL 47

 Whitehall Holiday Tournament, Consolation

Poultney (Vt.)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Levi Allen;7;1;10;27

Tom` Dunbar;0;0;0;0

Caden Capman;0;0;0;0

Jesse Combs;3;0;0;6

Marcus Lewis;0;0;0;0

Silas Haviland;0;3;0;9

Chris Ray;1;0;0;2

Ryan Alt;0;0;0;0

Heith Mason;2;0;3;7

Jacob McMahon;0;0;0;0

Totals;13;4;13;51

Whitehall

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Dwight Foulks;4;2;1;15

Cash Burgey;3;0;0;6

Jordan Gould;0;0;0;0

Dillion Brown;0;0;0;0

Matt Redmond;0;3;1;10

Brandon Bakerian;1;0;0;2

Matt Gould;5;0;0;10

Preston Bakerian;2;0;0;4

Totals;15;5;2;47

Poultney;11;14;8;18 — 51

Whitehall;10;8;20;9 — 47

BISHOP MAGIN 90,
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 69

Saratoga Catholic Christmas Tournament, opening round

Bishop Magin

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Smith;11;1;1;26

Joseph;1;0;0;2

Martinez;4;0;0;8

Green;6;0;2;14

William;8;0;1;17

Milkens;1;0;0;2

McMullen;0;3;0;9

Gallown;6;0;0;12

Totals;37;4;4;90

Saratoga Catholic (3-3)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Bolen;0;1;3;6

Catone;0;3;4;13

Barile;4;2;3;17

Day;5;0;1;11

McCarroll;3;1;6;15

Lambert;0;2;0;6

Ares;1;0;0;2

Totals;13;9;17;70

Bishop Magin;23;28;20;19 — 90

Spa Catholic;18;18;17;16 — 69

BURR AND BURTON (Vt.) 70,
HADLEY-LUZERNE 38

Granville Christmas Tournament

Burr and Burton

;2P;3P;FT;TP

B Burns;1;0;0;2

D Joseph;2;0;2;6

S Wood;0;1;0;3

T Baker;4;0;0;8

M Matthews;1;1;1;6

M Kapustai;1;3;0;11

D Wade;2;0;0;4

D Deritaia;1;3;0;11

M Carra;1;0;0;2

R Deflice;3;0;0;6

W Morrill;1;0;0;2

A Guru;3;1;0;9

Totals;20;9;3;70

Hadley-Luzerne

;2P;3P;FT;TP

C Wilson;1;0;0;2

J Fraser;1;1;1;6

C Harris;0;1;0;3

D McMahon;3;0;5;11

I Smead;1;0;0;2

D Harder;2;0;1;5

Z Caldwell;3;0;1;7

Totals;11;2;8;36

Burr and Burton;16;22;13;19 — 70

Hadley-Luzerne;10;8;7;13 — 38

Other stats: Deflice (BB) 2 rebounds. Baker (BB) 2 assists. Harris (HL) 9 rebounds.

