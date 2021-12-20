ROUNDUP: Bush, Newcomb ride fast start to victory

NEWCOMB 51,

JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 37

League: MVAC

Newcomb

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Logan Bush;9;1;2;23

E. Aguilar-Fernandez;0;0;0;0

Jordan Colon;1;1;0;5

Gavin Fifield;1;0;0;2

Josh Armstrong;5;0;0;10

Marcus Armstrong;2;0;4;8

Ehab Al-Qtam;0;0;0;0

Konstantine Zaystev;0;1;0;3

Totals;18;3;6;51

Johnsburg-Minerva (1-3, 1-4)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Caden Degroat;1;1;0;5

Yandon Cleveland;3;2;1;13

Brayden Poirer;1;1;0;5

Angelo Galle;0;0;0;0

Tyler Moses;0;0;0;0

Dallas Olden;0;0;0;0

Noah Moffitt;0;0;0;0

Rodney Wolfe;5;1;1;14

Totals;10;5;2;37

Newcomb;17;14;8;12 — 51

J'burg-Minerva;2;12;14;9 — 37

Other stats: Wolfe (J-M) 10 rebounds. Cleveland (J-M) 7 rebounds, 6 assists. Galle (J-M) 7 rebounds. Degroat (J-M) 3 assists.

Notes: A slow start for Johnsburg-Minerva allowed Newcomb to take control early and keep a sizable lead throughout. Logan Bush led Newcomb with 23 points. Rodney Wolfe lead J-M with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 4 blocks, securing his fourth double-double in five games.

WARRENSBURG 40, SALEM 29

League: Adirondack League

Salem

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Patrick Stone;1;1;0;5

Connor Chilson;0;1;0;3

Zach Johnson;3;0;0;6

Antwon Webster;0;1;0;3

Josh Harrington;3;0;1;7

Zach Miller;1;1;0;5

Totals;8;4;1;29

Warrensburg

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Dan Cunniffe;2;2;1;11

Steve Schloss;2;0;5;9

Evan LaPell;3;0;1;7

Brady Cheney;3;1;0;9

Tyler Powers;0;0;0;0

Totals;10;3;7;36

Salem;4;4;8;13 — 29

Warrensburg;12;8;9;11 — 40

Other stats: LaPell (War) 15 rebounds. Cheney (War) 7 rebounds. Powers (War) 6 rebounds. Schloss (War) 5 assists. Cunniffe (War) 4 assists.

Notes: On an off shooting night, Warrensburg utilized great defense to hold Salem to 29 points. Dan Cunnife held Salem leading scorer Connor Chilson to three points. Evan LaPell had 15 rebounds in the win.

LOUD. CHRISTIAN 53, BOLTON 23

League: Non-league

Loudonville Christian

;2P;3P;FT;TP

BiBialtus;2;0;4;8

Whitt;0;0;0;0

Keparutis;2;3;0;13

Marshall;5;0;3;13

Pevzner;0;0;0;0

Castler;0;0;0;0

Woods;5;0;0;10

Pratt;0;1;0;3

Torres;0;1;0;3

Scott;1;0;1;3

Totals;15;5;8;53

Bolton (3-2, 3-3)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jaxon Egloff;1;2;0;8

Jace Hubert;0;0;0;0

Andrew Johnson;0;0;0;0

Sullivan Eager;0;0;0;0

Addison Kelley;1;0;0;2

Chris Becker;0;0;0;0

Tyler Trowbridge;3;1;0;9

Lukas Becker;1;0;2;4

Totals;6;3;2;23

L. Christian;16;20;10;7 — 53

Bolton;3;6;6;8 — 23

Other stats: C. Becker (Bol) 10 rebounds.

Notes: Loudonville Christian used a strong defensive effort in the first half to stifle Bolton's young guards. Keparutis, Marshal, and Woods rounded off the scoring with 13, 13, and 10 respectively. Trowbridge and Egloff paced the young Bolton squad.

