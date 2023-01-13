ROUNDUP: Burgey scores 35 as Whitehall beats Argyle

Cash Burgey turned in a 35-point performance as Whitehall handed Argyle a 78-68 Adirondack League boys basketball loss on Friday.

Latrell Evans netted 27 points for the Railroaders, who put the game away with a 27-22 fourth quarter. Jake Whiting added eight points.

Hunter Ingram led Argyle (6-2, 7-4) with 33 points, including 14 free throws. Brandon Saunders had 15 points and Dru Austin had 10.

WARRENSBURG 66, HARTFORD 50: Steve Schloss scored a game-high 28 points as the Burgers improved to 10-3.

Evan LaPell (16 points) and Brady Cheney (15) both recorded double-doubles. The Burghers (7-2, 10-3) pulled ahead with a 20-12 second quarter and held Hartford to singled digits in each of the final two quarters.

Austin Wells netted nine points and Ray Harrington scored 21 for the Tanagers.

GRANVILLE 93, SALEM 49: Caleb Nelson scored 30 points, leading a quartet of Golden Horde players in double figures in a victory over the Generals.

Caleb Nelson scored 11 points in the second quarter and 15 in the third, when the Horde amassed 60 points. Trey Senevey recorded 20 points, Cody Nelson had 14 and Matthew Barlow added 10.

Attwan Webster led Salem with a 23-point effort. Stephen Yakubec added 14.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 54, FORT ANN 34: Josh Ellis scored 16 points and Eugene Conroy recorded 14 as the Eagles downed the Cardinals.

Hadley-Luzerne jumped out in front with a 16-5 second quarter. Callon Sutliff led Fort Ann with a 15-point effort.

LAKE GEORGE 64, FORT EDWARD 17: The Warriors rushed out to a 19-0 lead in the first quarter and went on to beat Fort Edward.

Aiden Osborne finished with 13 points and five rebounds for Lake George. Haider Tariq had 10 points, Sam Burns recorded nine points and eight rebounds, Max Hohman had eight points and eight rebounds and Jack Welch and Angelo Bergman recorded six points apiece.

Zach Bartholomew recorded eight points for Fort Edward.

SCHUYLERVILLE 45, SCOTIA 43: The Black Horses built a 20-10 lead in the first quarter, but ultimately had to hold off Scotia at the end for a Foothills victory.

Luke Sherman led Schuylerville with an 18-point night. Anthony Luzadis added seven points.

Eddie Bradt (13 points), Sean McLaughlin (nine) and Lincoln Baldwin (seven) led Scotia.

GLOVERSVILLE 67, GLENS FALLS 66: Gloversville went 9 for 9 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and 19 for 24 during the game in a narrow Foothills victory over Glens Falls.

Mariano Dicaterino scored 20 points for Gloversville. James Collar had 14 and Dom Dorman added 10.

Kellen Driscoll scored a game-high 22 points for Glens Falls. Oscar Lilac had 15 points, including five of his team's nine 3-pointers. Alex Cygan (nine), Bordy Holcomb (seven), Cole Bennett (seven) and Cooper Nadler (six) contributed to the scoring.

THE KING'S SCHOOL 72, WELLS 55: Ethan White finished with 27 points and Ethan Woodhouse recorded 14 in a victory over Wells.

Evan Coltart had 11 points, Liam Patterson scored eight and Rashiem Graham added seven for the winners. Hunter Possmore (23) and Chase Brooks (20) led Wells.

TAMARAC 76, HOOSIC VALLEY 68: Joey Poulin scored 34 points and Mikey Dagostino added 15 as the Bengals defeated Hoosic Valley.

GREENWICH 66, WATERFORD 38: Joe Skiff finished with 16 points and Jacob Ziehm had 15 as the Witches improved to 8-5.

Ryan Ingber scored 10 and Ryan Alling had seven for Greenwich, which scored consistently throughout the game.