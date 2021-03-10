ROUNDUP: Burgey leads Whitehall past Salem; Hartford, Granville also win

WHITEHALL 53, SALEM 44
League: Washington County league
Whitehall
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Matt Gould;5;0;1;11
Jordan Gould;1;1;0;5
Brandon Bakerian;3;0;0;6
Tyler Brooks;1;0;2;4
Ethan Eggleston;1;0;0;2
Cash Burgey;11;0;2;24
Landon Stevens;0;0;1;1
Totals;22;1;6;53
Salem (4-3)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Connor Chilson;3;3;1;16
Blake Baylor;0;2;2;8
Altwon Webster;2;1;4;11
Zachariah Miller;3;0;0;6
Logan Morris;1;0;0;2
Nate Twitchell;1;0;0;2
Totals;10;6;7;45
Whitehall;8;16;14;15 — 53
Salem;14;4;12;14 — 44
Other stats: M. Gould (White) 6 rebounds. Burgey (White) 4 rebounds, 4 assists. Miller (Sal) 10 rebounds.
Notes: Whitehall avenged last Saturday's loss to Salem. Cash Burgey dropped in 24 to lead Whitehall.
HARTFORD 57, FORT EDWARD 45
League: Washington County league
Hartford
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jacob Fish;2;0;8;12
Ray Harrington;6;1;2;17
JP Lavin;6;0;2;14
Cody Baker;0;1;2;5
Drake Stewart;2;1;0;7
Caleb Boucher;0;0;0;0
Nate Fiske;1;0;0;2
Gavin Durkee;0;0;0;0
CJ White;0;0;0;0
Jeff Panounshek;0;0;0;0
Logan Smith;0;0;0;0
Totals;17;3;14;57
Fort Edward
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Mike Taylor;1;0;0;2
Dan Boucher;0;0;0;0
Brody Sullivan;2;2;0;10
Bryce Tyler;3;3;3;18
Noah Dukett;0;0;0;0
Ethan Belden;0;0;0;0
Brandon Hunt;0;0;0;0
Bradley Kamburelis;0;0;0;0
Matt Taylor;0;0;0;0
Shawn Rivers;1;0;0;2
Ken Kamburelis;0;0;0;0
Beau Boucher;0;0;0;0
Brian Hurlburt;0;0;0;0
Ash Sullivan;4;1;0;11
Andrew Fish;1;0;0;2
Totals;12;6;3;45
Hartford;14;16;12;15 — 57
Fort Edward;17;10;5;13 — 45
GRANVILLE 65, ARGYLE 60
League: Non-league
Granville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Saddlemire;3;0;0;6
Caleb Nelsen;1;1;0;5
Josh Nelsen;6;0;7;19
Warrington;5;0;2;12
Cody Nelsen;1;0;0;2
Pauquette;1;0;0;2
Oakman;6;1;4;19
Totals;23;2;13;65
Argyle
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Ingram;3;2;0;12
Liddle;4;6;3;29
Humiston;3;0;1;7
Montello;2;0;0;4
Mcwhorter;4;0;0;8
Totals;16;8;4;60
Granville;14;23;12;16 — 65
Argyle;13;21;16;10 — 60
Other stats: Mcwhorter (Arg) 10 rebounds. Montello (Arg) 7 rebounds. Humiston (Arg) 8 assists. Liddle (Arg) 6 assists.