ROUNDUP: Burgey leads Whitehall past Salem; Hartford, Granville also win
agate

ROUNDUP: Burgey leads Whitehall past Salem; Hartford, Granville also win

WHITEHALL 53, SALEM 44

League: Washington County league

Whitehall

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Matt Gould;5;0;1;11

Jordan Gould;1;1;0;5

Brandon Bakerian;3;0;0;6

Tyler Brooks;1;0;2;4

Ethan Eggleston;1;0;0;2

Cash Burgey;11;0;2;24

Landon Stevens;0;0;1;1

Totals;22;1;6;53

Salem (4-3)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Connor Chilson;3;3;1;16

Blake Baylor;0;2;2;8

Altwon Webster;2;1;4;11

Zachariah Miller;3;0;0;6

Logan Morris;1;0;0;2

Nate Twitchell;1;0;0;2

Totals;10;6;7;45

Whitehall;8;16;14;15 — 53

Salem;14;4;12;14 — 44

Other stats: M. Gould (White) 6 rebounds. Burgey (White) 4 rebounds, 4 assists. Miller (Sal) 10 rebounds.

Notes: Whitehall avenged last Saturday's loss to Salem. Cash Burgey dropped in 24 to lead Whitehall.

HARTFORD 57, FORT EDWARD 45

League: Washington County league

Hartford

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jacob Fish;2;0;8;12

Ray Harrington;6;1;2;17

JP Lavin;6;0;2;14

Cody Baker;0;1;2;5

Drake Stewart;2;1;0;7

Caleb Boucher;0;0;0;0

Nate Fiske;1;0;0;2

Gavin Durkee;0;0;0;0

CJ White;0;0;0;0

Jeff Panounshek;0;0;0;0

Logan Smith;0;0;0;0

Totals;17;3;14;57

Fort Edward

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Mike Taylor;1;0;0;2

Dan Boucher;0;0;0;0

Brody Sullivan;2;2;0;10

Bryce Tyler;3;3;3;18

Noah Dukett;0;0;0;0

Ethan Belden;0;0;0;0

Brandon Hunt;0;0;0;0

Bradley Kamburelis;0;0;0;0

Matt Taylor;0;0;0;0

Shawn Rivers;1;0;0;2

Ken Kamburelis;0;0;0;0

Beau Boucher;0;0;0;0

Brian Hurlburt;0;0;0;0

Ash Sullivan;4;1;0;11

Andrew Fish;1;0;0;2

Totals;12;6;3;45

Hartford;14;16;12;15 — 57

Fort Edward;17;10;5;13 — 45

GRANVILLE 65, ARGYLE 60

League: Non-league

Granville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Saddlemire;3;0;0;6

Caleb Nelsen;1;1;0;5

Josh Nelsen;6;0;7;19

Warrington;5;0;2;12

Cody Nelsen;1;0;0;2

Pauquette;1;0;0;2

Oakman;6;1;4;19

Totals;23;2;13;65

Argyle

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Ingram;3;2;0;12

Liddle;4;6;3;29

Humiston;3;0;1;7

Montello;2;0;0;4

Mcwhorter;4;0;0;8

Totals;16;8;4;60

Granville;14;23;12;16 — 65

Argyle;13;21;16;10 — 60

Other stats: Mcwhorter (Arg) 10 rebounds. Montello (Arg) 7 rebounds. Humiston (Arg) 8 assists. Liddle (Arg) 6 assists.

