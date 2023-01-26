ROUNDUP: Bolton pulls out OT win over Boquet Valley; Greenwich tops Schuylerville

BOLTON LANDING — Jaxon Egloff led all scorers with 18 points Thursday night as the Bolton boys basketball team pulled out a 54-48 Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference win over Boquet Valley.

Tyler Trowbridge added 15 points and Jace Hubert had 11 for the Eagles (6-4 league), who outscored Boquet Valley 10-4 in the extra session. Hubert went 3-for-4 from the line as Bolton pulled away.

Ben Burdo led the Griffins with 17 points.

GREENWICH 58, SCHUYLERVILLE 51: Jacob Ziehm poured in a game-high 25 points to lead Greenwich to a non-league victory over Schuylerville.

Joe Skiff added 18 points for the Witches, who held off a fourth-quarter rally to improve to 9-6 overall.

Luke Sherman scored 24 points to pace the Black Horses (9-5), who also got eight points from Ollie Bolduc.

NORTH WARREN 92, CORINTH 23: Sean Evans led six players in double figures with 21 points as the Cougars improved to 9-2 in the Adirondack League, 10-4 overall with the win over Corinth.

Derrick Tyrell added 14 points, seven rebounds and six steals for North Warren, which also got 11 points each from Semaj Cuyler and Wyatt Jennings. Zack Hopper and Cooper Morehouse added 10 points apiece.

Avery Wood led the Tomahawks with 10 points and Alex Wiseman scored eight.

CAMBRIDGE 62, SALEM 34: Cambridge used a balanced scoring attack to pick up its first win of the season, as four players reached double figures in a non-league game.

Isaac Toleman led the way with 16 points, Baxter Mattson added 15, Isaac Wilkins netted 13 and Mason MacDougall had 11 for the winners.

Salem was led by Altwon Webster with 14 points.