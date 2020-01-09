Roundup: Bolton falls in non-leaguer
0 comments
agate

Roundup: Bolton falls in non-leaguer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LOUDONVILLE CHRISTIAN 63,
BOLTON 40

League: Non-league, Wednesday

Loudonville Christian 

;2P;3P;FT;TP

P Manella;5;7;0;31

J Guenther;0;1;0;3

M Myhre;6;0;1;13

T Obertubbesing;0;0;0;0

E Woods;0;0;2;2

D Dariano;0;0;0;0

D Foland;2;2;0;10

N Scott;2;0;0;4

Totals;15;10;3;63

Bolton (2-3, 2-5)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Kaden Tennent;0;0;0;0

Jordan Nieves;0;1;0;3

Regan Robertson;0;0;0;0

Emmett Clesceri;0;0;0;0

Kevin Neacy;4;0;2;10

Michael Baker;3;0;0;6

Nathan Cooper;0;0;0;0

Marvin Dobert;0;0;0;0

Andrew Johnson;1;0;0;2

Kyle Lajeunnesse;7;0;1;15

Jayden Mignot;0;1;1;4

Totals;15;2;4;40

L. Christian;13;10;11;29 — 63

Bolton;11;14;14;1 — 40

Other stats: Lajeunesse (Bol) 14 rebounds. Baker (Bol) 12 rebounds.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News