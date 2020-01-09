Roundup: Bolton falls in non-leaguer

LOUDONVILLE CHRISTIAN 63,
BOLTON 40
League: Non-league, Wednesday
Loudonville Christian
;2P;3P;FT;TP
P Manella;5;7;0;31
J Guenther;0;1;0;3
M Myhre;6;0;1;13
T Obertubbesing;0;0;0;0
E Woods;0;0;2;2
D Dariano;0;0;0;0
D Foland;2;2;0;10
N Scott;2;0;0;4
Totals;15;10;3;63
Bolton (2-3, 2-5)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Kaden Tennent;0;0;0;0
Jordan Nieves;0;1;0;3
Regan Robertson;0;0;0;0
Emmett Clesceri;0;0;0;0
Kevin Neacy;4;0;2;10
Michael Baker;3;0;0;6
Nathan Cooper;0;0;0;0
Marvin Dobert;0;0;0;0
Andrew Johnson;1;0;0;2
Kyle Lajeunnesse;7;0;1;15
Jayden Mignot;0;1;1;4
Totals;15;2;4;40
L. Christian;13;10;11;29 — 63
Bolton;11;14;14;1 — 40
Other stats: Lajeunesse (Bol) 14 rebounds. Baker (Bol) 12 rebounds.