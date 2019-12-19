Roundup: Bolton earns first win
Roundup: Bolton earns first win

BOLTON 62,
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 46

League: MVAC

Johnsburg-Minerva (0-7)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Caleb Hughey;7;2;0;20

Anthony Galle;7;1;0;17

Ryan Morris;0;0;0;0

Devon Millington;2;1;0;7

Rodney Wolfe;1;0;0;2

Chris Persons;0;0;0;0

Totals;17;4;0;46

Bolton (1-2, 1-3)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Kaden Tennent;0;0;0;0

Jordan Nieves;1;1;1;6

Emmett Clesceri;0;0;0;0

Kevin Neacy;8;0;4;20

Michael Baker;1;0;0;2

Nathan Cooper;0;0;0;0

Marvin Dobert;1;2;0;8

Kyle Lajeunesse;8;0;1;17

Jayden Mignot;2;1;2;9

Totals;21;4;8;62

Jbg-Minerva;10;10;14;12 — 46

Bolton;16;18;17;11 — 62

Other stats: Lajeunesse (Bol) 12 rebounds. Baker (Bol) 9 rebounds. Neacy (Bol) 8 assists.

HOOSIC VALLEY 53, CAMBRIDGE 52

League: Wasaren League, Wednesday

Cambridge (0-0, 0-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Kaedin Ogilvie;0;1;0;3

Bradley Rowland;0;0;0;0

Brian Hall;2;5;0;19

Soyer Mattson;4;0;1;9

Nick Murphy;4;0;0;8

Ben Epler;1;3;2;13

Totals;11;9;3;52

Hoosic Valley (0-0, 2-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

CJ Bassett;1;5;0;17

Nolan Rafferty;0;0;0;0

Tyler Eddy;0;3;0;9

Gavin Giordano;0;3;0;9

Andrew Kalbfliesh;0;0;0;0

Logan Reilly;2;0;3;7

Nick Santiago;1;1;0;5

Matt Rowe;2;0;0;4

Ethan Caiazza;1;0;0;2

Totals;7;12;3;53

Cambridge;8;23;11;10 — 52

Hoosic Valley;10;9;15;19 — 53

JV: Hoosic Valley won.

Notes: Hoosic Valley rallied from down 14 in the 3rd quarter to beat rival Cambridge. Freshman Logan Reilly made the game winning basket with 9 seconds left.

