Roundup: Bolton earns first win

BOLTON 62,
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 46
League: MVAC
Johnsburg-Minerva (0-7)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Caleb Hughey;7;2;0;20
Anthony Galle;7;1;0;17
Ryan Morris;0;0;0;0
Devon Millington;2;1;0;7
Rodney Wolfe;1;0;0;2
Chris Persons;0;0;0;0
Totals;17;4;0;46
Bolton (1-2, 1-3)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Kaden Tennent;0;0;0;0
Jordan Nieves;1;1;1;6
Emmett Clesceri;0;0;0;0
Kevin Neacy;8;0;4;20
Michael Baker;1;0;0;2
Nathan Cooper;0;0;0;0
Marvin Dobert;1;2;0;8
Kyle Lajeunesse;8;0;1;17
Jayden Mignot;2;1;2;9
Totals;21;4;8;62
Jbg-Minerva;10;10;14;12 — 46
Bolton;16;18;17;11 — 62
Other stats: Lajeunesse (Bol) 12 rebounds. Baker (Bol) 9 rebounds. Neacy (Bol) 8 assists.
HOOSIC VALLEY 53, CAMBRIDGE 52
League: Wasaren League, Wednesday
Cambridge (0-0, 0-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Kaedin Ogilvie;0;1;0;3
Bradley Rowland;0;0;0;0
Brian Hall;2;5;0;19
Soyer Mattson;4;0;1;9
Nick Murphy;4;0;0;8
Ben Epler;1;3;2;13
Totals;11;9;3;52
Hoosic Valley (0-0, 2-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
CJ Bassett;1;5;0;17
Nolan Rafferty;0;0;0;0
Tyler Eddy;0;3;0;9
Gavin Giordano;0;3;0;9
Andrew Kalbfliesh;0;0;0;0
Logan Reilly;2;0;3;7
Nick Santiago;1;1;0;5
Matt Rowe;2;0;0;4
Ethan Caiazza;1;0;0;2
Totals;7;12;3;53
Cambridge;8;23;11;10 — 52
Hoosic Valley;10;9;15;19 — 53
JV: Hoosic Valley won.
Notes: Hoosic Valley rallied from down 14 in the 3rd quarter to beat rival Cambridge. Freshman Logan Reilly made the game winning basket with 9 seconds left.