ROUNDUP: Bolton cruises past Johnsburg-Minerva

BOLTON LANDING — All of Bolton’s players scored as the Eagles boys basketball team rolled to a 54-16 Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference victory over Johnsburg-Minerva on Tuesday evening.

Jacob French led Bolton with 12 points, Jaxon Egloff added 10 and Lukas Becker had eight as the Eagles improved to 3-1 in the MVAC, 4-4 overall.

Rodney Wolfe led J-M with seven points.

HOOSIC VALLEY 96, CAMBRIDGE 41: Isaiah Eckler led four players in double figures with 20 points to power Hoosic Valley to the Wasaren League win.

Logan Reilly netted 18 points, Chris Jones had 14 and Gabe Coffin chipped in with 13 for Valley.

Travis Yurschak led Cambridge with 15 points.

STILLWATER 58, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 25: Lukas Lilac scored a game-high 19 points and Jaxon Mueller added 14 to lead Stillwater past Spa Catholic.

Hunter Fales led the Saints with nine points.

MT. ANTHONY 77, HOOSICK FALLS 76: Jake Sparks poured in 31 points, but it was not enough as Hoosick Falls came up short in a non-league loss to Mt. Anthony of Bennington, Vt.

Aiden Fleming added 21 points and Mat Kempf had 18 for the Panthers, who could not get their final two shots to fall as time expired.

The Patriots, who took the lead for good at the free-throw line with six seconds remaining, made 19 3-pointers in the game.

Shemar Sookdar led Mt. Anthony with 25 points and Tatum Stratton had 19.

TAMARAC 90, MECHANICVILLE 51: Jack Casey scored 20 points, including 16 in the first half, in his second game back from injury to lead Tamarac to the Wasaren League victory.

Mikey D’Agostino netted 15 points for Tamarac, while Austin Rozowicz had 14 for the Red Raiders.

JOHNSTOWN 62, SCOTIA 47: Braden Jones scored 27 points and Ryan Hoyt added 22 to lead the Sir Bills past Scotia in Foothills Council action.

