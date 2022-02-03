 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP: Bolen, Spa Catholic top Cambridge

Robbie Bolen scored 21 points as Saratoga Catholic defeated Cambridge 52-33.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 52, CAMBRIDGE 33

League: Wasaren League, Wednesday

Saratoga Central Catholic (3-6, 6-10)

2P 3P FT TP

Robbie Bolen 4 4 1 21

Aidan Crowther 1 1 0 5

Ryan Condry 1 0 1 3

Justin Duscher 1 1 1 6

Aidan Dunne 0 0 0 0

Will Emery 0 0 0 0

Mark Hmura 4 0 2 10

Cam Khoury 1 0 0 2

Danny Mantia 1 1 0 5

Matt Murphy 0 0 0 0

Totals 13 7 5 52

Cambridge

2P 3P FT TP

Dillon Hughes 3 0 0 6

Alex Clark 1 0 0 2

Mason MacDougall 0 1 0 3

Brandon Bouplon 2 0 0 4

Logan Richter 2 1 0 7

Isaac Wilkins 1 0 0 2

Jackson Thomas 2 1 2 9

Totals 11 3 2 33

Spa Catholic 11 14 22 5 — 52

Cambridge 8 5 9 11 — 33

Other stats: Duscher (SCC) 6 rebounds. Mantia (SCC) 6 assists.

JV: Spa Catholic won.

TAMARAC 60, HOOSICK FALLS 51

League: Wasaren League, Wednesday

Hoosick Falls (5-7, 9-8)

2P 3P FT TP

Miles Smith 1 0 2 4

Connor Jones 2 0 0 4

Dylan Baker 1 0 6 8

Jake Sparks 8 4 0 28

Tucker Thayne 3 0 1 7

Totals 15 4 9 51

Tamarac (12-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Pat Mainello 4 1 1 12

Zachary Rice 4 2 1 15

Joey Poulin 5 1 4 17

Angelo DeCarlo 3 0 0 6

Aiden McDonough 2 0 0 4

James Blake 3 0 0 6

Totals 21 4 6 60

Hoosick Falls 15 10 9 17 — 51

Tamarac 21 14 11 14 — 60

Other stats: J.Sparks (HoF) 12 rebounds.

JV: Tamarac won.

Notes: Hoosick Falls hung tough with Tamarac, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class B, but came up short. Junior Jake Sparks had an outstanding game for Hoosick Falls with 28 points and 12 rebounds.

