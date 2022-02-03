ROUNDUP: Bolen, Spa Catholic top Cambridge

Robbie Bolen scored 21 points as Saratoga Catholic defeated Cambridge 52-33.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 52, CAMBRIDGE 33
League: Wasaren League, Wednesday
Saratoga Central Catholic (3-6, 6-10)
2P 3P FT TP
Robbie Bolen 4 4 1 21
Aidan Crowther 1 1 0 5
Ryan Condry 1 0 1 3
Justin Duscher 1 1 1 6
Aidan Dunne 0 0 0 0
Will Emery 0 0 0 0
Mark Hmura 4 0 2 10
Cam Khoury 1 0 0 2
Danny Mantia 1 1 0 5
Matt Murphy 0 0 0 0
Totals 13 7 5 52
Cambridge
2P 3P FT TP
Dillon Hughes 3 0 0 6
Alex Clark 1 0 0 2
Mason MacDougall 0 1 0 3
Brandon Bouplon 2 0 0 4
Logan Richter 2 1 0 7
Isaac Wilkins 1 0 0 2
Jackson Thomas 2 1 2 9
Totals 11 3 2 33
Spa Catholic 11 14 22 5 — 52
Cambridge 8 5 9 11 — 33
Other stats: Duscher (SCC) 6 rebounds. Mantia (SCC) 6 assists.
JV: Spa Catholic won.
TAMARAC 60, HOOSICK FALLS 51
League: Wasaren League, Wednesday
Hoosick Falls (5-7, 9-8)
2P 3P FT TP
Miles Smith 1 0 2 4
Connor Jones 2 0 0 4
Dylan Baker 1 0 6 8
Jake Sparks 8 4 0 28
Tucker Thayne 3 0 1 7
Totals 15 4 9 51
Tamarac (12-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Pat Mainello 4 1 1 12
Zachary Rice 4 2 1 15
Joey Poulin 5 1 4 17
Angelo DeCarlo 3 0 0 6
Aiden McDonough 2 0 0 4
James Blake 3 0 0 6
Totals 21 4 6 60
Hoosick Falls 15 10 9 17 — 51
Tamarac 21 14 11 14 — 60
Other stats: J.Sparks (HoF) 12 rebounds.
JV: Tamarac won.
Notes: Hoosick Falls hung tough with Tamarac, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class B, but came up short. Junior Jake Sparks had an outstanding game for Hoosick Falls with 28 points and 12 rebounds.