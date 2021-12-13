ROUNDUP: Bolen scores 29 as Spa Catholic beats Mayfield

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 58, MAYFIELD 53
League: Non-league
Mayfield
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Abdella;1;1;2;7
Scunziano;2;0;1;5
Jones;1;2;0;8
Goodemote;2;1;1;8
Ruberts;3;1;1;10
Petoff;6;0;3;15
Totals;15;5;8;53
Saratoga Central Catholic (2-3)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Robby Bolen;11;1;4;29
Danny Mantia;1;1;0;5
Mark Hmura;2;2;1;11
Justin Duscher;4;0;1;9
Will Emery;0;0;0;0
Matt Murphy;0;0;0;0
Aidan Crowther;0;0;2;2
Cam Khoury;1;0;0;2
Totals;19;4;8;58
Mayfield;12;4;14;23 — 53
Spa Catholic;12;6;18;22 — 58
Other stats: Hmura (SCC) 7 rebounds. Mantia (SCC) 6 rebounds, 10 assists.
JV: Spa Catholic won.
Notes: Robby Bolen scored 20 of his game-high 29 in the second half. The Saints' Danny Mantia had 10 assists and six rebounds.
THE KING'S SCHOOL 75,
INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 28
League: Non-league
Indian Lake-Long Lake
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Garrett Hutchins;4;0;4;12
Joey Brathers;2;2;4;14
Jacob Hall;1;0;0;2
Totals;7;2;8;28
Kings School (1-0, 1-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Aiden Bevan;2;3;0;13
Ethan White;7;0;0;14
David Lafaver;4;0;1;9
Jacob Coltart;2;0;0;4
Jacob Fischer;7;1;0;17
Rashiem Graham;1;1;0;5
Evan Coltart;3;1;0;9
Liam Patterson;2;0;0;4
Totals;28;6;1;75
Indian/Long Lake;7;15;2;4 — 28
King's School;37;17;19;2 — 75
WILLSBORO 59,
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 30
League: Non-league
Willsboro (1-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Harvey Merrill;6;0;0;12
Jestyn Joslyn;3;5;2;23
Jaycob Gough;6;0;0;12
Everett Cassavaugh;2;0;0;4
Manny Frechette;2;0;0;4
Leelan Savitski;1;0;0;2
Cadriz Weiss;0;0;0;0
Holden Karriok;0;0;0;0
Metas Chaubert;0;0;0;0
Vincent Duso;1;0;0;2
Totals;21;5;2;59
Johnsburg-Minerva (0-1, 0-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Caden Degroat;0;0;0;0
Yandon Cleveland;1;0;0;2
Brian Burkhardt;0;0;0;0
Angello Galle;1;0;2;4
Tyler Moses;0;0;0;0
Noah Moffitt;0;0;0;0
Rodney Wolfe;8;1;5;24
Totals;10;1;7;30
Willsboro;21;13;12;13 — 59
J'burg-Minerva;5;6;6;13 — 30
Other stats: Wolfe (Jo-M) 10 rebounds. Cleveland (J-M) 10 rebounds, 3 assists. Galle (J-M) 8 rebounds.
Notes: Wolfe also added 8 blocks for Johnsburg-Minerva.