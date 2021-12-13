 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Bolen scores 29 as Spa Catholic beats Mayfield

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 58, MAYFIELD 53

League: Non-league

Mayfield

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Abdella;1;1;2;7

Scunziano;2;0;1;5

Jones;1;2;0;8

Goodemote;2;1;1;8

Ruberts;3;1;1;10

Petoff;6;0;3;15

Totals;15;5;8;53

Saratoga Central Catholic (2-3)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Robby Bolen;11;1;4;29

Danny Mantia;1;1;0;5

Mark Hmura;2;2;1;11

Justin Duscher;4;0;1;9

Will Emery;0;0;0;0

Matt Murphy;0;0;0;0

Aidan Crowther;0;0;2;2

Cam Khoury;1;0;0;2

Totals;19;4;8;58

Mayfield;12;4;14;23 — 53

Spa Catholic;12;6;18;22 — 58

Other stats: Hmura (SCC) 7 rebounds. Mantia (SCC) 6 rebounds, 10 assists.

JV: Spa Catholic won.

Notes: Robby Bolen scored 20 of his game-high 29 in the second half. The Saints' Danny Mantia had 10 assists and six rebounds.

THE KING'S SCHOOL 75,
INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 28

League: Non-league

Indian Lake-Long Lake

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Garrett Hutchins;4;0;4;12

Joey Brathers;2;2;4;14

Jacob Hall;1;0;0;2

Totals;7;2;8;28

Kings School (1-0, 1-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Aiden Bevan;2;3;0;13

Ethan White;7;0;0;14

David Lafaver;4;0;1;9

Jacob Coltart;2;0;0;4

Jacob Fischer;7;1;0;17

Rashiem Graham;1;1;0;5

Evan Coltart;3;1;0;9

Liam Patterson;2;0;0;4

Totals;28;6;1;75

Indian/Long Lake;7;15;2;4 — 28

King's School;37;17;19;2 — 75

WILLSBORO 59,
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 30

League: Non-league

Willsboro (1-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Harvey Merrill;6;0;0;12

Jestyn Joslyn;3;5;2;23

Jaycob Gough;6;0;0;12

Everett Cassavaugh;2;0;0;4

Manny Frechette;2;0;0;4

Leelan Savitski;1;0;0;2

Cadriz Weiss;0;0;0;0

Holden Karriok;0;0;0;0

Metas Chaubert;0;0;0;0

Vincent Duso;1;0;0;2

Totals;21;5;2;59

Johnsburg-Minerva (0-1, 0-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Caden Degroat;0;0;0;0

Yandon Cleveland;1;0;0;2

Brian Burkhardt;0;0;0;0

Angello Galle;1;0;2;4

Tyler Moses;0;0;0;0

Noah Moffitt;0;0;0;0

Rodney Wolfe;8;1;5;24

Totals;10;1;7;30

Willsboro;21;13;12;13 — 59

J'burg-Minerva;5;6;6;13 — 30

Other stats: Wolfe (Jo-M) 10 rebounds. Cleveland (J-M) 10 rebounds, 3 assists. Galle (J-M) 8 rebounds.

Notes: Wolfe also added 8 blocks for Johnsburg-Minerva.

