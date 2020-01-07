Roundup: Bleibtrey powers Queensbury past Amsterdam; Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, Whitehall win

QUEENSBURY 78, AMSTERDAM 59
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury (6-1, 7-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Matt Gilligan 0 2 0 6
Bryce Bleibtrey 7 1 12 29
Sean Collins 4 1 0 11
Nate Johnson 2 2 2 12
Matt Conlon 4 1 2 13
Asa Edwards 1 0 0 2
Jason Rodriguez 1 0 0 2
Shane Rutherford 1 0 1 3
Nate Van Anden 0 0 0 0
Joe Slattery 0 0 0 0
Totals 20 7 17 78
Amsterdam (4-3, 4-5)
2P 3P FT TP
Colon 1 1 1 6
Graveley 3 0 0 6
Vasquez 5 1 3 16
Rivera 0 1 0 3
Perez 7 0 2 16
DeRosa 0 1 0 3
Shatas 2 0 0 4
Ausfeld 1 1 0 5
Totals 19 5 6 59
Queensbury 16 14 22 26 — 78
Amsterdam 11 14 11 23 — 59
JV: Amsterdam won
GLENS FALLS 66,
SCHUYLERVILLE 49
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls (6-1, 8-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Noah Girard 3 4 0 18
David Barclay 4 0 5 13
Griffin Woodell 4 0 3 11
Evan Wiggins 1 0 0 2
Jackson Brand 1 0 0 2
Zach Barrett 1 0 1 3
Nick Danahy 6 0 3 15
Tyron Jackson 1 0 0 2
Totals 21 4 12 66
Schuylerville (2-5, 2-5)
2P 3P FT TP
Jacob Vanderhoof 1 0 1 3
Ryan Yandow 2 1 2 9
Alex Vallee 1 0 1 3
Owen Sherman 2 1 4 11
Marcus Richardson 1 0 0 2
Cayden Rutland 2 2 6 16
Ryan Dow 0 1 0 3
Tyler Bowen 1 0 0 2
Totals 10 5 14 49
Glens Falls 21 12 20 13 — 66
Sch’ville 11 4 19 15 — 49
JV: Glens Falls won
HUDSON FALLS 78, JOHNSTOWN 35
League: Foothills Council
Johnstown
2P 3P FT TP
Sanges 1 0 2 4
Hoyt 1 1 0 5
N Massey 0 3 2 11
Mureness 0 0 1 1
Serpa 0 0 1 1
Massey 3 0 0 6
Miller 0 3 1 10
Totals 5 7 7 38
Hudson Falls (4-3, 5-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Ben Swartz 2 2 1 11
Riley Maddison 1 5 0 17
Brandon Pond 1 0 0 2
Andrew Hogan 0 0 0 0
Connor Keenan 0 0 0 0
Evan France 0 1 0 3
Jonathan Beagle 5 0 2 12
Issac Kwasniewski 0 1 0 3
Stephen Currier 0 1 0 3
Jack Hogan 6 0 1 13
Alex Labshere 0 0 2 2
Peyton Smith 4 0 2 10
Dan Hill 1 0 0 2
Totals 20 10 8 78
Johnstown 6 5 15 9 — 35
Hudson Falls 21 16 24 17 — 78
JV: Hudson Falls, 59-28
Notes: Balanced scoring as Hudson Falls took early control of the game and maintained it throughout in a convincing Foothills Council win.
SCOTIA 46, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 45
League: Foothills Council
South Glens Falls (2-5, 3-6)
2P 3P FT TP
Jon Maniacek 3 5 0 21
Cullen VanWagenen 1 0 1 3
Cam Woodward 6 0 2 14
Jake Aday 0 1 0 3
Leffon Bobbit 1 0 0 2
Jordan Quintal 1 0 0 2
Totals 12 6 3 45
Scotia (1-6, 2-7)
2P 3P FT TP
Griffin Fratterigo 2 1 0 7
Patrick Cremo 2 1 0 7
Alec Almond 1 0 0 2
Nathaniel Wylie 3 1 4 13
Robert Barrera 2 2 0 10
John Cuddeback 3 0 1 7
Totals 13 5 5 46
South High 17 5 11 12 — 45
Scotia 18 7 12 9 — 46
WHITEHALL 75, HEATLY 29
League: Non-league
Heatly
2P 3P FT TP
Chayton Sagendorf 0 1 0 3
Aiden Diaz 0 1 0 3
Nick Humphrey 0 0 0 0
Tyler Nolet 0 0 0 0
Nate Monahan 1 0 0 2
Aiden Stone 0 0 0 0
Evan Boodrow 2 0 0 4
Ryan Sedgwick 2 0 0 4
Alex Ries 0 0 0 0
Anthony Carl 0 0 0 0
Jacob Sedgwick 5 1 0 13
Jaivoni Robert 0 0 0 0
Totals 10 3 0 29
Whitehall (2-7)
2P 3P FT TP
Dwight Foulks 9 1 2 23
Landon Stevens 1 0 0 2
Tyler Brooks 1 0 0 2
Cash Burgey 6 0 1 13
Jordan Gould 0 0 1 1
Brandon Bakerian 2 2 0 10
Matt Gould 4 0 3 11
Preston Bakerian 3 0 0 6
Derek Patch 2 1 0 7
Totals 28 4 7 75
Heatly 8 15 2 4 — 29
Whitehall 27 19 16 13 — 75
HOOSICK FALLS 78, GREENWICH 61
League: Non-league
Greenwich (4-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Alex Curtis 1 2 0 8
Sam Howard 0 4 0 12
Jesse Kuzmich 7 4 4 30
Christian O’Brien 4 1 0 11
Totals 12 11 4 61
Hoosick Falls (8-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Jon Kempf 5 2 13 29
Isiah Burnett 2 0 2 6
Max Kipp 5 0 2 12
Tristan Williams 8 0 2 18
Dmitri Rose 3 2 1 13
Totals 23 4 20 78
Greenwich 14 18 18 11 — 61
Hoosick Falls 15 18 24 21 — 78
Other stats: Williams (HoF) 11 rebounds.
JV: Hoosick Falls won
Notes: Greenwich played Hoosick Falls tough. The Witches trailed by four with 4:30 left before Hoosick Falls ended the game on a 17-4 run.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 89, BERLIN 30
League: Non-league
Berlin
2P 3P FT TP
Kane 1 0 0 2
Rifenburgh 2 1 0 7
Ritter 1 1 0 5
Votra 1 0 0 2
Powlows 1 1 0 5
Billert 1 0 1 3
Colin 1 0 0 2
Ruebel 1 0 0 2
Plouffe 1 0 0 2
Totals 10 3 1 30
Saratoga Catholic (5-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Bolen 2 2 0 10
Catone 2 3 2 15
Barile 3 2 1 13
Day 7 2 1 21
McCarroll 2 1 1 8
Condry 1 0 0 2
Amendola 3 1 0 9
Lambert 3 1 0 9
Ares 1 0 0 2
Totals 24 12 5 89
Berlin 16 4 6 4 — 30
Spa Catholic 28 26 19 16 — 89
JV: Spa Wins in OT
LAKE PLACID 43,
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 29
League: Non-league
Lake Placid
2P 3P FT TP
Jack Armstrong 4 1 0 11
Zack Gavin 0 1 0 3
Matt Bandes 10 1 0 23
Nick Marvin 2 0 1 5
Schyler Jorden 0 0 1 1
Totals 16 3 2 43
Johnsburg-Minerva
2P 3P FT TP
Caleb Hughey 3 3 0 15
Anthony Galle 3 0 0 6
Ryan Morris 0 0 1 1
Jon Lorensen 1 0 0 2
Devon Millington 0 0 0 0
Rodney Wolfe 1 1 0 5
Chris Persons 0 0 0 0
Totals 8 4 1 29
Lake Placid 11 8 16 8 — 43
J’burg-Minerva 3 6 7 13 — 29
Other stats: Wolfe (J-M) 8 rebounds. Galle (J-M) 7 rebounds. Lorensen (J-M) 5 rebounds, 2 assists. Hughey (J-M) 3 assists.
BOLTON 36, NEWCOMB 28
League: MVAC
Bolton
2P 3P FT TP
Kevin Neacy 8 2 1 23
Michael Baker 2 0 0 4
Jayden Migot 3 1 0 9
Totals 13 3 1 36
Newcomb
2P 3P FT TP
Zachary Phelps 1 0 0 2
Alex Damasevitz 0 1 0 3
Alvaro SantaFe 3 0 0 6
Ethan Armstrong 2 0 0 4
Jordan Colon 1 0 0 2
Mason Allen 4 0 3 11
Totals 11 1 3 28
Bolton 5 20 7 4 — 36
Newcomb 2 11 9 6 — 28
ARGYLE 83, WARRENSBURG 42
League: Adirondack League, Monday
Argyle (4-1, 8-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Lohret 1 0 0 2
Peyton Lufkin 12 2 4 34
Ingram 0 2 0 6
Liddle 1 2 2 10
Humiston 3 1 0 9
Wood 1 0 0 2
Montello 2 0 0 4
Justin McWhorter 8 0 0 16
Totals 28 7 6 83
Warrensburg
2P 3P FT TP
Dan Cunniffe 2 1 10 17
Schloss 0 1 0 3
Cheney 0 1 0 3
Chip Mason 2 2 0 10
O’Sullivan 2 0 0 4
Tyrell 2 0 1 5
Totals 8 5 11 42
Argyle 21 24 27 11 — 83
Warrensburg 12 12 5 13 — 42
Other stats: Liddle (Arg) 7 rebounds. McWhorter (Arg) 6 rebounds. Humiston (Arg) 7 assists.
JV: Argyle won