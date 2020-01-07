Roundup: Bleibtrey powers Queensbury past Amsterdam; Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, Whitehall win
agate

Roundup: Bleibtrey powers Queensbury past Amsterdam; Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, Whitehall win

QUEENSBURY 78, AMSTERDAM 59

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury (6-1, 7-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Matt Gilligan 0 2 0 6

Bryce Bleibtrey 7 1 12 29

Sean Collins 4 1 0 11

Nate Johnson 2 2 2 12

Matt Conlon 4 1 2 13

Asa Edwards 1 0 0 2

Jason Rodriguez 1 0 0 2

Shane Rutherford 1 0 1 3

Nate Van Anden 0 0 0 0

Joe Slattery 0 0 0 0

Totals 20 7 17 78

Amsterdam (4-3, 4-5)

2P 3P FT TP

Colon 1 1 1 6

Graveley 3 0 0 6

Vasquez 5 1 3 16

Rivera 0 1 0 3

Perez 7 0 2 16

DeRosa 0 1 0 3

Shatas 2 0 0 4

Ausfeld 1 1 0 5

Totals 19 5 6 59

Queensbury 16 14 22 26 — 78

Amsterdam 11 14 11 23 — 59

JV: Amsterdam won

GLENS FALLS 66,

SCHUYLERVILLE 49

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls (6-1, 8-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Noah Girard 3 4 0 18

David Barclay 4 0 5 13

Griffin Woodell 4 0 3 11

Evan Wiggins 1 0 0 2

Jackson Brand 1 0 0 2

Zach Barrett 1 0 1 3

Nick Danahy 6 0 3 15

Tyron Jackson 1 0 0 2

Totals 21 4 12 66

Schuylerville (2-5, 2-5)

2P 3P FT TP

Jacob Vanderhoof 1 0 1 3

Ryan Yandow 2 1 2 9

Alex Vallee 1 0 1 3

Owen Sherman 2 1 4 11

Marcus Richardson 1 0 0 2

Cayden Rutland 2 2 6 16

Ryan Dow 0 1 0 3

Tyler Bowen 1 0 0 2

Totals 10 5 14 49

Glens Falls 21 12 20 13 — 66

Sch’ville 11 4 19 15 — 49

JV: Glens Falls won

HUDSON FALLS 78, JOHNSTOWN 35

League: Foothills Council

Johnstown

2P 3P FT TP

Sanges 1 0 2 4

Hoyt 1 1 0 5

N Massey 0 3 2 11

Mureness 0 0 1 1

Serpa 0 0 1 1

Massey 3 0 0 6

Miller 0 3 1 10

Totals 5 7 7 38

Hudson Falls (4-3, 5-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Ben Swartz 2 2 1 11

Riley Maddison 1 5 0 17

Brandon Pond 1 0 0 2

Andrew Hogan 0 0 0 0

Connor Keenan 0 0 0 0

Evan France 0 1 0 3

Jonathan Beagle 5 0 2 12

Issac Kwasniewski 0 1 0 3

Stephen Currier 0 1 0 3

Jack Hogan 6 0 1 13

Alex Labshere 0 0 2 2

Peyton Smith 4 0 2 10

Dan Hill 1 0 0 2

Totals 20 10 8 78

Johnstown 6 5 15 9 — 35

Hudson Falls 21 16 24 17 — 78

JV: Hudson Falls, 59-28

Notes: Balanced scoring as Hudson Falls took early control of the game and maintained it throughout in a convincing Foothills Council win.

SCOTIA 46, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 45

League: Foothills Council

South Glens Falls (2-5, 3-6)

2P 3P FT TP

Jon Maniacek 3 5 0 21

Cullen VanWagenen 1 0 1 3

Cam Woodward 6 0 2 14

Jake Aday 0 1 0 3

Leffon Bobbit 1 0 0 2

Jordan Quintal 1 0 0 2

Totals 12 6 3 45

Scotia (1-6, 2-7)

2P 3P FT TP

Griffin Fratterigo 2 1 0 7

Patrick Cremo 2 1 0 7

Alec Almond 1 0 0 2

Nathaniel Wylie 3 1 4 13

Robert Barrera 2 2 0 10

John Cuddeback 3 0 1 7

Totals 13 5 5 46

South High 17 5 11 12 — 45

Scotia 18 7 12 9 — 46

WHITEHALL 75, HEATLY 29

League: Non-league

Heatly

2P 3P FT TP

Chayton Sagendorf 0 1 0 3

Aiden Diaz 0 1 0 3

Nick Humphrey 0 0 0 0

Tyler Nolet 0 0 0 0

Nate Monahan 1 0 0 2

Aiden Stone 0 0 0 0

Evan Boodrow 2 0 0 4

Ryan Sedgwick 2 0 0 4

Alex Ries 0 0 0 0

Anthony Carl 0 0 0 0

Jacob Sedgwick 5 1 0 13

Jaivoni Robert 0 0 0 0

Totals 10 3 0 29

Whitehall (2-7)

2P 3P FT TP

Dwight Foulks 9 1 2 23

Landon Stevens 1 0 0 2

Tyler Brooks 1 0 0 2

Cash Burgey 6 0 1 13

Jordan Gould 0 0 1 1

Brandon Bakerian 2 2 0 10

Matt Gould 4 0 3 11

Preston Bakerian 3 0 0 6

Derek Patch 2 1 0 7

Totals 28 4 7 75

Heatly 8 15 2 4 — 29

Whitehall 27 19 16 13 — 75

HOOSICK FALLS 78, GREENWICH 61

League: Non-league

Greenwich (4-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Alex Curtis 1 2 0 8

Sam Howard 0 4 0 12

Jesse Kuzmich 7 4 4 30

Christian O’Brien 4 1 0 11

Totals 12 11 4 61

Hoosick Falls (8-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Jon Kempf 5 2 13 29

Isiah Burnett 2 0 2 6

Max Kipp 5 0 2 12

Tristan Williams 8 0 2 18

Dmitri Rose 3 2 1 13

Totals 23 4 20 78

Greenwich 14 18 18 11 — 61

Hoosick Falls 15 18 24 21 — 78

Other stats: Williams (HoF) 11 rebounds.

JV: Hoosick Falls won

Notes: Greenwich played Hoosick Falls tough. The Witches trailed by four with 4:30 left before Hoosick Falls ended the game on a 17-4 run.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 89, BERLIN 30

League: Non-league

Berlin

2P 3P FT TP

Kane 1 0 0 2

Rifenburgh 2 1 0 7

Ritter 1 1 0 5

Votra 1 0 0 2

Powlows 1 1 0 5

Billert 1 0 1 3

Colin 1 0 0 2

Ruebel 1 0 0 2

Plouffe 1 0 0 2

Totals 10 3 1 30

Saratoga Catholic (5-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Bolen 2 2 0 10

Catone 2 3 2 15

Barile 3 2 1 13

Day 7 2 1 21

McCarroll 2 1 1 8

Condry 1 0 0 2

Amendola 3 1 0 9

Lambert 3 1 0 9

Ares 1 0 0 2

Totals 24 12 5 89

Berlin 16 4 6 4 — 30

Spa Catholic 28 26 19 16 — 89

JV: Spa Wins in OT

LAKE PLACID 43,

JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 29

League: Non-league

Lake Placid

2P 3P FT TP

Jack Armstrong 4 1 0 11

Zack Gavin 0 1 0 3

Matt Bandes 10 1 0 23

Nick Marvin 2 0 1 5

Schyler Jorden 0 0 1 1

Totals 16 3 2 43

Johnsburg-Minerva

2P 3P FT TP

Caleb Hughey 3 3 0 15

Anthony Galle 3 0 0 6

Ryan Morris 0 0 1 1

Jon Lorensen 1 0 0 2

Devon Millington 0 0 0 0

Rodney Wolfe 1 1 0 5

Chris Persons 0 0 0 0

Totals 8 4 1 29

Lake Placid 11 8 16 8 — 43

J’burg-Minerva 3 6 7 13 — 29

Other stats: Wolfe (J-M) 8 rebounds. Galle (J-M) 7 rebounds. Lorensen (J-M) 5 rebounds, 2 assists. Hughey (J-M) 3 assists.

BOLTON 36, NEWCOMB 28

League: MVAC

Bolton

2P 3P FT TP

Kevin Neacy 8 2 1 23

Michael Baker 2 0 0 4

Jayden Migot 3 1 0 9

Totals 13 3 1 36

Newcomb

2P 3P FT TP

Zachary Phelps 1 0 0 2

Alex Damasevitz 0 1 0 3

Alvaro SantaFe 3 0 0 6

Ethan Armstrong 2 0 0 4

Jordan Colon 1 0 0 2

Mason Allen 4 0 3 11

Totals 11 1 3 28

Bolton 5 20 7 4 — 36

Newcomb 2 11 9 6 — 28

ARGYLE 83, WARRENSBURG 42

League: Adirondack League, Monday

Argyle (4-1, 8-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Lohret 1 0 0 2

Peyton Lufkin 12 2 4 34

Ingram 0 2 0 6

Liddle 1 2 2 10

Humiston 3 1 0 9

Wood 1 0 0 2

Montello 2 0 0 4

Justin McWhorter 8 0 0 16

Totals 28 7 6 83

Warrensburg

2P 3P FT TP

Dan Cunniffe 2 1 10 17

Schloss 0 1 0 3

Cheney 0 1 0 3

Chip Mason 2 2 0 10

O’Sullivan 2 0 0 4

Tyrell 2 0 1 5

Totals 8 5 11 42

Argyle 21 24 27 11 — 83

Warrensburg 12 12 5 13 — 42

Other stats: Liddle (Arg) 7 rebounds. McWhorter (Arg) 6 rebounds. Humiston (Arg) 7 assists.

JV: Argyle won

