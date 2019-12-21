Roundup: Bleibtrey, Conlon lead Queensbury past Gloversville
Roundup: Bleibtrey, Conlon lead Queensbury past Gloversville

QUEENSBURY 80, GLOVERSVILLE 70

League: Foothills Council, Friday

Gloversville (5-1, 5-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Dante Bouchard;4;6;14;40

Collar;2;0;0;4

Dooling;0;0;0;0

Hunt;0;0;0;0

Ruggeei;2;1;1;8

Getman;0;0;0;0

Rowback;6;0;4;16

Jones;0;0;0;0

Glionna;1;0;0;2

Totals;15;7;19;70

Queensbury (5-1, 5-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Gilligan;2;0;0;4

Bryce Bleibtrey;6;1;8;23

Collins;2;0;3;7

Nate Johnson;1;2;7;15

Matthew Conlon;8;1;4;23

Edwards;1;0;0;2

Rodriguez;0;0;2;2

Rutherford;1;0;2;4

Van Anden;0;0;0;0

Slattery;0;0;0;0

Havern;0;0;0;0

Totals;21;4;26;80

Gloversville;22;14;15;19 — 70

Queensbury;15;11;23;31 — 80

JV: Queensbury won.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 71, TAMARAC 67

League: Wasaren League, Friday

Saratoga Catholic (3-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Robbie Bolen;3;0;6;12

Jordan Catone;0;5;6;21

Anthony Barile;1;0;0;2

Hayden Day;2;1;2;9

Ryan McCarroll;3;3;10;25

Ryan Condry;1;0;0;2

Totals;10;9;24;71

Tamarac

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Poulin;0;1;0;3

Rice;1;2;0;8

Honsinger;2;0;0;4

P. Mainello;3;0;0;6

Ednie;3;0;1;7

DiCarlo;1;0;0;2

Maxon;11;0;7;29

Nemjo;4;0;0;8

Totals;25;3;8;67

Spa Catholic;20;14;17;20 — 71

Tamarac;14;19;18;16 — 67

JV: Tamarac won

Notes: Ryan Condry of Spa Catholic took 5 charges.

