Roundup: Bleibtrey, Conlon lead Queensbury past Gloversville

QUEENSBURY 80, GLOVERSVILLE 70
League: Foothills Council, Friday
Gloversville (5-1, 5-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Dante Bouchard;4;6;14;40
Collar;2;0;0;4
Dooling;0;0;0;0
Hunt;0;0;0;0
Ruggeei;2;1;1;8
Getman;0;0;0;0
Rowback;6;0;4;16
Jones;0;0;0;0
Glionna;1;0;0;2
Totals;15;7;19;70
Queensbury (5-1, 5-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Gilligan;2;0;0;4
Bryce Bleibtrey;6;1;8;23
Collins;2;0;3;7
Nate Johnson;1;2;7;15
Matthew Conlon;8;1;4;23
Edwards;1;0;0;2
Rodriguez;0;0;2;2
Rutherford;1;0;2;4
Van Anden;0;0;0;0
Slattery;0;0;0;0
Havern;0;0;0;0
Totals;21;4;26;80
You have free articles remaining.
Gloversville;22;14;15;19 — 70
Queensbury;15;11;23;31 — 80
JV: Queensbury won.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 71, TAMARAC 67
League: Wasaren League, Friday
Saratoga Catholic (3-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Robbie Bolen;3;0;6;12
Jordan Catone;0;5;6;21
Anthony Barile;1;0;0;2
Hayden Day;2;1;2;9
Ryan McCarroll;3;3;10;25
Ryan Condry;1;0;0;2
Totals;10;9;24;71
Tamarac
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Poulin;0;1;0;3
Rice;1;2;0;8
Honsinger;2;0;0;4
P. Mainello;3;0;0;6
Ednie;3;0;1;7
DiCarlo;1;0;0;2
Maxon;11;0;7;29
Nemjo;4;0;0;8
Totals;25;3;8;67
Spa Catholic;20;14;17;20 — 71
Tamarac;14;19;18;16 — 67
JV: Tamarac won
Notes: Ryan Condry of Spa Catholic took 5 charges.