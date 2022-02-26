 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

ROUNDUP: Black Horses upset Cohoes; Tamarac beats G.F.

From the PREP ROUNDUP: Saturday's high school sports news series
  • 0

A big third quarter lifted seventh-seeded Schuylerville to a 55-50 upset victory over No. 2 Cohoes on Saturday in Class B. The Black Horses will meet Ichabod Crane in the semifinals on Wednesday at Cool Insuring Arena.

Four Tamarac players scored in double figures as the Bengals ended Glens Falls’ season in Class B. Top-seeded Tamarac moves on to play Catholic Central in the semis on Wednesday at Cool Insuring Arena.

Fourth-seeded Duanesburg jumped out to an 11-3 first-quarter lead and went on to beat No. 5 seed Warrensburg in Class C.

SCHUYLERVILLE 55, COHOES 50

Class B Quarterfinal

Schuylerville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Otto Bolduc;1;0;2;4

Lukas Sherman;5;3;4;23

Ryan Dow;3;1;6;15

Carson Patrick;0;1;0;3

Owen Sherman;2;2;0;10

Totals;11;7;12;55

Cohoes 

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Royal Brown;7;6;2;34

Shamier Fairley;2;0;2;6

Bryce Hancock;1;0;0;2

Josh Marer;1;0;0;2

Austin Smith;0;1;0;3

Marquay Tanksley;0;1;0;3

Totals;11;8;4;50

Schuylerville;17;5;21;12 — 55

Cohoes;13;7;11;19 — 50

TAMARAC 79, GLENS FALLS 38

Class B Quarterfinals

Glens Falls (12-10)

2P 3P FT TP

Griffin Woodell 5 0 3 13

Cole Bennett 1 0 2 4

Cooper Nadler 2 1 2 9

Vincent Westfall 0 0 0 0

Trey Patton 0 0 0 0

Peyton McClenning 0 0 0 0

Aiden Harrington 0 0 0 0

Aiden Gormley 0 0 0 0

Hudson McTiernan 0 1 0 3

Jefferson Brand 0 0 0 0

Parker Frost 0 1 0 3

Brody Holcomb 0 0 0 0

Oscar Lilac 0 2 0 6

Aiden Wiggins 0 0 0 0

Totals 8 5 7 38

Tamarac

2P 3P FT TP

Patrick Mainello 1 0 3 5

Zachary Rice 8 2 3 25

Joey Poulin 3 0 9 15

Jack Casey 0 0 0 0

Rocco DiCarlo 0 0 0 0

Aidan McDonough 0 0 0 0

Mikey D’Agostino 2 3 4 17

Nevin Wilkie 1 0 0 2

James Blake 4 0 3 11

Adam Rice 0 0 4 4

Shay Kerwin 0 0 0 0

Tyler Sears 0 0 0 0

Mike Seyffer 0 0 0 0

Frankie DiPalma III 0 0 0 0

Dominic Price 0 0 0 0

Totals 19 5 26 79

Glens Falls 5 11 16 6 — 38

Tamarac 14 19 32 14 — 79

Other stats: Woodell (GF) 9 rebounds, 2 assists. Nadler (GF) 2 assists. Rice (Tam) 7 rebounds.

DUANESBURG 56, WARRENSBURG 35

Class C Quarterfinal

Warrensburg (13-8)

2P 3P FT TP

Dan Cuniffe 0 2 0 6

Steve Schloss 2 1 3 10

Brady Cheney 1 2 0 8

Evan LaPell 5 0 1 11

Landon Olden 0 0 0 0

Tykler Powers 0 0 0 0

Totals 8 5 4 35

Duanesburg

2P 3P FT TP

M. Leak 4 2 3 17

O. Lohret 5 0 1 11

P. Fall 4 1 1 12

B. Burkhardt 0 1 2 5

J. Mulhern 3 0 3 9

E. Thompson 1 0 0 2

A. Harris 0 0 0 0

Totals 17 4 10 56

Warrensburg 3 15 10 7 — 35

Duanesburg 11 15 14 16 — 56

