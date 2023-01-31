ROUNDUP: Big second half carries Glens Falls past QHS

Glens Falls scored 47 points in the second half on the way to a 75-51 boys basketball victory over Queensbury on Tuesday night.

Glens Falls upped its record to 8-3 in the Foothills Council, 13-4 overall.

Oscar Lilac led a balanced attack with 21 points, including six 3-pointers, all in the second half. Also breaking into double digits were Kellen Driscoll (18), Alex Cygan (12) and Cooper Nadler (10).

Trevon Bailey scored 17 points for the Spartans. Ryan Blanchard netted 11 points, Troy Jorgensen finished with eight and Ethan Starr and Kasigh Gooden had six each.

SOUTH HIGH 52, BROADALBIN-PERTH 45: Brady Smith scored 21 points and went 7 for 7 from the free-throw line as the Bulldogs beat B-P.

Jack Gutowski (nine points), Ryan Fitzsimmons (eight) and Landon Casey (seven) also contributed to the scorebook. South High put the game away with a 13-6 fourth quarter.

Ryan Savoie led the way for the Patriots with a 21-point effort. Sam Hotaling added 13 points.

HUDSON FALLS 61, SCHUYLERVILLE 43: Peyton Smith scored 26 points as the Tigers went to 9-1 in Foothills play (14-2 overall).

Noah Williamson scored 14 points and Jayden Hardwick added 12 for Hudson Falls. Lukas Sherman (16 points) and Ollie Bolduc (11) led Schuylerville.

JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 53, INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 52: Johnsburg-Minerva rallied with a 20-14 fourth quarter to beat the Orange.

Rodney Wolfe finished with 30 points, 14 rebounds, eight steals and five blocks for the winners (2-5 league, 2-13 overall). James Fish added 17 points.

Griffin Farr scored 21 points for Indian Lake-Long Lake. Austin Bruso had 10 points, Deuce Hosley had seven and Jackson Strader contributed six.

KING'S SCHOOL 57, NEWCOMB 38: Evan Coltart scored 15 points, Ethan White had 14 and Ethan Woodhouse netted 12 as The King's School rode a 16-2 first quarter to victory.

Logan Bush scored 18 points and Marcus Armstrong added 13 for Newcomb.

GREENWICH 71, CAMBRIDGE 34: The Witches pulled away with a 22-3 second quarter for the road victory.

Joe Skiff had a 22-point game for the winners. Jacob Ziehm (13 points), Ryan Ingber (10), Calvin Curtis (seven) and Jack Saunders (six) were among the 10 players who scored for Greenwich (10-7).

TAMARAC 54, HOOSICK FALLS 48: Joey Poulin scored 21 points and the Bengals used a strong third quarter to get past Hoosick Falls. Mikey D'Agostino had 11 points.

Tamarac made four free throws in the final 30 seconds to secure the victory.

Jake Sparks had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Hoosick Falls.

HOOSIC VALLEY 65, SPA CATHOLIC 42: Isaiah Eckler finshed with 22 points as the Valley improved to 10-1 in the Wasaren League, 15-1 overall.

Ronan Rowe led Saratoga Catholic with 11 points.

