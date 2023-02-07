Trevon Bailey scored 19 points and Queensbury pulled away with a big fourth quarter to beat South Glens Falls 66-48 in Foothills Council boys basketball on Tuesday night.

Queensbury outscored the Bulldogs 22-6 in the fourth quarter to salt away the victory. Chase Baker scored 14 points, Ryan Blanchard had 13 and Ethan Starr added nine for the Spartans.

Top scorers for South High included Brady Smith (14), Jack Gutowski (13), Ryan Fitzsimmons (seven) and Peyton Viger (six).

SCHUYLERVILLE 65, GLOVERSVILLE 47: Otto Bolduc and Anthony Luzadis each scored 14 points and were among four players in double figures as the Black Horses beat Gloversville.

Luke Sherman scored 13 and Griffin Brophy netted 12 for the Horses, who led 17-11 after the first quarter and slowly pulled away. Schuylerville went 14 for 14 from the foul line.

GREENWICH 80, MECHANICVILLE 73: Jacob Ziehm finished with 25 points as the Witches won a high-scoring affair against the Red Raiders.

Joe Skiff had a 22-point night and Ryan Ingber scored 15 points as the Witches improved to 12-7. Robert Barnes added six points.

A 28-18 third quarter made the difference for Greenwich.

Colin Richardson (17) and Fenwick Egan (15) led the way for Mechanicville,

Glens Falls cruises to victory over Tigers Glens Falls rolled to a 62-38 Foothills Council boys basketball victory over Hudson Falls Tuesday night.

FORT ANN 47, SALEM 20: Callon Sutliff scored 14 of his game-high 18 points in the first half, when the Cardinals outscored Salem 29-8.

Javier Hernandez added 12 points for Fort Ann. Altwon Webster was the Generals’ top scorer with seven points.

HOOSIC VALLEY 78, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 22: Isaiah Eckler netted 29 points as the Valley improved to 12-1 in the Wasaren League, 17-2 overall.

Chris Jones (12) and Logan Reilly (10) also scored in double digits for the Valley, which hosts Tamarac in the league championship game on Saturday at 4 p.m. The girls championship game between Tamarac and Greenwich with take place at 2 p.m.

SPA CATHOLIC 41, WATERFORD 35: Justin Duscher scored 15 points and the Saints put the game away with an 18-11 fourth quarter surge.

Aidan Dunne scored nine points and Ronan Rowe contributed six for Saratoga Catholic.

STILLWATER 60, HOOSICK FALLS 50: Jaxon Mueller scored 22 points and Lukas Lilac added 19 as the Warriors beat the Panthers.