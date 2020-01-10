Roundup: Beagle's 23 points leads Hudson Falls; Cards, Horde, Scots, Cougars also win

Jonathan Beagle scored 23 points as Hudson Falls beat South High in a North Division Foothills game. Dylan Frost scored 30 in Fort Ann's win.
HUDSON FALLS 71, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 37
League: Foothills Council
South Glens Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Maniacek 1 2 3 11
Viger 0 0 2 2
Rosa 1 0 0 2
VanWagenen 0 0 1 1
Aday 0 1 3 6
Darrow 0 1 0 3
Clark 1 0 4 6
Darrow 0 0 0 0
Woodard 1 0 4 6
Totals 4 4 17 37
Hudson Falls (5-3, 6-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Ben Swartz 0 2 0 6
Riley Maddison 1 4 1 15
Brandon Pond 1 0 0 2
Andrew Hogan 0 0 0 0
Connor Keenan 1 0 0 2
Evan France 0 0 0 0
Jonathan Beagle 5 2 7 23
Isaac Kwasniewski 0 0 0 0
Jack Hogan 6 0 2 14
Alex Labshere 0 0 0 0
Peyton Smith 0 3 0 9
Dan Hill 0 0 0 0
Totals 14 11 10 71
South High 10 8 10 9 — 37
Hudson Falls 17 28 12 14 — 71
JV: Hudson Falls, 43-27.
Notes: Riley Maddison led a second-quarter surge, scoring 11 of his 15 points in the quarter as the Tigers outscored South High 28-8. Jonathan Beagle led the way with 16 of his 23 points in the first half.
FORT ANN 65, FORT EDWARD 44
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann
2P 3P FT TP
A. Barnes 3 0 0 6
J. Zeh 1 0 0 2
T. Steves 2 0 1 5
T. Loso 3 0 5 11
D. Tracy 0 0 2 2
D. Frost 9 0 12 30
P. Ward 3 0 0 6
B. Dinwiddle 0 1 0 3
Totals 21 1 20 65
Fort Edward
2P 3P FT TP
A. Sullivan 3 0 2 8
B. Sullivan 3 0 0 6
B. Tyler 1 0 0 2
W. Denton 6 1 2 17
C. Phillips 1 0 1 3
J. Courtney 4 0 0 8
Totals 18 1 5 44
Fort Ann 22 12 11 20 — 65
Fort Edward 11 12 11 10 — 44
Other stats: Frost (FA) 14 rebounds. Denton (FE) 10 rebounds. Courtney (FE) 10 rebounds.
JV: Fort Ann won.
GRANVILLE 62, CORINTH 35
League: Adirondack League
Granville
2P 3P FT TP
Josh Nelson 4 0 0 8
Izick Tucker 0 0 0 0
Jarett Williams 3 6 4 28
Myles Pauquette 0 0 0 0
Josh Oakman 6 1 1 16
Kaedin Saddlemire 1 0 1 3
Brad Lamb 0 0 1 1
Ryan Kunen 0 0 0 0
Cody Rice 3 0 0 6
Totals 17 7 7 62
Corinth
2P 3P FT TP
Peter Winslow 0 1 0 3
Gabe Allen 2 1 0 7
Issac Melville 4 1 2 13
Dillon Dumas 2 0 0 4
Byrant Rubin 1 0 0 2
Connor Smith 3 0 0 6
Totals 12 3 2 35
Granville 16 14 20 12 — 62
Corinth 13 8 7 7 — 35
Other stats: Williams (Gra) 11 rebounds. Oakman (Gra) 6 rebounds.
JV: Granville won.
ARGYLE 74, HARTFORD 54
League: Adirondack League
Hartford
2P 3P FT TP
Darfler 7 0 6 20
B. Harrington 1 1 2 7
R. Harrington 0 1 0 3
Mitchell 1 1 0 5
Lavin 3 0 3 9
Fish 4 0 2 10
Totals 16 3 13 54
Argyle
2P 3P FT TP
Lufkin 8 6 7 41
Ingram 2 1 2 9
Liddle 1 0 0 2
Humiston 1 2 2 10
Wood 3 0 4 10
Montello 1 0 0 2
Totals 16 9 15 74
Hartford 9 23 11 11 — 54
Argyle 17 16 20 21 — 74
JV: Argyle won.
NORTH WARREN 80, SALEM 52
League: Adirondack League
Salem
2P 3P FT TP
Conner Chilson 1 1 0 5
Carl George 0 0 1 1
Ian Lockhart 4 0 2 10
Philip Mazzucco 3 0 1 7
Charles Myler 2 0 0 4
Brady Nichols 2 0 0 4
Aden Terry 5 0 6 16
Eli Truehart 0 1 2 5
Totals 17 2 12 52
North Warren (6-0, 10-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Anthony Girard 8 1 5 24
Ryan Miller 8 3 4 29
Nate Hopper 0 2 0 6
Tanner Dunkley 2 0 5 9
Jack Jennings 2 0 1 5
Mario Willette 3 0 0 6
Ryan Hill 0 0 1 1
Totals 23 6 16 80
Salem 8 17 10 17 — 52
North Warren 27 14 19 20 — 80
Other stats: Dunkley (NW) 16 rebounds, 5 assists. Hopper (NW) 9 rebounds. Girard (NW) 8 rebounds, 5 assists. Gereau (NW) 4 assists.
JV: North Warren won.
BOQUET VALLEY 54, NEWCOMB 27
League: MVAC
Boquet Valley
2P 3P FT TP
Blake Liberi 7 4 1 27
Ethan Graham 1 0 0 2
Daniel Rutz 1 0 0 2
Ryley Mousseau 2 0 0 4
Noah Jacques 0 0 0 0
Brayden Drew 4 1 0 11
Bryce Gay 0 0 0 0
Brandon Tromblee 4 0 0 8
Totals 19 5 1 54
Newcomb
2P 3P FT TP
Mason Allen 5 0 0 10
Zackery Phelps 3 0 1 7
Lam Tran 1 1 0 5
Elliott Vaughn 0 0 0 0
Connor Davie 1 0 0 2
Jordan Colon 1 0 0 2
Joshua Armstrong 0 0 1 1
Totals 11 1 2 27
Boquet Valley 16 9 14 15 — 54
Newcomb 4 7 8 8 — 27
CAMBRIDGE 58, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 45
League: Wasaren League
Saratoga Central Catholic
2P 3P FT TP
R Bolen 0 0 0 0
J Catone 1 3 0 11
A Barlire 3 1 1 10
H Day 2 1 1 8
R McCarrol 4 0 5 13
J Ares 0 1 0 3
Totals 10 6 7 45
Cambridge
2P 3P FT TP
K Ogilvie 0 1 0 3
B Rowland 0 1 3 6
B Hall 1 1 0 5
S Mattson 4 0 0 8
N Murphy 6 0 1 13
J Burke 3 0 0 6
B Epler 0 5 0 15
C Schnieder 1 0 0 2
Totals 15 8 4 58
Spa Catholic 11 10 13 11 — 45
Cambridge 24 14 9 11 — 58
JV: Cambridge won.
STILLWATER 64, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 19
League: Wasaren League
Stillwater
2P 3P FT TP
Brian McNeil 5 0 1 11
James Galarneon 2 0 0 4
Josh Luca 4 0 0 8
CJ McNeil 2 0 1 5
Grant Boker 6 1 2 17
Jacob Zecca 3 0 2 8
Tyler Joliamo 0 0 0 0
Rhett Mercier 2 0 0 4
Tyler Poffen 2 0 3 7
Totals 26 1 9 64
Berlin-New Lebanon
2P 3P FT TP
Roman Kane 0 0 0 0
Brandon Rifenburg 0 0 0 0
Malachi Ritter 0 0 0 0
Connor Votra 0 0 2 2
Shawn Pawlows 4 0 0 8
Gabe Colin 1 0 0 2
Malik Plouffe 1 0 0 2
Charles Niles 1 1 0 5
Ben Ruebel 0 0 0 0
Gabe Hemendinger 0 0 0 0
Totals 7 1 2 19
Stillwater 20 10 19 15 — 64
Berlin-New Leb 5 5 4 5 — 19
Other stats: Pawlos (BNL) 8 rebounds. Niles (BNL) 5 rebounds. Votra (BNL) 3 rebounds, 1 assists.
MECHANICVILLE 75, GREENWICH 65
League: Wasaren League
Mechanicville
2P 3P FT TP
Atalla 3 0 3 9
Dion 4 0 4 12
D’Ambro 4 0 2 10
Garland 2 1 1 8
Germain 4 5 3 26
Eisman 4 0 0 8
Bessette 1 0 0 2
Totals 22 6 13 75
Greenwich
2P 3P FT TP
Alex Curtis 1 3 0 11
Sam Howard 0 1 1 4
Jesse Kuzmich 8 5 2 33
Adam Newell 2 0 0 4
Christian O’Brien 1 2 1 9
Luke Pemrick 1 0 0 2
Jayden Hughes 0 0 2 2
Totals 13 11 6 65
Mechanicville 15 15 16 17 12 — 75
Greenwich 19 12 17 15 2 — 65
JV: Greenwich won.