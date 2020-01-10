Roundup: Beagle's 23 points leads Hudson Falls; Cards, Horde, Scots, Cougars also win
Roundup: Beagle's 23 points leads Hudson Falls; Cards, Horde, Scots, Cougars also win

Jonathan Beagle scored 23 points as Hudson Falls beat South High in a North Division Foothills game. Dylan Frost scored 30 in Fort Ann's win.

HUDSON FALLS 71, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 37

League: Foothills Council

South Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Maniacek 1 2 3 11

Viger 0 0 2 2

Rosa 1 0 0 2

VanWagenen 0 0 1 1

Aday 0 1 3 6

Darrow 0 1 0 3

Clark 1 0 4 6

Darrow 0 0 0 0

Woodard 1 0 4 6

Totals 4 4 17 37

Hudson Falls (5-3, 6-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Ben Swartz 0 2 0 6

Riley Maddison 1 4 1 15

Brandon Pond 1 0 0 2

Andrew Hogan 0 0 0 0

Connor Keenan 1 0 0 2

Evan France 0 0 0 0

Jonathan Beagle 5 2 7 23

Isaac Kwasniewski 0 0 0 0

Jack Hogan 6 0 2 14

Alex Labshere 0 0 0 0

Peyton Smith 0 3 0 9

Dan Hill 0 0 0 0

Totals 14 11 10 71

South High 10 8 10 9 — 37

Hudson Falls 17 28 12 14 — 71

JV: Hudson Falls, 43-27.

Notes: Riley Maddison led a second-quarter surge, scoring 11 of his 15 points in the quarter as the Tigers outscored South High 28-8. Jonathan Beagle led the way with 16 of his 23 points in the first half.

FORT ANN 65, FORT EDWARD 44

League: Adirondack League

Fort Ann

2P 3P FT TP

A. Barnes 3 0 0 6

J. Zeh 1 0 0 2

T. Steves 2 0 1 5

T. Loso 3 0 5 11

D. Tracy 0 0 2 2

D. Frost 9 0 12 30

P. Ward 3 0 0 6

B. Dinwiddle 0 1 0 3

Totals 21 1 20 65

Fort Edward

2P 3P FT TP

A. Sullivan 3 0 2 8

B. Sullivan 3 0 0 6

B. Tyler 1 0 0 2

W. Denton 6 1 2 17

C. Phillips 1 0 1 3

J. Courtney 4 0 0 8

Totals 18 1 5 44

Fort Ann 22 12 11 20 — 65

Fort Edward 11 12 11 10 — 44

Other stats: Frost (FA) 14 rebounds. Denton (FE) 10 rebounds. Courtney (FE) 10 rebounds.

JV: Fort Ann won.

GRANVILLE 62, CORINTH 35

League: Adirondack League

Granville

2P 3P FT TP

Josh Nelson 4 0 0 8

Izick Tucker 0 0 0 0

Jarett Williams 3 6 4 28

Myles Pauquette 0 0 0 0

Josh Oakman 6 1 1 16

Kaedin Saddlemire 1 0 1 3

Brad Lamb 0 0 1 1

Ryan Kunen 0 0 0 0

Cody Rice 3 0 0 6

Totals 17 7 7 62

Corinth

2P 3P FT TP

Peter Winslow 0 1 0 3

Gabe Allen 2 1 0 7

Issac Melville 4 1 2 13

Dillon Dumas 2 0 0 4

Byrant Rubin 1 0 0 2

Connor Smith 3 0 0 6

Totals 12 3 2 35

Granville 16 14 20 12 — 62

Corinth 13 8 7 7 — 35

Other stats: Williams (Gra) 11 rebounds. Oakman (Gra) 6 rebounds.

JV: Granville won.

ARGYLE 74, HARTFORD 54

League: Adirondack League

Hartford

2P 3P FT TP

Darfler 7 0 6 20

B. Harrington 1 1 2 7

R. Harrington 0 1 0 3

Mitchell 1 1 0 5

Lavin 3 0 3 9

Fish 4 0 2 10

Totals 16 3 13 54

Argyle

2P 3P FT TP

Lufkin 8 6 7 41

Ingram 2 1 2 9

Liddle 1 0 0 2

Humiston 1 2 2 10

Wood 3 0 4 10

Montello 1 0 0 2

Totals 16 9 15 74

Hartford 9 23 11 11 — 54

Argyle 17 16 20 21 — 74

JV: Argyle won.

NORTH WARREN 80, SALEM 52

League: Adirondack League

Salem

2P 3P FT TP

Conner Chilson 1 1 0 5

Carl George 0 0 1 1

Ian Lockhart 4 0 2 10

Philip Mazzucco 3 0 1 7

Charles Myler 2 0 0 4

Brady Nichols 2 0 0 4

Aden Terry 5 0 6 16

Eli Truehart 0 1 2 5

Totals 17 2 12 52

North Warren (6-0, 10-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Anthony Girard 8 1 5 24

Ryan Miller 8 3 4 29

Nate Hopper 0 2 0 6

Tanner Dunkley 2 0 5 9

Jack Jennings 2 0 1 5

Mario Willette 3 0 0 6

Ryan Hill 0 0 1 1

Totals 23 6 16 80

Salem 8 17 10 17 — 52

North Warren 27 14 19 20 — 80

Other stats: Dunkley (NW) 16 rebounds, 5 assists. Hopper (NW) 9 rebounds. Girard (NW) 8 rebounds, 5 assists. Gereau (NW) 4 assists.

JV: North Warren won.

BOQUET VALLEY 54, NEWCOMB 27

League: MVAC

Boquet Valley

2P 3P FT TP

Blake Liberi 7 4 1 27

Ethan Graham 1 0 0 2

Daniel Rutz 1 0 0 2

Ryley Mousseau 2 0 0 4

Noah Jacques 0 0 0 0

Brayden Drew 4 1 0 11

Bryce Gay 0 0 0 0

Brandon Tromblee 4 0 0 8

Totals 19 5 1 54

Newcomb

2P 3P FT TP

Mason Allen 5 0 0 10

Zackery Phelps 3 0 1 7

Lam Tran 1 1 0 5

Elliott Vaughn 0 0 0 0

Connor Davie 1 0 0 2

Jordan Colon 1 0 0 2

Joshua Armstrong 0 0 1 1

Totals 11 1 2 27

Boquet Valley 16 9 14 15 — 54

Newcomb 4 7 8 8 — 27

CAMBRIDGE 58, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 45

League: Wasaren League

Saratoga Central Catholic

2P 3P FT TP

R Bolen 0 0 0 0

J Catone 1 3 0 11

A Barlire 3 1 1 10

H Day 2 1 1 8

R McCarrol 4 0 5 13

J Ares 0 1 0 3

Totals 10 6 7 45

Cambridge

2P 3P FT TP

K Ogilvie 0 1 0 3

B Rowland 0 1 3 6

B Hall 1 1 0 5

S Mattson 4 0 0 8

N Murphy 6 0 1 13

J Burke 3 0 0 6

B Epler 0 5 0 15

C Schnieder 1 0 0 2

Totals 15 8 4 58

Spa Catholic 11 10 13 11 — 45

Cambridge 24 14 9 11 — 58

JV: Cambridge won.

STILLWATER 64, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 19

League: Wasaren League

Stillwater

2P 3P FT TP

Brian McNeil 5 0 1 11

James Galarneon 2 0 0 4

Josh Luca 4 0 0 8

CJ McNeil 2 0 1 5

Grant Boker 6 1 2 17

Jacob Zecca 3 0 2 8

Tyler Joliamo 0 0 0 0

Rhett Mercier 2 0 0 4

Tyler Poffen 2 0 3 7

Totals 26 1 9 64

Berlin-New Lebanon

2P 3P FT TP

Roman Kane 0 0 0 0

Brandon Rifenburg 0 0 0 0

Malachi Ritter 0 0 0 0

Connor Votra 0 0 2 2

Shawn Pawlows 4 0 0 8

Gabe Colin 1 0 0 2

Malik Plouffe 1 0 0 2

Charles Niles 1 1 0 5

Ben Ruebel 0 0 0 0

Gabe Hemendinger 0 0 0 0

Totals 7 1 2 19

Stillwater 20 10 19 15 — 64

Berlin-New Leb 5 5 4 5 — 19

Other stats: Pawlos (BNL) 8 rebounds. Niles (BNL) 5 rebounds. Votra (BNL) 3 rebounds, 1 assists.

MECHANICVILLE 75, GREENWICH 65

League: Wasaren League

Mechanicville

2P 3P FT TP

Atalla 3 0 3 9

Dion 4 0 4 12

D’Ambro 4 0 2 10

Garland 2 1 1 8

Germain 4 5 3 26

Eisman 4 0 0 8

Bessette 1 0 0 2

Totals 22 6 13 75

Greenwich

2P 3P FT TP

Alex Curtis 1 3 0 11

Sam Howard 0 1 1 4

Jesse Kuzmich 8 5 2 33

Adam Newell 2 0 0 4

Christian O’Brien 1 2 1 9

Luke Pemrick 1 0 0 2

Jayden Hughes 0 0 2 2

Totals 13 11 6 65

Mechanicville 15 15 16 17 12 — 75

Greenwich 19 12 17 15 2 — 65

JV: Greenwich won.

