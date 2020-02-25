Roundup: Barrett leads balanced Glens Falls past Ravena in Class B
0 comments
agate

Roundup: Barrett leads balanced Glens Falls past Ravena in Class B

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS 59, RAVENA 47

Class B Opening Round

Ravena (9-12)

2P 3P FT TP

Bianchino 2 5 6 25

Waddington 0 1 0 3

Reif 1 3 0 11

Southworth 1 0 1 3

Meyers 0 0 2 2

Carter 0 1 0 3

Totals 4 10 9 47

Glens Falls (17-4)

2P 3P FT TP

Noah Girard 2 1 2 9

David Barclay 3 1 2 11

Griffin Woodell 4 1 1 12

Evan Wiggins 1 0 1 3

Zach Barrett 2 1 7 14

Nick Danahy 2 0 6 10

Totals 14 4 19 59

Ravena 8 15 15 9 — 47

Glens Falls 12 17 15 15 — 59

Next up: No. 3 seed Glens Falls advances to play 11th-seeded Bishop Maginn in the Class B quarterfinals on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Shenendehowa.

LAKE GEORGE 62, CANAJOHARIE 58

League: Non-league

Canajoharie (9-11)

2P 3P FT TP

Marcus Johnson 1 0 0 2

Derek Hyney 5 6 2 30

Richard Tamsett 3 0 2 8

LaAnthony Fairley 3 3 1 16

Jacob Nowalk 1 0 0 2

Totals 13 9 5 58

Lake George (16-5)

2P 3P FT TP

Cameron Orr 4 3 1 18

Luke Pelchar 5 0 4 14

Juan Garcia 4 2 2 16

Cole Clarke 5 0 1 11

Cole Bennett 1 0 1 3

Totals 19 5 9 62

Canajoharie 23 12 5 18 — 58

Lake George 22 11 14 15 — 62

Other stats: Johnson (C) 13 rebounds. Kwiatkowski (C) 8 rebounds. Tamsett (C) 5 rebounds. Fairley (C) 2 assists. Pelchar (LG) 11 rebounds. Clarke (LG) 7 rebounds. Orr (LG) 6 rebounds, 4 assists. Garcia (LG) 2 assists.

Next up: No. 4 seed Lake George advances to play fifth-seeded Maple Hill in the Class D quarterfinals on Friday at 8 p.m. at Shenendehowa.

GRANVILLE 65, CAMBRIDGE 61

Class C Opening Round

Cambridge (7-13)

2P 3P FT TP

Kaedin Oglivie 4 0 0 8

Brad Rowland 2 0 1 5

Brian Hall 3 3 1 16

Soyer Mattson 2 1 0 7

Nick Murphy 1 1 1 6

Jeff Burke 5 0 0 10

Ben Epler 0 3 0 9

Totals 17 8 3 61

Granville (16-5)

2P 3P FT TP

TJ Wilson 1 0 3 5

Taylor Bourn 0 2 0 6

Josh Nelson 2 0 3 7

Jarett Williams 4 5 2 25

Josh Oakman 3 4 0 18

Byrce Norton 1 0 0 2

Cody Rice 1 0 0 2

Totals 12 11 8 65

Cambridge 19 12 10 20 — 61

Granville 14 14 21 16 — 65

Other stats: Oakman (Gra) 8 rebounds.

Next up: No. 3 seed Granville advances to play No. 11 Waterford in the Class C quarterfinals on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Hudson Valley Community College.

RENSSELAER 67, HADLEY-LUZERNE 62

Class C Opening Round

Rensselaer (11-10)

2P 3P FT TP

Amanzi Wright 1 0 1 3

Aman Johnson 7 1 4 21

Ram Sullivan 2 1 0 7

Sammy Lockhart 12 1 8 35

Marshon Anderson 0 0 1 1

Totals 22 3 14 67

Hadley-Luzerne (13-8)

2P 3P FT TP

Jonathon Fraser 1 1 1 6

Chad Harris 1 0 2 4

Danny McMahon 1 4 6 20

Andrew Warner 4 0 5 13

Donald Harder 4 3 2 19

Totals 11 8 16 62

Rensselaer 13 12 27 15 — 67

H.-Luzerne 17 21 8 16 — 62

Other stats: Fraser (HL) 10 rebounds.

LOUDONVILLE CHRISTIAN 53,

FORT EDWARD 46

Class D Opening Round

Fort Edward (5-16)

2P 3P FT TP

A. Sullivan 2 1 2 9

Brody Sullivan 6 0 7 19

B. Tyler 0 2 4 10

C. Phillips 3 0 0 6

S. Rivers 1 0 0 2

Totals 12 3 13 46

Loudonville Christian (11-10)

2P 3P FT TP

Patrick Manella 8 5 4 35

C Simon 3 0 0 6

M Myhre 0 0 2 2

E. Woods 2 0 0 4

D Foland 0 2 0 6

Totals 13 7 6 53

Fort Edward 5 15 12 14 — 46

Loudon. Chr. 6 7 17 23 — 53

Other stats: B. Sullivan (FE) 18 rebounds.

Notes: Patrick Manella scored 30 second-half points, hitting five 3-pointers and 21 points in the fourth quarter, to lead Loudonville Christian to the win.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News