Roundup: Barrett leads balanced Glens Falls past Ravena in Class B

GLENS FALLS 59, RAVENA 47
Class B Opening Round
Ravena (9-12)
2P 3P FT TP
Bianchino 2 5 6 25
Waddington 0 1 0 3
Reif 1 3 0 11
Southworth 1 0 1 3
Meyers 0 0 2 2
Carter 0 1 0 3
Totals 4 10 9 47
Glens Falls (17-4)
2P 3P FT TP
Noah Girard 2 1 2 9
David Barclay 3 1 2 11
Griffin Woodell 4 1 1 12
Evan Wiggins 1 0 1 3
Zach Barrett 2 1 7 14
Nick Danahy 2 0 6 10
Totals 14 4 19 59
Ravena 8 15 15 9 — 47
Glens Falls 12 17 15 15 — 59
Next up: No. 3 seed Glens Falls advances to play 11th-seeded Bishop Maginn in the Class B quarterfinals on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Shenendehowa.
LAKE GEORGE 62, CANAJOHARIE 58
League: Non-league
Canajoharie (9-11)
2P 3P FT TP
Marcus Johnson 1 0 0 2
Derek Hyney 5 6 2 30
Richard Tamsett 3 0 2 8
LaAnthony Fairley 3 3 1 16
Jacob Nowalk 1 0 0 2
Totals 13 9 5 58
Lake George (16-5)
2P 3P FT TP
Cameron Orr 4 3 1 18
Luke Pelchar 5 0 4 14
Juan Garcia 4 2 2 16
Cole Clarke 5 0 1 11
Cole Bennett 1 0 1 3
Totals 19 5 9 62
Canajoharie 23 12 5 18 — 58
Lake George 22 11 14 15 — 62
Other stats: Johnson (C) 13 rebounds. Kwiatkowski (C) 8 rebounds. Tamsett (C) 5 rebounds. Fairley (C) 2 assists. Pelchar (LG) 11 rebounds. Clarke (LG) 7 rebounds. Orr (LG) 6 rebounds, 4 assists. Garcia (LG) 2 assists.
Next up: No. 4 seed Lake George advances to play fifth-seeded Maple Hill in the Class D quarterfinals on Friday at 8 p.m. at Shenendehowa.
GRANVILLE 65, CAMBRIDGE 61
Class C Opening Round
Cambridge (7-13)
2P 3P FT TP
Kaedin Oglivie 4 0 0 8
Brad Rowland 2 0 1 5
Brian Hall 3 3 1 16
Soyer Mattson 2 1 0 7
Nick Murphy 1 1 1 6
Jeff Burke 5 0 0 10
Ben Epler 0 3 0 9
Totals 17 8 3 61
Granville (16-5)
2P 3P FT TP
TJ Wilson 1 0 3 5
Taylor Bourn 0 2 0 6
Josh Nelson 2 0 3 7
Jarett Williams 4 5 2 25
Josh Oakman 3 4 0 18
Byrce Norton 1 0 0 2
Cody Rice 1 0 0 2
Totals 12 11 8 65
Cambridge 19 12 10 20 — 61
Granville 14 14 21 16 — 65
Other stats: Oakman (Gra) 8 rebounds.
Next up: No. 3 seed Granville advances to play No. 11 Waterford in the Class C quarterfinals on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Hudson Valley Community College.
RENSSELAER 67, HADLEY-LUZERNE 62
Class C Opening Round
Rensselaer (11-10)
2P 3P FT TP
Amanzi Wright 1 0 1 3
Aman Johnson 7 1 4 21
Ram Sullivan 2 1 0 7
Sammy Lockhart 12 1 8 35
Marshon Anderson 0 0 1 1
Totals 22 3 14 67
Hadley-Luzerne (13-8)
2P 3P FT TP
Jonathon Fraser 1 1 1 6
Chad Harris 1 0 2 4
Danny McMahon 1 4 6 20
Andrew Warner 4 0 5 13
Donald Harder 4 3 2 19
Totals 11 8 16 62
Rensselaer 13 12 27 15 — 67
H.-Luzerne 17 21 8 16 — 62
Other stats: Fraser (HL) 10 rebounds.
LOUDONVILLE CHRISTIAN 53,
FORT EDWARD 46
Class D Opening Round
Fort Edward (5-16)
2P 3P FT TP
A. Sullivan 2 1 2 9
Brody Sullivan 6 0 7 19
B. Tyler 0 2 4 10
C. Phillips 3 0 0 6
S. Rivers 1 0 0 2
Totals 12 3 13 46
Loudonville Christian (11-10)
2P 3P FT TP
Patrick Manella 8 5 4 35
C Simon 3 0 0 6
M Myhre 0 0 2 2
E. Woods 2 0 0 4
D Foland 0 2 0 6
Totals 13 7 6 53
Fort Edward 5 15 12 14 — 46
Loudon. Chr. 6 7 17 23 — 53
Other stats: B. Sullivan (FE) 18 rebounds.
Notes: Patrick Manella scored 30 second-half points, hitting five 3-pointers and 21 points in the fourth quarter, to lead Loudonville Christian to the win.