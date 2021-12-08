 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Balanced Hadley-Luzerne tops Fort Ann

HADLEY-LUZERNE 58, FORT ANN 34

League: Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne

2P 3P FT TP

Matt Harder 2 1 3 10

Liam Hughes 3 0 3 9

Josh Foley 4 0 1 9

Josh Ellis 5 0 0 10

Ryan Lott-Diamond 4 1 2 13

Zack Caldwell 2 0 3 7

Totals 20 2 12 58

Fort Ann

2P 3P FT TP

Jackson Paige 1 0 0 2

Dylan Brown 1 0 1 3

Garrett Brown 0 1 0 3

Callon Sutliff 2 2 0 10

Jack Dornan 0 1 1 4

Javier Hernandez 5 0 0 10

Alejandro Stowhas 1 0 0 2

Riley Stranahan 0 0 0 0

Totals 10 4 2 34

Hadley-Luzerne 19 11 12 16 — 58

Fort Ann 4 16 5 9 — 34

Other stats: Hernandez (FA) 8 rebounds.

HOOSIC VALLEY 62,

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 49

League: Wasaren League

Hoosic Valley (2-0, 2-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Eddy 1 1 2 7

Carner 1 1 1 6

Reilly 3 1 5 14

Eckler 1 4 0 14

Jones 9 0 3 21

Totals 15 7 11 62

Saratoga Catholic (0-2, 1-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Robby Bolen 4 1 2 13

Mark Hmura 3 3 2 17

Danny Mantia 2 0 0 4

Aidan Crowther 0 1 0 3

Justin Duscher 2 1 3 10

Ryan Condry 0 0 2 2

Will Emery 0 0 0 0

Matt Murphy 0 0 0 0

Cam Khoury 0 0 0 0

Totals 11 6 9 49

Hoosic Valley 17 12 11 22 — 62

Spa Catholic 13 14 11 11 — 49

Other stats: Duscher (SCC) 7 rebounds. Mantia (SCC) 6 assists.

JV: Hoosic Valley won

CROWN POINT 60, BOLTON 25

League: MVAC

Crown Point

2P 3P FT TP

Anthony Greenan 2 1 4 11

Alex Stone 0 0 0 0

Noah Spaulding 5 0 0 10

Cameron Waldorf 0 1 0 3

Trevor Harris 9 2 2 26

Reese Pertak 2 0 2 6

Ryan Woods 0 0 0 0

Colton Harrington 0 0 0 0

Matt Beeman 2 0 0 4

Austyn Taylor 0 0 0 0

Joe Tompkins 0 0 0 0

Tommy Dorset 0 0 0 0

Totals 20 4 8 60

Bolton (0-2, 0-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Jace Hubert 4 0 0 8

Andrew Johnson 0 0 0 0

Sullivan Eager 2 0 0 4

Addison Kelley 3 0 0 6

Chris Becker 1 0 1 3

Tyler Trowbridge 1 0 0 2

Lukas Becker 1 0 0 2

Totals 12 0 1 25

Crown Point 19 8 20 13 — 60

Bolton 3 6 4 12 — 25

Other stats: L. Becker (Bol) 10 rebounds. Eager (Bol) 8 rebounds. C. Becker (Bol) 6 rebounds.

Notes: Crown Point used a strong defensive effort to jump out to an early lead that they rode to a comfortable win.

LAKE GEORGE 59, WARRENSBURG 45

League: Adirondack League, Tuesday

Lake George (1-0, 2-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Cameron Orr 3 3 3 18

Jack Welch 1 0 0 2

Julius Moffitt 4 4 1 21

Ryan Becker 2 2 0 10

Isaac Herrick 1 0 0 2

Luke Sheldon 2 0 0 4

Dan Barber 1 0 0 2

Totals 14 9 4 59

Warrensburg (0-1, )

2P 3P FT TP

Dan Cudniff 2 3 0 13

Steve Schloss 2 3 4 17

Brady Cheney 5 0 0 10

Evan LaPell 0 1 1 4

Landon Olden 0 0 1 1

Totals 9 7 6 45

Lake George 19 15 8 17 — 59

Warrensburg 14 8 11 12 — 45

Other stats: Welch (LG) 9 rebounds, 2 assists. Barber (LG) 9 rebounds. Orr (LG) 6 rebounds, 2 assists. Moffitt (LG) 2 assists. Schloss (War) 12 rebounds. Cheney (War) 8 rebounds. LaPell (War) 6 rebounds. Cudniff (War) 4 assists.

JV: Lake George won

