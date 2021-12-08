ROUNDUP: Balanced Hadley-Luzerne tops Fort Ann

HADLEY-LUZERNE 58, FORT ANN 34
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne
2P 3P FT TP
Matt Harder 2 1 3 10
Liam Hughes 3 0 3 9
Josh Foley 4 0 1 9
Josh Ellis 5 0 0 10
Ryan Lott-Diamond 4 1 2 13
Zack Caldwell 2 0 3 7
Totals 20 2 12 58
Fort Ann
2P 3P FT TP
Jackson Paige 1 0 0 2
Dylan Brown 1 0 1 3
Garrett Brown 0 1 0 3
Callon Sutliff 2 2 0 10
Jack Dornan 0 1 1 4
Javier Hernandez 5 0 0 10
Alejandro Stowhas 1 0 0 2
Riley Stranahan 0 0 0 0
Totals 10 4 2 34
Hadley-Luzerne 19 11 12 16 — 58
Fort Ann 4 16 5 9 — 34
Other stats: Hernandez (FA) 8 rebounds.
HOOSIC VALLEY 62,
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 49
League: Wasaren League
Hoosic Valley (2-0, 2-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Eddy 1 1 2 7
Carner 1 1 1 6
Reilly 3 1 5 14
Eckler 1 4 0 14
Jones 9 0 3 21
Totals 15 7 11 62
Saratoga Catholic (0-2, 1-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Robby Bolen 4 1 2 13
Mark Hmura 3 3 2 17
Danny Mantia 2 0 0 4
Aidan Crowther 0 1 0 3
Justin Duscher 2 1 3 10
Ryan Condry 0 0 2 2
Will Emery 0 0 0 0
Matt Murphy 0 0 0 0
Cam Khoury 0 0 0 0
Totals 11 6 9 49
Hoosic Valley 17 12 11 22 — 62
Spa Catholic 13 14 11 11 — 49
Other stats: Duscher (SCC) 7 rebounds. Mantia (SCC) 6 assists.
JV: Hoosic Valley won
CROWN POINT 60, BOLTON 25
League: MVAC
Crown Point
2P 3P FT TP
Anthony Greenan 2 1 4 11
Alex Stone 0 0 0 0
Noah Spaulding 5 0 0 10
Cameron Waldorf 0 1 0 3
Trevor Harris 9 2 2 26
Reese Pertak 2 0 2 6
Ryan Woods 0 0 0 0
Colton Harrington 0 0 0 0
Matt Beeman 2 0 0 4
Austyn Taylor 0 0 0 0
Joe Tompkins 0 0 0 0
Tommy Dorset 0 0 0 0
Totals 20 4 8 60
Bolton (0-2, 0-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Jace Hubert 4 0 0 8
Andrew Johnson 0 0 0 0
Sullivan Eager 2 0 0 4
Addison Kelley 3 0 0 6
Chris Becker 1 0 1 3
Tyler Trowbridge 1 0 0 2
Lukas Becker 1 0 0 2
Totals 12 0 1 25
Crown Point 19 8 20 13 — 60
Bolton 3 6 4 12 — 25
Other stats: L. Becker (Bol) 10 rebounds. Eager (Bol) 8 rebounds. C. Becker (Bol) 6 rebounds.
Notes: Crown Point used a strong defensive effort to jump out to an early lead that they rode to a comfortable win.
LAKE GEORGE 59, WARRENSBURG 45
League: Adirondack League, Tuesday
Lake George (1-0, 2-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Cameron Orr 3 3 3 18
Jack Welch 1 0 0 2
Julius Moffitt 4 4 1 21
Ryan Becker 2 2 0 10
Isaac Herrick 1 0 0 2
Luke Sheldon 2 0 0 4
Dan Barber 1 0 0 2
Totals 14 9 4 59
Warrensburg (0-1, )
2P 3P FT TP
Dan Cudniff 2 3 0 13
Steve Schloss 2 3 4 17
Brady Cheney 5 0 0 10
Evan LaPell 0 1 1 4
Landon Olden 0 0 1 1
Totals 9 7 6 45
Lake George 19 15 8 17 — 59
Warrensburg 14 8 11 12 — 45
Other stats: Welch (LG) 9 rebounds, 2 assists. Barber (LG) 9 rebounds. Orr (LG) 6 rebounds, 2 assists. Moffitt (LG) 2 assists. Schloss (War) 12 rebounds. Cheney (War) 8 rebounds. LaPell (War) 6 rebounds. Cudniff (War) 4 assists.
JV: Lake George won