ROUNDUP: Balanced Granville handles Lake George

Trey Senevey scored 14 points to lead a balanced attack as Granville beat Lake George 56-40 in an Adirondack League boys basketball game on Friday night.

Caleb Nelson and Nathan Williams each scored 13 as the Golden Horde improved to 11-1 in the league, 12-3 overall. William Jennings added seven points. Caleb Nelson had eight rebounds despite sitting most of the first half in foul trouble and Cody Nelson grabbed seven rebounds.

Jack Welch led the Warriors with nine points. Sam Burns and Aiden Osborne added eight apiece.

ARGYLE 61, FORT ANN 48: Hunter Ingram (19) and Brandon Saunders (17) combined to score 36 of their team's points as the Scots beat the Cardinals.

Cayden McWhorter and Cole Schilling had eight points each and Dru Austin added seven as Argyle improved to 9-2 in the league, 10-5 overall. The Scots were down by four after the first quarter, but outscored Fort Ann 22-10 in the second quarter.

Callon Sutliff (16), Javier Hernandez (16) and Garrett Brown (12) led the Cardinals

HADLEY-LUZERNE 54, SALEM 32: Josh Ellis finished with 16 points as the Eagles upped their record to 9-2 in the league, 11-4 overall.

Caeden Wilson (11), Alex Mattison (10) and Gene Conroy (nine) also made significant scoring contributions. H-L blew the game open with a 22-9 third quarter.

Altwon Webster scored 11 points and Josh Harrington added 10 for Salem.

WARRENSBURG 68, CORINTH 37: Stevie Schloss turned in a career-high 36-point performance as the Burghers improved to 9-3 in the Adirondack League, 12-4 overall.

Schloss, who also had six assists, scored 15 points in the first quarter, when Warrensburg took a 25-8 lead. Evan LaPell had a double-double with 25 points and 14 rebounds. Brady Cheney contributed six assists.

Kaden Wright scored 11 points and Avery Wood added eight for Corinth.

NORTH WARREN 67, FORT EDWARD 29: Cooper Morehouse scored 16 points and was among four Cougars in double figures.

Derrick Tyrell added 13 points, Semaj Cuyler had 11, Wyatt Jennings added 10, Zach Hooper recorded seven and Sean Evans had six as the Cougars improved to 10-2 in the league (11-4 overall). Morehouse grabbed 11 rebounds.

For Fort Edward, Zach Bartholomew scored 14 points and Gabe Glass finished with 16 rebounds.

WHITEHALL 50, HARTFORD 37: Cash Burgey (16 points), Latrell Evans (13) and Jake Whiting (11) led the way as the Railroaders defeated Hartford.

Whitehall jumped ahead in a tight game with an 18-9 third quarter.

Raymond Harrington (17) and Austin Wells (10) led the way for Hartford.

GLENS FALLS 64, SCHUYLERVILLE 39: The Red and Black jumped out to a big lead in the first half and went on their seventh win in 10 Foothills games.

Kellen Driscoll was Glens Falls' leading scorer with 15 points. Alex Cygan added 14. Cooper Nadler had 11, Oscar Lilac had seven and Brody Holcomb added six.

Lukas Sherman led the way for Schuylerville with 17 points. Ollie Bolduc finished with 11 points.

HUDSON FALLS 74, SOUTH HIGH 44: Peyton Smith scored 23 points and the Tigers struck 12 times from 3-point range to beat the Bulldogs.

Noah Williamson netted 18 points, Jayden Hardwich had 11 and Noah Tyler added seven. Hudson Falls (8-1 league, 12-2 overall) was up 41-23 at the half.

Brady Smith scored 13 points, Landon Casey had a 10-point game and Boston White scored six for the Bulldogs.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 43, HOOSICK FALLS 41: Ronan Rowe scored 15 points and the Saints outscored the Panthers 12-9 in the fourth quarter to take the narrow Wasaren League victory.

Justin Duscher added eight points for Spa Catholic. Jake Sparks (11 points) led the way for Hoosick Falls.

HOOSIC VALLEY 56, MECHANICVILLE 46: Tyler Eddy scored 21 points, Chris Jones had 14 and Isaiah Eckler added 12 as the Valley improved to 9-1 in the Wasaren League, 14-1 overall.

Fen Egan and Jacob Eiseman each scored 11 for Mechanicville.