ROUNDUP: Balanced effort leads Scots to victory

ARGYLE 72, FORT ANN 45
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jackson Paige;0;1;0;3
Ryan Blondin;1;0;0;2
Dylan Brown;2;0;1;5
Callon Sutliff;2;0;0;4
Cullen Jackson;4;2;4;18
Jack Dorman;4;1;0;11
Javier Hernandez;1;0;0;2
Totals;14;4;5;45
Argyle
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Brandon Saunders;1;3;2;13
Hunter Ingram;3;1;4;13
Dru Austin;2;1;0;7
Derrick Liddle;1;1;0;5
Lucas Kingsley;1;0;0;2
Zack Riley;1;0;0;2
Jared Montello;2;0;0;4
Brad Koopman;6;0;1;13
Justin McWhorter;6;0;1;13
Totals;23;6;8;72
Fort Ann;10;12;12;11 — 45
Argyle;17;23;21;11 — 72
CHAZY 41, BOLTON 36
League: MVAC
Chazy
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jermey Juneau;1;0;2;4
Zane Stevens;2;0;7;11
Dylan McAfee;4;1;1;12
Landon Salimando;0;1;1;4
Zamir Foster;3;0;4;10
Totals;10;2;15;41
Bolton (4-8, 4-12)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jaxon Egloff;3;3;7;22
Jace Hubert;3;2;0;12
Andrew Johnson;0;0;1;1
Sullivan Eager;0;0;0;0
Addison Kelley;0;0;0;0
Chris Becker;0;0;0;0
Tyler Trowbridge;0;0;1;1
Lukas Becker;0;0;0;0
Totals;6;5;9;36
Chazy;4;12;7;18 — 41
Bolton;11;7;7;11 — 36
Notes: Bolton jumped out to a large lead in the first quarter and the third quarter, but allowed Chazy to crawl back in. Jace Hubert managed 8 steals, but Chazy put Bolton away late going 15-for-29 from the free throw line down the stretch. Bolton only managed 12 attempts.
WHITEHALL 71, KING'S SCHOOL 48
League: Non-league, Wednesday
King's School
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Ethan Woodhouse;0;0;0;0
Logn Bevin;7;1;4;21
Aiden Bevin;0;1;0;3
Ethan White;2;0;1;5
David LaFaver;5;0;0;10
Jacob Fisher;3;0;1;7
Evan Coltart;1;0;0;2
Totals;18;2;6;48
Whitehall (10-5)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Landon Stevens;3;2;0;12
Jake Whiting;2;0;0;4
Cash Burgey;5;0;4;14
Brandon Bakerian;4;1;1;12
Ethan Eggleston;0;0;0;0
Anthony Jones;0;0;0;0
Tyler Brooks;1;0;0;2
Tristan Foote;1;0;0;2
Latrell Evans;3;1;4;13
Isaiah Stevens;5;0;2;12
Totals;24;4;11;71
King's School;20;10;8;10 — 48
Whitehall;17;26;14;14 — 71