agate

ROUNDUP: Balanced effort leads Scots to victory

ARGYLE 72, FORT ANN 45

League: Adirondack League

Fort Ann

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jackson Paige;0;1;0;3

Ryan Blondin;1;0;0;2

Dylan Brown;2;0;1;5

Callon Sutliff;2;0;0;4

Cullen Jackson;4;2;4;18

Jack Dorman;4;1;0;11

Javier Hernandez;1;0;0;2

Totals;14;4;5;45

Argyle

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Brandon Saunders;1;3;2;13

Hunter Ingram;3;1;4;13

Dru Austin;2;1;0;7

Derrick Liddle;1;1;0;5

Lucas Kingsley;1;0;0;2

Zack Riley;1;0;0;2

Jared Montello;2;0;0;4

Brad Koopman;6;0;1;13

Justin McWhorter;6;0;1;13

Totals;23;6;8;72

Fort Ann;10;12;12;11 — 45

Argyle;17;23;21;11 — 72

CHAZY 41, BOLTON 36

League: MVAC

Chazy

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jermey Juneau;1;0;2;4

Zane Stevens;2;0;7;11

Dylan McAfee;4;1;1;12

Landon Salimando;0;1;1;4

Zamir Foster;3;0;4;10

Totals;10;2;15;41

Bolton (4-8, 4-12)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jaxon Egloff;3;3;7;22

Jace Hubert;3;2;0;12

Andrew Johnson;0;0;1;1

Sullivan Eager;0;0;0;0

Addison Kelley;0;0;0;0

Chris Becker;0;0;0;0

Tyler Trowbridge;0;0;1;1

Lukas Becker;0;0;0;0

Totals;6;5;9;36

Chazy;4;12;7;18 — 41

Bolton;11;7;7;11 — 36

Notes: Bolton jumped out to a large lead in the first quarter and the third quarter, but allowed Chazy to crawl back in. Jace Hubert managed 8 steals, but Chazy put Bolton away late going 15-for-29 from the free throw line down the stretch. Bolton only managed 12 attempts.

WHITEHALL 71, KING'S SCHOOL 48

League: Non-league, Wednesday

King's School

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Ethan Woodhouse;0;0;0;0

Logn Bevin;7;1;4;21

Aiden Bevin;0;1;0;3

Ethan White;2;0;1;5

David LaFaver;5;0;0;10

Jacob Fisher;3;0;1;7

Evan Coltart;1;0;0;2

Totals;18;2;6;48

Whitehall (10-5)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Landon Stevens;3;2;0;12

Jake Whiting;2;0;0;4

Cash Burgey;5;0;4;14

Brandon Bakerian;4;1;1;12

Ethan Eggleston;0;0;0;0

Anthony Jones;0;0;0;0

Tyler Brooks;1;0;0;2

Tristan Foote;1;0;0;2

Latrell Evans;3;1;4;13

Isaiah Stevens;5;0;2;12

Totals;24;4;11;71

King's School;20;10;8;10 — 48

Whitehall;17;26;14;14 — 71

