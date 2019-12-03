BROADALBIN-PERTH 54,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 43
League: Foothills Council
Broadalbin-Perth (1-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
D DiCanterino;1;0;0;2
Magoiocca;1;0;1;3
M DiCaterino;1;0;1;3
Sasserlla;5;3;5;24
Visco;1;0;2;4
Calderone;5;0;6;16
Buelow;1;0;0;2
Totals;15;3;15;54
South Glens Falls (0-1, 0-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Maniacek;2;2;4;14
Rosa;1;0;0;2
Hogan;1;0;0;2
Vanwagenen;0;0;1;1
Woodard;4;1;4;15
Aday;1;0;1;3
Darrow;1;0;0;2
Quintal;1;0;2;4
Totals;11;3;12;43
Broadalbin-Perth;12;14;15;13 — 54
South Glens Falls;12;6;7;18 — 43
JV: South High wins.
KEENE 55, BOLTON 28
League: MVAC
Keene (1-0, 1-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Sebastian Smith;5;0;5;15
Hunter Boysse;1;0;0;2
Alp Tas;1;1;0;5
Aidan Lopez;8;2;3;25
Sam Baldwin;4;0;0;8
Shevron Dick;0;0;0;0
Totals;19;3;8;55
Bolton (0-1, 0-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Kaden Tennett;0;0;0;0
Jordan Nieves;1;0;0;2
Kevin Neacy;5;0;1;11
Michael Baker;3;0;0;6
Marvin Dobert;0;0;1;1
Ryan Lajeunesse;0;0;0;0
Kyle Lajeunesse;3;0;0;6
Jayden Mignot;1;0;0;2
Totals;13;0;2;28
Keene;12;9;12;22 — 55
Bolton;9;6;9;4 — 28
Other stats: K. Neacy (Bol) 6 rebounds, 2 assists. M. Baker (Bol) 6 rebounds, 2 assists.
Notes: Keene used a seven-point lead late to run away with a comfortable win in the opener for both teams.
