BROADALBIN-PERTH 54,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 43

League: Foothills Council

Broadalbin-Perth (1-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

D DiCanterino;1;0;0;2

Magoiocca;1;0;1;3

M DiCaterino;1;0;1;3

Sasserlla;5;3;5;24

Visco;1;0;2;4

Calderone;5;0;6;16

Buelow;1;0;0;2

Totals;15;3;15;54

South Glens Falls (0-1, 0-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Maniacek;2;2;4;14

Rosa;1;0;0;2

Hogan;1;0;0;2

Vanwagenen;0;0;1;1

Woodard;4;1;4;15

Aday;1;0;1;3

Darrow;1;0;0;2

Quintal;1;0;2;4

Totals;11;3;12;43

Broadalbin-Perth;12;14;15;13 — 54

South Glens Falls;12;6;7;18 — 43

JV: South High wins.

KEENE 55, BOLTON 28

League: MVAC

Keene (1-0, 1-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Sebastian Smith;5;0;5;15

Hunter Boysse;1;0;0;2

Alp Tas;1;1;0;5

Aidan Lopez;8;2;3;25

Sam Baldwin;4;0;0;8

Shevron Dick;0;0;0;0

Totals;19;3;8;55

Bolton (0-1, 0-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Kaden Tennett;0;0;0;0

Jordan Nieves;1;0;0;2

Kevin Neacy;5;0;1;11

Michael Baker;3;0;0;6

Marvin Dobert;0;0;1;1

Ryan Lajeunesse;0;0;0;0

Kyle Lajeunesse;3;0;0;6

Jayden Mignot;1;0;0;2

Totals;13;0;2;28

Keene;12;9;12;22 — 55

Bolton;9;6;9;4 — 28

Other stats: K. Neacy (Bol) 6 rebounds, 2 assists. M. Baker (Bol) 6 rebounds, 2 assists.

Notes: Keene used a seven-point lead late to run away with a comfortable win in the opener for both teams.

