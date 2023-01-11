ROUNDUP: Argyle's second-half surge topples Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG — Hunter Ingram scored 17 points Wednesday night as the Argyle boys basketball team rallied past Warrensburg 58-46, outscoring the Burghers 17-2 in the fourth quarter and 34-8 in the second half.

Dru Austin and Cayden McWhorter each added 12 points for Argyle, which improved to 6-1 in the Adirondack League, 7-3 overall.

The undermanned Burghers (6-2, 9-3), playing with only six players, got 18 points from Evan LaPell and 17 from Steve Schloss, and Brady Cheney added nine points.

LAKE GEORGE 59, HARTFORD 57: The Warriors held off a late rally by Hartford to pull off an Adirondack League victory.

The Tanagers, led by Ray Harrington’s game-high 31 points, outscored Lake George 24-14 in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors (3-4, 3-6) held on for the win.

Jack Welch and Aidan Osborne each scored 19 points to lead Lake George, which also got 16 rebounds from Osborne and nine rebounds and five assists from Welch. Nate Hohman added 10 points, Dan Barber grabbed eight rebounds and Sam Burns dished out 11 assists for the Warriors.

Hartford (3-4, 3-7) got 10 points from Austin Wells and eight from Drake Stewart.

FORT ANN 59, SALEM 30: Dylan Brown scored 19 points and dished out six assists to pace the Cardinals past winless Salem.

Javier Hernandez and Jackson Paige each netted 12 points for Fort Ann (2-6, 3-7), which outscored the Generals 26-12 in the third quarter to pull away. Garrett Brown finished with seven steals for the Cards.

Stephen Yakubec led Salem with 13 points.

CORINTH 70, FORT EDWARD 46: Kaden Wright led a balanced Tomahawks attack with 20 points and 11 rebounds as Corinth improved to 3-4 in the league, 4-7 overall.

Wright scored 12 of his points in the first quarter as the Tomahawks jumped out to a 23-8 lead. They also got 14 points from Braydin Stone, 11 points and 10 rebounds from Alex Wiseman and nine points from Zach Guilder.

Mike Glass led the Flying Forts with 18 points and Zach Bartholomew had eight.

BOQUET VALLEY 67, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 28: Ben Burdo scored 15 points and Jackson Hooper and Bode Buehler each added 14 to lead the Griffins to the MVAC win Tuesday night.

James Fish netted 10 points and Rodney Wolfe had eight to lead J-M, which got double-digit rebounds from Wolfe and Nate Vanderwarker.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 53, CAMBRIDGE 39: Aidan Dunne led a balanced-scoring Saints team with 11 points as they defeated Cambridge in Wasaren League action Tuesday night.

Hunter Fales and Tyler Weygand each added nine points for Spa Catholic (2-4, 8-4), which also got eight points from Ronan Rowe.

Cambridge was led by Isaac Toleman with 17 points and Travis Yurschak with 10.