Dru Austin finished with 25 points and Argyle went 14-for-17 from the free-throw line to beat Hadley-Luzerne 77-66 on Friday in the Adirondack League's boys basketball third-place game.

Hunter Ingram scored 22 points, Brandon Saunders had 15 and Cayden McWhorter added nine for the Scots (12-8), who outscored the Eagles 25-14 in the fourth quarter. Argyle made 13 3-pointers, including seven by Austin.

Josh Ellis (20 points), Caeden Wilson (15), Alex Mattison (13) and Eugene Conroy (10) led Hadley-Luzerne.

LAKE GEORGE 59, HARTFORD 52: Nate Hohman and Jack Welch led a balanced attack with 12 points each as the Warriors (11-8) beat the Tanagers in a crossover game.

Dan Barber had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Lake George. Angelo Bergman scored 11 points and Jack Clark added nine.

Ray Harrington turned in a 25-point game for Hartford. Austin Wells and Drake Stewart recorded nine points each.

The Warriors led by one point after three quarters, then salted away the win with an 18-12 fourth quarter.

GREENWICH 63, HOOSICK FALLS 54: Jacob Ziehm hit five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points as the Witches beat the Panthers.

Ryan Alling (14 points), Joe Skiff (13) and Ryan Ingber (seven) also made their mark on the scorebook. Jake Sparks (21) and Andrew Sparks (18) led the Panthers.

An 18-11 third-quarter run helped Greenwich (13-7) spread the lead.

SPA CATHOLIC 57, WATERFORD 40: Hunter Fales scored 18 points, Aidan Dunne had 11 and Justin Duscher added 10 as the Saints defeated Waterford.

CAMBRIDGE 42, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 33: Mason MacDougall scored 12 of his game-high 18 points in the third quarter as Cambridge won a Wasaren League crossover game.

WELLS 60, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 58: Hunter Passmore (19 points), Logan Allen (16) and Chase Brooks (15) led the way as Wells defeated Johnsburg-Minerva.

The Irish Jags were down by as many as 14 points in the second half before making a game of it at the end. Rodney Wolfe led J-M with 32 points and 21 rebounds. James Fish had 22 points. Angelo Galle (14) and Nate Vanderwarker (10) were the leading rebounders.