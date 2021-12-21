 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

ROUNDUP: Argyle tops Fort Ann; Queensbury ralllies for OT win

  • 0
Argyle at Fort Ann boys basketball

Argyle's Hunter Ingram, center, passes the ball while pressured by Fort Ann's Cullen Jackson during Tuesday night's Adirondack League boys basketball game at Fort Ann. Argyle won, 65-53.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

ARGYLE 65, FORT ANN 53

League: Adirondack League

Argyle

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Brandon Saunders;2;4;0;16

Hunter Ingram;1;5;0;17

Derreck Liddle;1;3;3;14

Jared Montello;3;0;2;8

Justin McWhorter;5;0;0;10

Totals;12;12;5;65

Fort Ann

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jackson Paige;0;0;1;1

Ryan Blondin;0;0;0;0

Dylan Brown;1;0;3;5

Callon Sutliff;1;3;0;11

Cullen Jackson;3;4;0;18

People are also reading…

Jack Dornan;4;2;2;16

Javier Hernandez;1;0;0;2

Totals;10;9;6;53

Argyle;16;23;17;9 — 65

Fort Ann;8;15;18;12 — 53

Other stats: Jackson (FA) 10 rebounds.

QUEENSBURY 41,
GLOVERSVILLE 36, OT

League: Foothills Council

Gloversville (1-5, 1-5)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Leo Perez;3;0;0;6

Gio Glionna;3;1;1;10

Anthony Grey;3;3;0;15

Rocco Insonia;1;1;0;5

Dominic Dorman;0;0;0;0

Nicholas LaRowe;0;0;0;0

Garrett Dooling;0;0;0;0

Totals;10;5;1;36

Queensbury (4-2, 4-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Aidan Bleibtrey;1;0;3;5

Ryan Havern;1;1;0;5

Zion Freeman;3;0;1;7

Trey Bailey;5;1;0;13

Ethan Starr;2;0;1;5

Deondre Guignard;2;0;2;6

Gage Berube;0;0;0;0

Adrian Caron;0;0;0;0

Totals;14;2;7;41

Gloversville;7;9;12;8;0 — 36

Queensbury;13;6;4;13;5 — 41

Other stats: Glionna (Glv) 7 rebounds. Perez (Glv) 5 rebounds. Grey (Glv) 3 assists. Freeman (Q) 13 rebounds, 5 assists. Bailey (Q) 11 rebounds.

JV: Queensbury, 57-48

Notes: Trey Bailey hit the tying 3-pointer as time expired to send the game into overtime. Queensbury held Gloversville scoreless in overtime to finish the come-from-behind win.

GLENS FALLS 69, JOHNSTOWN 40

League: Foothills Council

Johnstown

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jones;3;2;3;15

Everest;2;0;0;4

Mureness;1;0;0;2

VanNostrand;3;0;0;6

Frank;1;0;0;2

Wheelis;2;0;0;4

Hoyt;3;0;1;7

Totals;15;2;4;40

Glens Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Patton;0;0;0;0

Westfall;2;1;0;7

McTiernan;0;0;0;0

Woodell;6;0;1;13

Harrington;2;0;0;4

McClenning;1;0;2;4

Driscoll;8;2;4;26

Brand;0;0;2;2

Gormley;2;0;1;5

Bennett;3;0;2;8

Totals;24;3;12;69

Johnstown;10;7;8;15 — 40

Glens Falls;12;24;18;15 — 69

JV: Glens Falls won

HUDSON FALLS 66,
BROADALBIN-PERTH 42

League: Foothills Council

Broadalbin-Perth

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Alex DiCaterino;1;2;2;10

Magliocca;2;0;0;4

Mariano DiCaterino;2;4;2;18

Rogers;2;0;0;4

Russom;0;2;0;6

Totals;7;8;4;42

Hudson Falls (5-1, 6-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Ben Swartz;2;4;1;17

Joe LaPan;1;1;0;5

Noah Williamson;0;0;0;0

Ethan Boucher;0;0;0;0

Evan Kwasniewski;7;0;1;15

Peyton Smith;6;3;8;29

Totals;16;8;10;66

B.-Perth;7;13;13;9 — 42

Hudson Falls;16;14;15;21 — 66

JV: Hudson Falls won

Notes: The Tigers improved to 6-1 with a strong inside-outside performance. Peyton Smith led the Tigers with 29 points. Ben Swartz had 17, including four 3-pointers. Evan Kwasniewski was solid in the post with 15 points.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 54, CORINTH 32

League: Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Caeden Wilson;2;0;0;4

Matt Harder;1;0;0;2

Liam Hughes;4;0;1;9

Josh Foley;1;2;1;9

Josh Ellis;6;0;6;18

Ryan Lott-Diamond;1;1;0;5

Zack Caldwell;1;1;2;7

Totals;16;4;10;54

Corinth

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Kaden Wright;1;0;0;2

Mason Brownell;1;0;0;2

Alex Wiserman;4;0;0;8

Zach Guilder;3;4;0;18

David White;1;0;0;2

Totals;10;4;0;32

H.-Luzerne;11;11;23;9 — 54

Corinth;13;5;11;3 — 32

JV: Hadley-Luzerne won

NORTH WARREN 68,
FORT EDWARD 48

League: Adirondack League

Fort Edward (0-5, 1-6)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Zach Bartholomew;2;1;1;8

Ashton Sulivan;8;1;1;20

Noah Dukett;2;0;0;4

Mike Glass;2;0;0;4

Bradley Kamburelis;3;1;1;10

Gabe Glass;1;0;0;2

Totals;18;3;3;48

North Warren (4-1, 4-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Tommy Conway;1;0;0;2

Sean Evans;9;0;3;21

Zach Hopper;4;0;3;11

Andrew Beadnell;6;0;0;12

Cooper Morehouse;6;0;0;12

Angelo Willette;4;0;0;8

Derrick Tyrell;1;0;0;2

Totals;31;0;6;68

Fort Edward;13;11;14;10 — 48

North Warren;17;16;17;18 — 68

Other stats: S. Evans (NW) 8 rebounds, 3 assists. C. Morehouse (NW) 6 rebounds. A. Beadnell (NW) 4 rebounds, 3 assists. Z. Hopper (NW) 9 assists.

WHITEHALL 58, HARTFORD 51

League: Adirondack League

Hartford

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Drake Stewart;3;0;0;6

Cody Baker;1;1;0;5

Logan Reynolds;1;2;2;10

Ray Harrington;4;5;0;23

Nate Fiske;0;0;0;0

Caleb Boucher;1;0;0;2

Austin Wells;2;0;1;5

Tyler Jones;0;0;0;0

Cole Gauthier;0;0;0;0

Totals;12;8;3;51

Whitehall

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Landon Stevens;0;1;0;3

Jake Whiting;1;1;2;7

Brandon Bakerian;2;0;1;5

Isaih Stevens;2;0;0;4

Anthony Jones;1;0;0;2

Cash Burgey;8;3;2;27

Tyler Brooks;2;0;1;5

Tristan Foote;0;1;0;3

Latrell Evans;1;0;0;2

Totals;17;6;6;58

Hartford;15;16;14;6 — 51

Whitehall;11;17;11;19 — 58

SCOTIA 71, SCHUYLERVILLE 55

League: Foothills Council

Scotia

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Griffin Fraterrigo;6;1;2;17

Aaron Corker;5;0;3;13

Ben Kline;5;2;0;16

Carson Vien;3;3;0;15

A Wilson;0;2;0;6

J Adach;2;0;0;4

Totals;21;8;5;71

Schuylerville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Otto Bolduc;5;0;2;12

Lukas Sherman;3;0;1;7

Ryan Dow;4;2;2;16

Carson Patrick;0;1;0;3

Owen Sherman;3;1;0;9

Daryl Headen;1;1;1;6

Griffin Brophy;1;0;0;2

Totals;17;5;6;55

Scotia;16;21;22;12 — 71

Schuylerville;8;11;15;21 — 55

JV: Schuylerville won

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes first player in NFL history to feature in 15 Pro Bowls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News