ROUNDUP: Argyle tops Fort Ann; Queensbury ralllies for OT win

ARGYLE 65, FORT ANN 53

QUEENSBURY 41,

GLOVERSVILLE 36, OT

Notes: Trey Bailey hit the tying 3-pointer as time expired to send the game into overtime. Queensbury held Gloversville scoreless in overtime to finish the come-from-behind win.

GLENS FALLS 69, JOHNSTOWN 40

HUDSON FALLS 66,

BROADALBIN-PERTH 42

Notes: The Tigers improved to 6-1 with a strong inside-outside performance. Peyton Smith led the Tigers with 29 points. Ben Swartz had 17, including four 3-pointers. Evan Kwasniewski was solid in the post with 15 points.