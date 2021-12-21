ROUNDUP: Argyle tops Fort Ann; Queensbury ralllies for OT win

ARGYLE 65, FORT ANN 53
League: Adirondack League
Argyle
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Brandon Saunders;2;4;0;16
Hunter Ingram;1;5;0;17
Derreck Liddle;1;3;3;14
Jared Montello;3;0;2;8
Justin McWhorter;5;0;0;10
Totals;12;12;5;65
Fort Ann
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jackson Paige;0;0;1;1
Ryan Blondin;0;0;0;0
Dylan Brown;1;0;3;5
Callon Sutliff;1;3;0;11
Cullen Jackson;3;4;0;18
Jack Dornan;4;2;2;16
Javier Hernandez;1;0;0;2
Totals;10;9;6;53
Argyle;16;23;17;9 — 65
Fort Ann;8;15;18;12 — 53
Other stats: Jackson (FA) 10 rebounds.
QUEENSBURY 41,
GLOVERSVILLE 36, OT
League: Foothills Council
Gloversville (1-5, 1-5)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Leo Perez;3;0;0;6
Gio Glionna;3;1;1;10
Anthony Grey;3;3;0;15
Rocco Insonia;1;1;0;5
Dominic Dorman;0;0;0;0
Nicholas LaRowe;0;0;0;0
Garrett Dooling;0;0;0;0
Totals;10;5;1;36
Queensbury (4-2, 4-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Aidan Bleibtrey;1;0;3;5
Ryan Havern;1;1;0;5
Zion Freeman;3;0;1;7
Trey Bailey;5;1;0;13
Ethan Starr;2;0;1;5
Deondre Guignard;2;0;2;6
Gage Berube;0;0;0;0
Adrian Caron;0;0;0;0
Totals;14;2;7;41
Gloversville;7;9;12;8;0 — 36
Queensbury;13;6;4;13;5 — 41
Other stats: Glionna (Glv) 7 rebounds. Perez (Glv) 5 rebounds. Grey (Glv) 3 assists. Freeman (Q) 13 rebounds, 5 assists. Bailey (Q) 11 rebounds.
JV: Queensbury, 57-48
Notes: Trey Bailey hit the tying 3-pointer as time expired to send the game into overtime. Queensbury held Gloversville scoreless in overtime to finish the come-from-behind win.
GLENS FALLS 69, JOHNSTOWN 40
League: Foothills Council
Johnstown
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jones;3;2;3;15
Everest;2;0;0;4
Mureness;1;0;0;2
VanNostrand;3;0;0;6
Frank;1;0;0;2
Wheelis;2;0;0;4
Hoyt;3;0;1;7
Totals;15;2;4;40
Glens Falls
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Patton;0;0;0;0
Westfall;2;1;0;7
McTiernan;0;0;0;0
Woodell;6;0;1;13
Harrington;2;0;0;4
McClenning;1;0;2;4
Driscoll;8;2;4;26
Brand;0;0;2;2
Gormley;2;0;1;5
Bennett;3;0;2;8
Totals;24;3;12;69
Johnstown;10;7;8;15 — 40
Glens Falls;12;24;18;15 — 69
JV: Glens Falls won
HUDSON FALLS 66,
BROADALBIN-PERTH 42
League: Foothills Council
Broadalbin-Perth
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Alex DiCaterino;1;2;2;10
Magliocca;2;0;0;4
Mariano DiCaterino;2;4;2;18
Rogers;2;0;0;4
Russom;0;2;0;6
Totals;7;8;4;42
Hudson Falls (5-1, 6-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Ben Swartz;2;4;1;17
Joe LaPan;1;1;0;5
Noah Williamson;0;0;0;0
Ethan Boucher;0;0;0;0
Evan Kwasniewski;7;0;1;15
Peyton Smith;6;3;8;29
Totals;16;8;10;66
B.-Perth;7;13;13;9 — 42
Hudson Falls;16;14;15;21 — 66
JV: Hudson Falls won
Notes: The Tigers improved to 6-1 with a strong inside-outside performance. Peyton Smith led the Tigers with 29 points. Ben Swartz had 17, including four 3-pointers. Evan Kwasniewski was solid in the post with 15 points.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 54, CORINTH 32
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Caeden Wilson;2;0;0;4
Matt Harder;1;0;0;2
Liam Hughes;4;0;1;9
Josh Foley;1;2;1;9
Josh Ellis;6;0;6;18
Ryan Lott-Diamond;1;1;0;5
Zack Caldwell;1;1;2;7
Totals;16;4;10;54
Corinth
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Kaden Wright;1;0;0;2
Mason Brownell;1;0;0;2
Alex Wiserman;4;0;0;8
Zach Guilder;3;4;0;18
David White;1;0;0;2
Totals;10;4;0;32
H.-Luzerne;11;11;23;9 — 54
Corinth;13;5;11;3 — 32
JV: Hadley-Luzerne won
NORTH WARREN 68,
FORT EDWARD 48
League: Adirondack League
Fort Edward (0-5, 1-6)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Zach Bartholomew;2;1;1;8
Ashton Sulivan;8;1;1;20
Noah Dukett;2;0;0;4
Mike Glass;2;0;0;4
Bradley Kamburelis;3;1;1;10
Gabe Glass;1;0;0;2
Totals;18;3;3;48
North Warren (4-1, 4-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Tommy Conway;1;0;0;2
Sean Evans;9;0;3;21
Zach Hopper;4;0;3;11
Andrew Beadnell;6;0;0;12
Cooper Morehouse;6;0;0;12
Angelo Willette;4;0;0;8
Derrick Tyrell;1;0;0;2
Totals;31;0;6;68
Fort Edward;13;11;14;10 — 48
North Warren;17;16;17;18 — 68
Other stats: S. Evans (NW) 8 rebounds, 3 assists. C. Morehouse (NW) 6 rebounds. A. Beadnell (NW) 4 rebounds, 3 assists. Z. Hopper (NW) 9 assists.
WHITEHALL 58, HARTFORD 51
League: Adirondack League
Hartford
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Drake Stewart;3;0;0;6
Cody Baker;1;1;0;5
Logan Reynolds;1;2;2;10
Ray Harrington;4;5;0;23
Nate Fiske;0;0;0;0
Caleb Boucher;1;0;0;2
Austin Wells;2;0;1;5
Tyler Jones;0;0;0;0
Cole Gauthier;0;0;0;0
Totals;12;8;3;51
Whitehall
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Landon Stevens;0;1;0;3
Jake Whiting;1;1;2;7
Brandon Bakerian;2;0;1;5
Isaih Stevens;2;0;0;4
Anthony Jones;1;0;0;2
Cash Burgey;8;3;2;27
Tyler Brooks;2;0;1;5
Tristan Foote;0;1;0;3
Latrell Evans;1;0;0;2
Totals;17;6;6;58
Hartford;15;16;14;6 — 51
Whitehall;11;17;11;19 — 58
SCOTIA 71, SCHUYLERVILLE 55
League: Foothills Council
Scotia
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Griffin Fraterrigo;6;1;2;17
Aaron Corker;5;0;3;13
Ben Kline;5;2;0;16
Carson Vien;3;3;0;15
A Wilson;0;2;0;6
J Adach;2;0;0;4
Totals;21;8;5;71
Schuylerville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Otto Bolduc;5;0;2;12
Lukas Sherman;3;0;1;7
Ryan Dow;4;2;2;16
Carson Patrick;0;1;0;3
Owen Sherman;3;1;0;9
Daryl Headen;1;1;1;6
Griffin Brophy;1;0;0;2
Totals;17;5;6;55
Scotia;16;21;22;12 — 71
Schuylerville;8;11;15;21 — 55
JV: Schuylerville won