ARGYLE 74, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 73

Mike Beson Tournament, Championship

Argyle (2-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Lufkin 3 5 0 21

Flanders 2 2 2 12

Liddle 1 4 1 15

Humiston 1 0 0 2

Frost 0 4 0 12

Wood 3 0 6 12

Totals 10 15 9 74

Saratoga Catholic (1-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Bolen 8 1 9 28

Catone 3 1 2 11

Barile 4 2 1 15

Day 6 0 0 12

Condry 0 0 2 2

McCarroll 1 1 0 5

Totals 22 5 14 73

Argyle 14 17 16 27 — 74

Spa Catholic 11 18 21 23 — 73

Notes: Gabe Wood’s tip-in at the buzzer gave Argyle the victory in the championship game. Peyton Lufkin led Argyle with 21 points.

SALEM 68, SHARON SPRINGS 30

Waterford-Halfmoon Tip-off Invitational

Sharon Springs

2P 3P FT TP

Brent VanArsdale 1 0 0 2

Nate McFadden 1 0 0 2

Seth Keller 2 2 1 11

Brandon Palmer 4 1 0 11

Carson Valhos 2 0 0 4

Totals 10 3 1 30

Salem Generals (1-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Connor Chilson 1 1 0 5

Blake Baylor 2 0 0 4

Eli Truehart 1 4 1 15

Charlie Myler 1 0 0 2

Ian Lockhart 7 0 1 15

Aden Terry 10 0 1 21

Brady Nichols 1 1 1 6

Totals 23 6 4 68

Sharon Springs 6 11 6 7 — 30

Salem 19 19 18 12 — 68

Other stats: Lockhart (Sal) 14 rebounds. Mazzucco (Sal) 8 rebounds, 3 assists. Chilson (Sal) 4 assists. Myler (Sal) 4 assists.

JV: Salem won.

HOOSICK FALLS 63, LAKE GEORGE 43

Lake George Tipoff Tourney Championship

Hoosick Falls (2-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Jon Kempf 6 3 13 34

Max Kipp 2 2 0 10

Dmitri Rose 2 0 2 6

Tristan Williams 3 0 3 9

Zach Cahill 0 1 0 3

Sam Wickenden 0 0 1 1

Totals 13 6 19 63

Lake George (1-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Cameron Orr 2 2 0 10

Luke Pelchar 3 1 0 9

Shane Clarke 0 0 1 1

Juan Garcia 2 2 0 10

Cole Clarke 3 0 0 6

Hunter Rounds 1 0 0 2

Julius Moffit 1 1 0 5

Totals 12 6 1 43

Hoosick Falls 10 24 15 14 — 63

Lake George 13 7 13 10 — 43

Other stats: Kipp (HoF) 11 rebounds. Kempf (HoF) 10 rebounds. Williams (HoF) 8 rebounds. Rose (HoF) 3 assists. Pelchar (LG) 13 rebounds. C Clarke (LG) 6 rebounds, 2 assists. Garcia (LG) 4 rebounds. Orr (LG) 3 assists.

