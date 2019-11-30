ARGYLE 74, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 73
Mike Beson Tournament, Championship
Argyle (2-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Lufkin 3 5 0 21
Flanders 2 2 2 12
Liddle 1 4 1 15
Humiston 1 0 0 2
Frost 0 4 0 12
Wood 3 0 6 12
Totals 10 15 9 74
Saratoga Catholic (1-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Bolen 8 1 9 28
Catone 3 1 2 11
Barile 4 2 1 15
Day 6 0 0 12
Condry 0 0 2 2
McCarroll 1 1 0 5
Totals 22 5 14 73
Argyle 14 17 16 27 — 74
Spa Catholic 11 18 21 23 — 73
Notes: Gabe Wood’s tip-in at the buzzer gave Argyle the victory in the championship game. Peyton Lufkin led Argyle with 21 points.
SALEM 68, SHARON SPRINGS 30
Waterford-Halfmoon Tip-off Invitational
Sharon Springs
2P 3P FT TP
Brent VanArsdale 1 0 0 2
Nate McFadden 1 0 0 2
Seth Keller 2 2 1 11
Brandon Palmer 4 1 0 11
Carson Valhos 2 0 0 4
Totals 10 3 1 30
Salem Generals (1-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Connor Chilson 1 1 0 5
Blake Baylor 2 0 0 4
Eli Truehart 1 4 1 15
Charlie Myler 1 0 0 2
Ian Lockhart 7 0 1 15
Aden Terry 10 0 1 21
Brady Nichols 1 1 1 6
Totals 23 6 4 68
Sharon Springs 6 11 6 7 — 30
Salem 19 19 18 12 — 68
Other stats: Lockhart (Sal) 14 rebounds. Mazzucco (Sal) 8 rebounds, 3 assists. Chilson (Sal) 4 assists. Myler (Sal) 4 assists.
JV: Salem won.
HOOSICK FALLS 63, LAKE GEORGE 43
Lake George Tipoff Tourney Championship
Hoosick Falls (2-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Jon Kempf 6 3 13 34
Max Kipp 2 2 0 10
Dmitri Rose 2 0 2 6
Tristan Williams 3 0 3 9
Zach Cahill 0 1 0 3
Sam Wickenden 0 0 1 1
Totals 13 6 19 63
Lake George (1-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Cameron Orr 2 2 0 10
Luke Pelchar 3 1 0 9
Shane Clarke 0 0 1 1
Juan Garcia 2 2 0 10
Cole Clarke 3 0 0 6
Hunter Rounds 1 0 0 2
Julius Moffit 1 1 0 5
Totals 12 6 1 43
Hoosick Falls 10 24 15 14 — 63
Lake George 13 7 13 10 — 43
Other stats: Kipp (HoF) 11 rebounds. Kempf (HoF) 10 rebounds. Williams (HoF) 8 rebounds. Rose (HoF) 3 assists. Pelchar (LG) 13 rebounds. C Clarke (LG) 6 rebounds, 2 assists. Garcia (LG) 4 rebounds. Orr (LG) 3 assists.
