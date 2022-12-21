ROUNDUP: Argyle holds off Fort Ann's final shot

FORT ANN — Hunter Ingram poured in 31 points to lead Argyle on Wednesday night, but the Scots had to survive a last-second 3-point attempt in a 59-56 Adirondack League boys basketball victory over Fort Ann.

Argyle improved to 3-1 in the league, 3-3 overall with the win.

Dylan Brown led the Cardinals with 17 points and seven assists, and Javier Hernandez added 12 points.

GRANVILLE 52, LAKE GEORGE 43: Caleb Nelson pumped in 27 points and William Jennings added eight points and 13 rebounds to lead the Golden Horde (4-0, 4-1) to the win.

Granville outscored Lake George 37-25 in the second half.

The Warriors (1-3, 1-3) were led by Luke Sheldon and Angelo Bergman, each with 10 points, and Jack Welch with nine.

WHITEHALL 58, HARTFORD 48: Latrell Evans scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Railroaders past Hartford.

Tristan Foote added 13 points and Cash Burgey had 10 for Whitehall (3-3 league).

The Tanagers (2-2, 2-3) were led by Cody Baker with 15 points and Ray Harrington with 14.

WARRENSBURG 60, CORINTH 45: Evan LaPell scored 24 points and Stevie Schloss added 21 to power the Burghers (3-1, 5-1) past Corinth. Brady Cheney added 11 points for Warrensburg, which outscored Corinth 22-7 in the fourth quarter.

The Tomahawks (2-2, 2-4) were led by Zach Guilder with 20 points.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 64, SALEM 25: Liam Hughes scored 10 points as most of the Eagles’ roster scored in a balanced effort. Evan Kader and Danny Deuel netted seven points apiece for H-L (3-1, 4-2).

Josh Harrington scored a game-high 13 points for the Generals, who also got nine points from Stephen Yakubec.

GLENS FALLS 64, QUEENSBURY 49: Kellen Driscoll scored 18 points to lead four players in double figures as Glens Falls defeated Queensbury on Tuesday night.

Cooper Nadler netted 15 points for the winners (2-1, 3-1), who also got 11 points from Alex Cygan and 10 from Cole Bennett.

Trevon Bailey scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Spartans (1-1, 2-2), who also got eight points apiece from Ryan Blanchard and Ethan Starr.