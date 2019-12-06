ARGYLE 63, SALEM 45
League: Adirondack League
Salem
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Chilson;4;1;1;12
Baylor;0;0;1;1
Truehart;1;2;1;9
Myler;0;1;0;3
Mazzucco;2;0;0;4
Lockhart;4;0;0;8
Terry;1;0;2;4
Nichols;0;0;1;1
George;0;0;0;0
Barret;1;0;1;3
Totals;13;4;7;45
Argyle
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Lohret;1;0;0;2
Lufkin;8;6;2;36
Flanders;0;0;3;3
Liddle;0;1;0;3
Humiston;0;4;3;15
Frost;0;1;0;3
Wood;0;0;1;1
Totals;9;12;9;63
Salem;13;11;13;8 — 45
Argyle;8;18;27;10 — 63
Other stats: Flanders (Arg) 6 rebounds. Wood (Arg) 10 rebounds. Humiston (Arg) 5 assists.
JV: Salem won.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 74, WHITEHALL 45
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne
;2P;3P;FT;TP
C Wilson;0;1;0;3
J Fraser;6;2;1;19
C Harris;3;1;3;12
M LaBrake;4;2;3;17
D McMahon;1;2;0;8
I Smead;0;0;0;0
A Warner;2;0;0;4
J Cieslik;1;0;0;2
E Waterhouse;0;0;0;0
J Armendola;0;0;0;0
D Harder;3;1;0;9
Z Caldwell;0;0;0;0
Totals;20;9;7;74
Whitehall
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Dwight Foulks;3;2;1;13
Cash Burgey;0;0;0;0
Jordan Gould;1;0;2;4
Dillion Brown;0;0;0;0
Matt Redmond;0;3;1;10
Brandon Bakerian;2;0;0;4
Matt Gould;2;0;4;8
Preston Bakerian;1;0;0;2
Derek Patch;2;0;0;4
Totals;11;5;8;45
Had.-Luzerne;16;27;16;15 — 74
Whitehall;16;10;6;13 — 45
JV: Whitehall won.
LAKE GEORGE 69, HARTFORD 60
League: Adirondack League
Lake George (1-0, 2-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
C. Orr;2;3;8;21
L. Pelcher;4;0;7;15
S. Clarke;2;0;3;7
J. Garcia;2;3;0;13
C. Clarke;3;0;2;8
J. Moffit;0;1;0;3
T. Davis;1;0;0;2
Totals;14;7;20;69
Hartford (0-1, 0-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
B Harrington;2;3;0;13
R. Harrington;1;5;0;17
G. Darfler;9;0;2;20
AJ Mitchell;0;2;0;6
J. Fish;0;0;0;0
CJ White;1;0;0;2
A. Holcumb;0;0;0;0
L Smith;0;0;0;0
JP Lavin;1;0;0;2
Totals;14;10;2;60
Lake George;23;14;16;16 — 69
Hartford;9;16;16;19 — 60
Other stats: Darfler (Hart) 7 rebounds. B. Harrington (Hart) 5 assists. R. Harrington (Hart) 5 assists.
JV: Lake George won.
Notes: Lake George utilized a 1-2-2, three-quarter-court trap to control tempo and create turnovers on their way to a hard-fought victory.
GRANVILLE 78, WARRENSBURG 28
League: Adirondack League
Warrensburg
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Cuniffe;2;1;0;7
Schloss;1;0;0;2
Mason;0;1;2;5
OSullivan;2;0;2;6
Tyrell;2;1;1;8
Totals;7;3;5;28
Granville (1-0, 1-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Taylor Bourn;6;0;0;12
Josh Nelson;5;1;1;14
Izick Tucker;1;0;1;3
Jarett Williams;4;1;2;13
Josh Oakman;9;0;1;19
Kaedin Saddlemire;1;0;2;4
Brad Lamb;0;1;0;3
Bryce Norton;1;0;2;4
Cody Rice;3;0;0;6
Totals;30;3;9;78
Warrensburg;2;9;6;11 — 28
Granville;27;19;21;11 — 78
Other stats: Norton (Gra) 7 rebounds. Nelson (Gra) 6 rebounds.
JV: Granville, 90-11
HUDSON FALLS 59,
SCHUYLERVILLE 53
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville (0-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Vallee;4;2;3;17
Sherman;2;2;3;13
Dow;0;0;0;0
Richardson;1;1;1;6
Rutland;1;5;0;17
Nemer;0;0;0;0
Yandow;0;0;0;0
Totals;8;10;7;53
Hudson Falls (1-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Alex Varney;0;0;0;0
Ben Swartz;0;3;2;11
Brandon Pond;0;0;0;0
Jonathan Beagle;6;1;8;23
Stephen Currier;0;0;0;0
Jack Hogan;3;1;1;10
Peyton Smith;1;1;1;6
Riley Maddison;2;0;5;9
Totals;12;6;17;59
Schuylerville;18;10;10;15 — 53
Hudson Falls;11;16;13;19 — 59
Other stats: Beagle (HuF) 18 rebounds.
JV: Hudson Falls won.
Notes: The Tigers overcame a poor free-throw shooting game to defeat Schuylerville.
GLOVERSVILLE 60, GLENS FALLS 53
League: Foothills Council
Gloversville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Bouchaud;6;1;12;27
Ruggeri;3;0;0;6
Rowback;3;2;3;15
Jones;1;0;1;3
Glionna;1;2;1;9
Totals;14;5;17;60
Glens Falls
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Girard;2;4;1;17
Barclay;5;0;2;12
Woodell;2;0;1;5
Wiggins;1;0;0;2
Barrett;1;0;0;2
Danahy;7;0;1;15
Totals;18;4;5;53
Gloversville;12;15;16;17 — 60
Glens Falls;13;13;14;13 — 53
JV: Gloversville won.
