ARGYLE 63, SALEM 45

League: Adirondack League

Salem

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Chilson;4;1;1;12

Baylor;0;0;1;1

Truehart;1;2;1;9

Myler;0;1;0;3

Mazzucco;2;0;0;4

Lockhart;4;0;0;8

Terry;1;0;2;4

Nichols;0;0;1;1

George;0;0;0;0

Barret;1;0;1;3

Totals;13;4;7;45

Argyle

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Lohret;1;0;0;2

Lufkin;8;6;2;36

Flanders;0;0;3;3

Liddle;0;1;0;3

Humiston;0;4;3;15

Frost;0;1;0;3

Wood;0;0;1;1

Totals;9;12;9;63

Salem;13;11;13;8 — 45

Argyle;8;18;27;10 — 63

Other stats: Flanders (Arg) 6 rebounds. Wood (Arg) 10 rebounds. Humiston (Arg) 5 assists.

JV: Salem won.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 74, WHITEHALL 45

League: Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne

;2P;3P;FT;TP

C Wilson;0;1;0;3

J Fraser;6;2;1;19

C Harris;3;1;3;12

M LaBrake;4;2;3;17

D McMahon;1;2;0;8

I Smead;0;0;0;0

A Warner;2;0;0;4

J Cieslik;1;0;0;2

E Waterhouse;0;0;0;0

J Armendola;0;0;0;0

D Harder;3;1;0;9

Z Caldwell;0;0;0;0

Totals;20;9;7;74

Whitehall

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Dwight Foulks;3;2;1;13

Cash Burgey;0;0;0;0

Jordan Gould;1;0;2;4

Dillion Brown;0;0;0;0

Matt Redmond;0;3;1;10

Brandon Bakerian;2;0;0;4

Matt Gould;2;0;4;8

Preston Bakerian;1;0;0;2

Derek Patch;2;0;0;4

Totals;11;5;8;45

Had.-Luzerne;16;27;16;15 — 74

Whitehall;16;10;6;13 — 45

JV: Whitehall won.

LAKE GEORGE 69, HARTFORD 60

League: Adirondack League

Lake George (1-0, 2-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

C. Orr;2;3;8;21

L. Pelcher;4;0;7;15

S. Clarke;2;0;3;7

J. Garcia;2;3;0;13

C. Clarke;3;0;2;8

J. Moffit;0;1;0;3

T. Davis;1;0;0;2

Totals;14;7;20;69

Hartford (0-1, 0-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

B Harrington;2;3;0;13

R. Harrington;1;5;0;17

G. Darfler;9;0;2;20

AJ Mitchell;0;2;0;6

J. Fish;0;0;0;0

CJ White;1;0;0;2

A. Holcumb;0;0;0;0

L Smith;0;0;0;0

JP Lavin;1;0;0;2

Totals;14;10;2;60

Lake George;23;14;16;16 — 69

Hartford;9;16;16;19 — 60

Other stats: Darfler (Hart) 7 rebounds. B. Harrington (Hart) 5 assists. R. Harrington (Hart) 5 assists.

JV: Lake George won.

Notes: Lake George utilized a 1-2-2, three-quarter-court trap to control tempo and create turnovers on their way to a hard-fought victory.

GRANVILLE 78, WARRENSBURG 28

League: Adirondack League

Warrensburg

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Cuniffe;2;1;0;7

Schloss;1;0;0;2

Mason;0;1;2;5

OSullivan;2;0;2;6

Tyrell;2;1;1;8

Totals;7;3;5;28

Granville (1-0, 1-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Taylor Bourn;6;0;0;12

Josh Nelson;5;1;1;14

Izick Tucker;1;0;1;3

Jarett Williams;4;1;2;13

Josh Oakman;9;0;1;19

Kaedin Saddlemire;1;0;2;4

Brad Lamb;0;1;0;3

Bryce Norton;1;0;2;4

Cody Rice;3;0;0;6

Totals;30;3;9;78

Warrensburg;2;9;6;11 — 28

Granville;27;19;21;11 — 78

Other stats: Norton (Gra) 7 rebounds. Nelson (Gra) 6 rebounds.

JV: Granville, 90-11

HUDSON FALLS 59,
SCHUYLERVILLE 53

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville (0-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Vallee;4;2;3;17

Sherman;2;2;3;13

Dow;0;0;0;0

Richardson;1;1;1;6

Rutland;1;5;0;17

Nemer;0;0;0;0

Yandow;0;0;0;0

Totals;8;10;7;53

Hudson Falls (1-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Alex Varney;0;0;0;0

Ben Swartz;0;3;2;11

Brandon Pond;0;0;0;0

Jonathan Beagle;6;1;8;23

Stephen Currier;0;0;0;0

Jack Hogan;3;1;1;10

Peyton Smith;1;1;1;6

Riley Maddison;2;0;5;9

Totals;12;6;17;59

Schuylerville;18;10;10;15 — 53

Hudson Falls;11;16;13;19 — 59

Other stats: Beagle (HuF) 18 rebounds.

JV: Hudson Falls won.

Notes: The Tigers overcame a poor free-throw shooting game to defeat Schuylerville.

GLOVERSVILLE 60, GLENS FALLS 53

League: Foothills Council

Gloversville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Bouchaud;6;1;12;27

Ruggeri;3;0;0;6

Rowback;3;2;3;15

Jones;1;0;1;3

Glionna;1;2;1;9

Totals;14;5;17;60

Glens Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Girard;2;4;1;17

Barclay;5;0;2;12

Woodell;2;0;1;5

Wiggins;1;0;0;2

Barrett;1;0;0;2

Danahy;7;0;1;15

Totals;18;4;5;53

Gloversville;12;15;16;17 — 60

Glens Falls;13;13;14;13 — 53

JV: Gloversville won.

