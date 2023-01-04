ROUNDUP: Argyle defeats North Warren; Ellis' 30 leads Hadley-Luzerne

ARGYLE — Hunter Ingram scored 21 points as the Argyle boys basketball team held off a rally by North Warren for a 56-53 Adirondack League victory Wednesday night.

Brandon Saunders added 14 points and Cole Schilling had 11 for the Scots, who improved to 4-1 in the league and 5-3 overall.

The Cougars, whose record also went to 4-1, 5-3, were led by Sean Evans with 17 points and Cooper Morehouse with 10. Semaj Cuyler chipped in with eight points.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 58, WHITEHALL 38: Josh Ellis poured in a game-high 30 points to power the Eagles past Whitehall.

Hadley-Luzerne, which also got eight points from Evan Kader, improved to 5-1 in the league, 6-3 overall.

Cash Burgey led the Railroaders (3-4, 4-5) with 18 points and Latrell Evans had 12.

GRANVILLE 78, CORINTH 30: Cody and Caleb Nelson combined for 46 points to power Granville past Corinth.

Caleb Nelson finished with 24 points, 15 rebounds, five steals and five assists to lead the Golden Horde (5-0, 6-2).

Cody Nelson scored 22 points, Alex Torres grabbed seven rebounds and Trey Senevey added seven points, five rebounds and four steals for Granville.

Kaden Wright netted points to pace Corinth (2-3, 2-5).

HARTFORD 74, SALEM 29: Ray Harrington scored 19 points and Austin Wells added 17 to lead the Tanagers past Salem.

Nate Fiske added 13 points and five steals for Hartford (3-2, 3-4), which took command with a 26-10 run through the second quarter. Jesse Baker grabbed 10 rebounds, John Gauthier had nine boards and Cody Baker snagged eight for Hartford, which also got six assists from Harrington.

Stephen Yakubec led the Generals with seven points.

FORT ANN 46, FORT EDWARD 30: Dylan Brown scored 20 points and Callon Sutliff snagged eight steals as the Cardinals defeated Fort Edward.

Jackson Paige added nine points and Garrett Brown netted eight for Fort Ann (1-5, 2-6).

Mike Glass pulled down 15 rebounds for the Flying Forts (1-5, 1-8), who also got 10 points from Calvin Boucher and nine points from Zach Bartholomew.

LOUDONVILLE CHRISTIAN 50, BOLTON 35: Tyler Trowbridge scored 11 points as Bolton fell to 4-5 overall with a non-league loss to Loudonville Christian.

Jace Hubert and Andrew Morehouse each netted eight points for Bolton.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 60, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 41: Justin Duscher’s 16 points led the Saints past B-NL on Tuesday night.

Hunter Fales and Aidan Dunne each added 14 points for Spa Catholic (1-3, 7-3), which also got 11 points from Ronan Rowe.

HOOSIC VALLEY 93, WATERFORD 35: Gabe Coffin and Isaiah Eckler combined for 41 points to lead Hoosic Valley past Waterford on Tuesday night.

Coffin finished with 21 points and Eckler added 20 for Valley, which also got 13 points apiece from Tyler Eddy and Landon Reilly.